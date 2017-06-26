Small spaces get dusty just as easily as big spaces do. But, unfortunately, tiny apartments can't always house a 40-pound vortex-sucking vacuum that you practically need a commercial vehicles license to operate. That's where the best small vacuums for apartments come in.

For the most part, all apartments and small houses have one thing in common: limited storage. If you're going to invest in a vacuum, you want to make sure it gets the job done, but you also want to make sure your closet door closes when you go to put it away.

The first course of action is to determine exactly what you need, so you don't end up with excess parts and features that just take up space. Do you have hardwood floors or carpets? Do you have pets that shed all over everything? Do you need something that stands upright in a pantry, or do you have an entire square foot of closet room for a small canister vacuum? These are all questions you need to ask yourself before you purchase a vacuum for a small apartment.

Thankfully, though, there are powerful yet compact vacuums for all of the above scenarios. These eight are some of the best small vacuums, according to Consumer Reports and real Amazon reviewers.

1. The Best Canister Vacuum That's Actually Easy To Carry Around: The Bissell Zing

This small, lightweight canister vacuum cleaner weighs just 7.5 pounds and features powerful cyclonic suction that cleans both hard floors and carpets in one pass. It has a washable filter and no bags to change, ever, and a 15-foot cord that makes it a snap to carry from room to room. Thanks to its handle and compact design, it’s even light enough to use on stairways.

According to a reviewer: The vacuum is so small and light I pick it up by the handle and walk around without thinking. [...] The suction is so good that the first time I turned it on I accidentally sucked up something I didn't mean to and had to extract it."

2. The Best For Hard Floors: The Bissell Hard Floor Expert

The Bissell Hard Floor Expert has a lightweight, convenient design that makes it easy to move from room to room. The cyclonic filtration is great for tiles, hardwood, and linoleum, and the V-shaped vacuuming head ensures all dust and debris is effortlessly suctioned up. Plus, you can just press a button to dump all the collected dirt and debris directly into the trash.

According to a reviewer: "This works amazing on my laminate floors. It's smaller than I thought but I don't have to go slow with it. I walk fast with it and it still picks up everything. The shape let's you get in hard-to-reach places with ease."

3. The Best For Pet Owners: The Shark Pet Perfect Hand Vac

Rated the best hand vac on Consumer Reports, the Shark Cordless hand vac is ideal for pet owners because of its motorized pet brush and twister cyclonic technology. It's suited for any length of hair as well as dirt and crumbs, and, since it's mega-compact, it makes for a perfect vacuum for a small apartment.

According to a reviewer: "I also have 3 year old twins, a long haired cat and a short haired cat, so cleaning up after them has been so easy! I find myself vacuuming more, because I don't have to drag out my big vacuum for a quick cleanup! I also used it on our kitty tower and it looks great!"

4. The Best Refurbished Vacuum That's A Steal: The Shark NV351

Although it's a bit bulkier than some of the other options, reviewers rave about amazingness of the Shark Navigator upright vacuum that expertly cleans carpets, bare floors, and — thanks to the removable canister — under furniture. The certified refurbished vacuum comes with various attachments for cleaning hard-to-reach spots, and the foam and HEPA filters trap 99% of allergens.

According to a reviewer: "Best vacuum I have ever purchased ! Picks up tight corners and is easy to lift on stairs. I was nervous about buying refurbished but there really is no way to tell the difference from brand new . Would highly recommend this."

5. The Best Convertible Vacuum For Multiple Surfaces: The Shark Rocket

If you've got a little bit of everything in your home, this one's for you. Weighing in at under 8 pounds, the Shark Rocket ultra-light upright picks up everything from large debris to fine dust, and it's got fingertip controls to easily switch from hard floor to carpet. It also converts into a hand vac for quick clean-up jobs and offers dual storage options for tight spaces. It even comes in your choice of four sleek colors.

According to a reviewer: "It’s a pretty versatile little cleaner. Super easy to attach and detach parts, easy to open the dustbin hatch and empty. I’m in love! Even easy for my kids to use as it’s pretty lightweight."

6. The Best Hand Vacuum : The BLACK + DECKER Lithium Ion

A definite Amazon favorite, the BLACK + DECKER hand vac has over 22,000 reviews, and the vast majority of them are glowing. In addition to being cordless, fully rechargeable, and long-lasting, it also uses less energy and has a rotating slim nozzle to get into hard-to-reach places. It's also got a translucent bagless dirt bowl that's easy to empty out and wash.

According to a reviewer: "I use it for almost everything I was using my upright for, which saves me a lot of time not having to drag it out of the closet and plug it in."

7. The Best Affordable Vacuum: The VonHaus Upright

The VonHaus 2-in-1 upright vacuum is an affordable and extremely convenient option for an apartment or small space. That's because it's lightweight, stores easily, and has a stick vacuum cleaner and hand vac in one. It also comes with crevice tools, a mini brush, and an extension tube, making it great for any job, whether it's carpet, wood, or furniture.

According to a reviewer: "After always having hand-me-down vacuums that were heavy and clunky and didn't work very well, this lightweight, compact and powerful vacuum makes cleaning enjoyable and easy. The attachments work great to do detailed cleaning.."

8. The Best Vacuum That Will Last For Years: The Miele Pure Suction

Boasting super high ratings, the Miele compact canister vacuum is a bit more of an investment, but it's exceptionally powerful and will last for years. It uses a six stage vortex motor and six setting suction to clean any type of floor, especially hard surfaces and low-pile carpets. Plus, with a collection of accessories — like a dusting brush and upholstery tool — you can get into the nitty gritty of deep cleaning your space.

According to a reviewer: "Compact, powerful, quiet, easy to maneuver. Very lightweight but very solidly built. It has just enough attachments to get just about any job done... and I have two cats! I also appreciate that its compact design makes it easy to store and a breeze to take out and use for quick pickups. Good value. Glad I got it!"