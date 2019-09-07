Travel asks a lot of your wardrobe. Not only do your pieces have to fit well and be comfortable for all-day wear ⁠— including sitting in the plane, train, or car for hours on end ⁠— it has to not wrinkle or get damaged easily when stowed away, too. The best travel bras have the versatility to transition from day to night while staying super comfortable and easy to pack.

For plane trips or any other travel that requires walking through a metal detector, it's important to consider if you want to wear an underwire bra through security or not. An underwire is fine to bring on board, but some readers of TravelFashionGirl.com report regularly getting patted down in airports when wearing an underwire while others have not experienced those problems. However, there are plenty of wireless bras on the market that provide plenty of support if you'd rather not risk the hassle.

The rest will come down to destination, wardrobe, and personal preference. For long trips or hot locales, quick-drying materials that are breathable and easy to wash are a big plus. And if your outfits will require you to bring a strapless bra, consider a convertible model that offers more options so you can wear it in different ways throughout your trip.

When you've picked what to bring, then comes the question of how to pack bras. For delicate ones, stacking your bras (perhaps even adding socks and underwear in between) will be the gentlest way to go. But those looking to save space may prefer to fold their bras in half.

With all that in mind, find the best bras for travel on Amazon below. These picks offer plenty of versatility, are easy to pack without damage, and are comfortable for hours on end.

1. The Best Supportive Everyday Bra Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra $20 | Amazon You'll get plenty of support with this wireless bra without the worry of setting off metal detectors. With a wide band for smoothness all around your ribcage and stay-put adjustable straps, it's easy to wear in comfort. The lightly padded cups provide extra coverage and support. The only drawback might be that it's recommended to hand wash. Fans say: "It fits perfect! Bra is SUPER comfortable! And it looks very smooth under any clothes. Maybe it is not designed for serious activities, but for everyday wear or airplane travel or just walking - is perfect. It also looks very pretty on me." Available in 32B to 42DD

2. A Cooling & Supportive Wire-Free Bra Warner's Blissful Benefits Play Cooling Wire-Free Bra $14 | Amazon This wireless bra will keep you dry, cool, and supported all day long during your trips while staying smooth underneath your outfits. Made with a special moisture-wicking Chill FX lining, it's a great choice for trips to hot destinations. The straps are even convertible to a racerback. However, it's hand-wash recommended. Fans say: "This is by far the best everyday bra - no contest. The fabric is light and smooth. I live in AZ, so I look forward to its 'cooling' properties. The padding is perfect under t-shirts or silk blouses and the straps laying a little higher on the shoulders mean it doesn't show under tank tops and you don't have to worry about them slipping off." Available in 34B to 40C

3. A Supportive Wire-Free Bra In Sizes Up To XXX-Large Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra With Smart Sizes Bra $20 | Amazon This wireless bra pick is supportive and super comfortable. The sizing system makes it a great pick for those who are in between sizes or frequently find that bras don't fit properly while the 5 percent spandex provides some extra give and stretch. It's even designed with cooling elements. However, it's hand-wash only. Fans say: "It is soooo comfortable and it gives a ton of support (I wear a 3X, and usually buy a 42 D). Due to prior surgeries, I can't wear an underwire bra, but it is so hard to find a nice bra with good support that doesn't have one. This bra is it! I am going to buy one in every color and pray they don't ever discontinue it. You won't regret getting this one!" Available in X-Small to XXX-Large

4. The Best Underwire Bra For Travel Warner's Cloud 9 Underwire Contour Full-Coverage Bra $17 | Amazon If you'd prefer the support of a underwire, this bra will stay comfortable all day. The smartly contoured cups and high side panels are smooth under clothes, and this style is machine washable. However, the real selling point here is how comfortable this is from the nylon and spandex blend fabric down to the shape. It's also available in a wireless style. Fans say: "I've worn it almost constantly because it's SO unbelievably comfy! I don't even yank it off when I get home from work after a 12 hour day! I'm so impressed by this bra that I went searching for it online and found it here in black. Now I have three and I LOVE THEM!" Available in 34B to 40D

5. The Best Bralette For Travel Calvin Klein Invisibles Adjustable Skinny Strap $30 | Amazon Customers love how comfortable this bralette is, giving it a 4.7-star overall rating. Made of a elastane, microfiber, and nylon blend, it's stretchy and soft while staying seamless underneath clothes. It is lightly lined and has removable pads for addition coverage. It's machine washable and also super easy to fold and pack. Best yet, it's eligible for Amazon's Prime Wardrobe so you can try it on for seven days before buying. Fans say: "Most comfortable bralette in the universe. Haven't had any issues with the removable cups wearing down or becoming misshapen. The fabric is unbelievably soft. The fit is perfect and I love the thicker adjustable straps. It doesn't change my silhouette under even the thinnest shirts." Available in X-Small to X-Large

6. A High-Neck Bralette That's Good For Layering Mae High-Neck Lace Bralette $16 | Amazon This light pullover bralette offers light support and tons of layering potential. With pretty lace and a cutout back, it's a stylish choice with adjustable straps that's available in 12 colors from classic black to rich wine. It's machine washable, too. However, since there is not a lot of support, it's best for A to C cups. Fans say: "This gorgeous lacy pull-over bra has a back as beautiful as the front. In the summer, it will be great for layering with racer-back and other interesting sleeveless tops or dresses. [...] The stretch lace is soft and comfortable. The main section of the bra in the front is lined with matching jersey (no padding). You'll want to pack it with your conference-wear or cruise necessities. It's light and rolls up." Available in X-Small to X-Large

7. The Best Convertible Strapless Bra WingsLove Strapless Convertible Bra $24 | Amazon To maximize space and minimize the number of bras you'll need to pack, consider a multiway bra. This fan-favorite underwire bra can be worn strapless, as a halter, racerback, on a single shoulder, and with straight straps. With silicone around the edges to prevent slipping and molded, unpadded cups, customers have given this a 4.3 rating. However, it's hand-wash only. Fans say: "I wear a 36F/G and finding a strapless bra that is comfortable and will hold the girls up is difficult [...] I wore it around one day just for kicks. It didn't squeeze me to death and it held the girls up nicely. The shape of the cups don't leave any weird lines or mishape the girls either." Available in 30A to 44DD