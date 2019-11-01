The 8 Best Tabletop Wine Racks

1. The Overall Best, Especially For Style

At $30, this geometric, rose-gold tabletop wine rack is great for wine lovers just starting their collection or looking for a piece to showcase their wines. Its 4.6-star review tells you this pick isn’t only beautiful, but a solid choice. Capable of holding six bottles according to the manufacturer and nine according to reviewers (likely resting on top of the rack itself not in slots), this option measures 14.5 inches by 7.6 inches by 7.6 inches. The only downside to this wine rack is it can’t accommodate bottles whose diameter exceeds 3.34 inches so it’s best for traditional wine bottles.

What fans say: “Very sturdy. The metal is strong. It’s a standard gold color. Love the modern honeycomb design. Very classy looking! Holds up to 9 bottles with 2 on top.”

2. The Best Budget Option

For $16, this wine rack is made of powder-coated metal wire that prevents oxidation and rust. This circular design is a space-saving pick for seven bottles with diameters less than 3.46 inches — that’s one more bottle by manufacturer’s standards than the previous pick and a little extra bottle width.

This pick does require assembly but, assembled, measures 11.2 by 6.5 by 11.61 inches.

What fans say: “This rack is really attractive; the finish is really nice, and it’s simple to assemble....less than 5 minutes. It sits on my granite kitchen countertop and looks beautiful.”

3. The Best Customizable, High-Capacity Wine Rack

This tabletop wine rack has a 4.8-star rating from over 600 happy reviewers. With three potential tiers, this versatile pick is also capable of being a one and two-tier wine rack, capable of storing up to 12 wine bottles in total. This pick can even accommodate wider bottles like those used for Champagne.

This stackable and detachable wine rack is constructed from high-quality metal and able to fit your space and wine storing needs. Each row holds four bottles and interlocks for easy assembly.

Measuring approximately 16 by 6.5 by 13 inches, this option is ready for your high capacity wine storing needs.

What fans say: “I was looking for a wine rack with a low profile that wouldn't take up much more room than the actual bottles of wine it held. This is it!! It's super easy to assemble, and you can add on more if you need to.”

Also Cool: The Best For Concealed Storage

Looking to avoid taking up counter space? While not technically a tabletop wine rack, this under-cabinet wine rack might be a more space-saving way to store wine. Capable of holding six bottles, this pick has a chrome finish and measures 22 by 8 by 5 inches and can even accommodate wider Champagne bottles.

What fans say: “This chrome 6-bottle wine rack is easy to mount under the cabinet (all screws and brackets are included) and looks really nice. It's a great way to save space by getting the wine rack off the counter!”