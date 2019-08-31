What's great about them: These versatile women's slides, which boast more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon, are the ultimate multipurpose shoe that can be used for anything from sports to running errands to lounging around house. The foam-infused shoes are exceptionally comfortable, with lightweight shock absorption and soft, cushy footbeds. They have strong synthetic leather straps, grippy soles, and come in dozens of cute colors and patterns.

What fans say: "I LOVE THESE SLIDES. They are so comfortable; the top is padded and doesn't give you that friction burn on the top of the foot as some others do. The material feels like great quality; I can tell they're going to last me a while. They are snug enough to stay on, but stretchy enough to wear them with socks. They are perfect for running in and out, sitting by the pool, taking the dog out on a walk, etc. [...] You won't regret this purchase!"