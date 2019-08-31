The 8 Most Comfortable Slides
In theory, slides are among the comfiest shoes you can find. However, the reality is that they often end up flopping around on your feet, giving you blisters or making your feet sore. That's why I've spent time combing the internet to find you the most comfortable slides in existence. Here's what I looked for:
- Well-cushioned footbeds: While slides are often prone to hard footbeds, I made sure all of these have soft EVA foam or other cushioning materials for extra comfort. Some picks even have added features like arch support, and all of them have reviews vouching for their comfort.
- Shock-absorbing soles: In addition to the footbeds, I made sure the soles are well-built with a shock-absorbing layer to help prevent your feet from getting tired. I also looked for some degree of traction and grip.
- Soft, no-chafe straps: Another common problem with slides is rough straps that cut into your skin or give you blisters. All of these slides are made with soft straps that fans say don't rub or chafe.
- Snug fit: If you've ever walked around in slides that are too loose, you know how easy they are to accidentally kick off. Each of my picks feature a snug design, many with adjustable closure systems like VELCRO, buckles, or hooks. Just note that slides in general tend to run big, so examine the sizing carefully and consider ordering a size down.
Given these factors, here are the most comfortable women's slides.
1. These Popular Foam-Infused Slides With More Than 2,000 Reviews
What's great about them: These versatile women's slides, which boast more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon, are the ultimate multipurpose shoe that can be used for anything from sports to running errands to lounging around house. The foam-infused shoes are exceptionally comfortable, with lightweight shock absorption and soft, cushy footbeds. They have strong synthetic leather straps, grippy soles, and come in dozens of cute colors and patterns.
What fans say: "I LOVE THESE SLIDES. They are so comfortable; the top is padded and doesn't give you that friction burn on the top of the foot as some others do. The material feels like great quality; I can tell they're going to last me a while. They are snug enough to stay on, but stretchy enough to wear them with socks. They are perfect for running in and out, sitting by the pool, taking the dog out on a walk, etc. [...] You won't regret this purchase!"
- Available sizes: 5 to 12
2. These Cooling Mesh Slides That Are Perfect For Sweaty Feet
What's great about them: If you're prone to sweaty feet, these ultra-breathable women's slides are a fantastic choice to help cut down on that squishy, sticky feeling that happens with some options. They're constructed with lightweight, cooling mesh that's specifically designed to prevent your feet from overheating and reduce perspiration. The flat seams stabilize the structure of the mesh so it doesn't feel wobbly while also minimizing friction (read: fewer blisters). The comfy EVA footbeds feature dual shock absorption with a spring in the toes that relieves pressure as your feet strikes the ground. They come in your choice of gray or plum red.
What fans say: "Use these as slippers around the house. Super comfy for standing in the kitchen for hours while cooking."
- Available sizes: 6 to 10
3. These High-Rebound Shoes With Cushioning Designed For Fitness Walking
What's great about them: Capable of sustaining repeated impacts, these high-rebound women's slides are excellent for power-walking or other high-energy activities that involve repetitive pressure on the foot. The insoles showcase performance technology called Goga Mat that offers extra cushioning in the contoured footbed, and they're shock-absorbing, too. On top of that, the elastic cross-band ensures a snug, chafe-free fit.
What fans say: "I have been suffering with tendinitis. These sandals have helped make it bearable to walk due to their support and comfort. Sketchers are about the only brand that I can confidently buy and know that I won’t have to suffer breaking them in or having shoe induced foot pain. As an elementary teacher that is on my feet constantly for hours each day, I have purchased several pairs."
- Available sizes: 5 to 12
4. These Extra-Padded Slides With Contoured "Cloudfoam" Footbeds
What's great about them: A popular pick on Amazon with more than 100 five-star reviews, these padded women's slides feature soft, lightweight footbeds made from an EVA blend called Cloudfoam, and reviewers note that they're extremely comfortable. The synthetic strap is strong and durable without rubbing the tops of your feet, while the comfy cushioning offers plenty of shock absorption. They come in 11 colors and a wide variety of sizes. Just note that the box may display UK sizing so don't be alarmed if it looks different than the size you ordered.
What fans say: "This is my second pair of adidas cloudfoam slides and I love them! They are so much more comfortable than any other styles I have tried."
- Available sizes: 5 to 11
5. These Comfy But Stylish Sandals With Hidden Arch Support For Sore Feet
What's great about them: Designed with hidden arch support, these comfortable women's slides are made for folks who need the extra support to prevent their feet from getting sore. With a well-cushioned EVA footbed, this style — which boasts the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance — features a bio-mechanical design that molds to the contours of your foot to move with it, providing orthotic comfort. The soft triple-strap upper has a buckle at the bottom and a hook-and-loop closure at the top for a blister-free custom fit.
What fans say: "They are sooooo comfortable and they look great with either casual clothes or at the office with business casual outfits. I couldn't stop wearing the first pair I ordered, so got this 2nd pair so I never have to be without them. Like all Vionic's, they have a fabulous arch support that helps align my foot and keeps my 'bad ankle' from slipping around. My feet feel great at the end of the day. Highly recommend these sandals."
- Available sizes: 5 to 11 (regular and wide options)
6. These Simple, No-Fuss Slides That Go With Everything
What's great about them: If you're looking for practical, functional women's slides that aren't overly complicated, these no-fuss shoes make a great choice. They feature a simple design that's cute without being bulky or cumbersome, and they go with everything. They're super lightweight and feel great on your feet, according to fans, with seven solid colors to choose from. As a bonus, they're affordable too.
What fans say: "I love these slides! They are so comfortable. I got them for the house, but wear them everywhere because I can't get over the comfort factor."
- Available sizes: 4 to 11
7. These Sturdy, Dual-Padded Slides With Tough Traction Pods
What's great about them: With two layers of soft, 4D EVA foam and a sleek, lightweight design, these dual-padded women's slides are both comfortable and durable. They have anatomical contours in the footbed for added cushioning and tough traction pods to offer extra grip. Not only that, but the adjustable straps also feature a cooling HeatGear liner made for wicking sweat and keeping you dry. They have more than 900 reviews and come in 15 color options, too.
What fans say: "These UA women's sandals are sport sandals and VERY comfortable. The soles are extremely squishy and I feel like I'm walking on fluffy clouds (at least that is what I imagine they would feel like since I've never walked on clouds before). The bottoms of the sandals are nicely-made and have traction so you shouldn't slip on water as easily as sandals without tread. The strap has a Velcro piece on it so you can adjust it based on your foot."
- Available sizes: 6 to 12
8. These Cute, Shock-Absorbing Slides That Minimize Foot Pain, According To Reviewers
What's great about them: These CLARKS slides boast multiple testimonials from reviewers who say they've worked wonders for their foot pain, even pain caused by conditions like plantar fasciitis. This is largely due to the innovative, four-layer design that combines an OrthoLite foam midsole with soft EVA foam topper, and a shock-absorbing outsole with a tough TPR layer below. Put together, the layers create exceptionally soft cushioning and a light, effortless stride. The slip-on shoes have a cute crisscross design and come in six colors.
What fans say: "It is like walking on clouds. I have plantar fasciitis and it is very hard to find the right shoes. These are perfect and so comfortable. They compress when you walk which is what I need."
- Available sizes: 5 to 12
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.