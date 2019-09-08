While sneakers are touted as one of the feet-friendliest shoe choices, not all options are created equal when it comes to comfort. In fact, the most comfortable sneakers are ones that are optimal for your specific feet and boast features that fit your lifestyle.

In the quest for the comfiest sneaker, pay close attention to pronation. This fancy term simply means the way your feet roll when you walk or run. People with low arches tend to overpronate, aka their foot’s arch collapses inwards too much. People with high arches tend to underpronate, aka their foot rolls too much outward.

The type of pronation you have will be a big factor in what will be the most comfortable sneaker for you, as well as the right amount of arch support and cushioning:

Arch support: A good pair of sneakers will give your arches support, making each step that much comfier. Arch support is an important factor for everyone, but is especially important if you have low arches. People whose feet overpronate should especially be on the lookout for shoes with really good arch support and structured cushioning.

Cushioning: Do you want to walk on pillows? I certainly do, and the comfiest sneakers boast the perfect amount of cushioning to make this happen. Cushioning comes in many different forms, including memory foam, which essentially gives your foot a big hug. People with high arches and whose feet underpronate should especially be on the lookout for sneakers that boast a lot of cushioning, especially in the heel.

Other things to keep in mind are breathability and traction. Design features like mesh are especially great if you find that your feet sweat easily. And without a good grip, it is so much easier for you to slip, slide, or fall while wearing your sneakers. Traction will help you stay upright and make it easier to walk comfortably.

With all of this in mind, I wanted to help you narrow down your search, so here are eight of the comfiest sneakers in a range of sizes, colors, and styles that Amazon reviewers swear by.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Adidas Cloudfoam Qt Racer Sneaker $52 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON These Cloudfoam sneakers from Adidas make you feel like you are walking on a cloud where the foam midsole and outsole provide superior comfort and cushioning, while the shoe molds to the shape of your foot, providing a great fit. These lightweight shoes comes in more than 20 color options, so you can find one that fits your personal style. The mesh is nice and breathable, while the rubber sole offers a good amount of traction. Amazon reviewers give these shoes a 4.4-star rating with one person saying: “These shoes are very comfortable and cute. They are very light which is great. I'm a nurse and running around for 10 hours a day in a busy office in these makes the work day more smooth on my feet. I will definitely buy more of these shoes.” However, if you have low to no arches and need shoes with a lot of arch support, these may not be your best bet. Sizes 5-12

2. The Best Comfortable Budget Sneaker TIOSEBON Athletic Walking Sneakers $30 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON As one Amazon reviewer wrote, “Don’t let the cheap price dissuade you.” These sneakers from TIOSEBON are a crowd favorite, and rightfully so. With more than 4,300 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon, these shoes boast amazing breathability, a good amount of arch support, and they’re super lightweight. The elastic top makes getting these slip-on sneakers on and off really easy, and reviewers say that the traction is great as well. These are available in more than 30 different color options. Sizes 5-13

3. The Best Sneaker For Everyday Wear Nike Roshe One Trainers $75 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON These sleek and stylish sneakers from Nike are designed with everyday wear in mind. These lightweight shoes are loaded with cushioning, can be worn with or without socks, and even have mesh for great ventilation. What’s really impressive, though, is the number of color and design options: There are dozens from basic black and white to metallics and colorful patterns. Amazon reviewers give these sneakers a 4.4-star rating, with one reviewer even exclaiming that these are, “The most comfortable shoe I have ever owned.” However, while there is some arch support, these do not provide the most arch support available. Sizes 5-12, including limit wide sizes

4. The Best Sneaker For Running ASICS Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoes $44 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON With more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, these sneakers from ASICS are a total knockout. Reviewers adore these shoes for running, with one reviewer writing, “I bought these shoes to complete my full marathon. I ran in them a few times before the race to break in, but it was not that necessary [...] These shoes successfully carried me through the finish line.” What makes these sneakers so great is the cushioning gel which helps to absorb the shock of each step you take (especially helpful if you have high arches and underpronate). Superior traction means that you can use these kicks on all types of terrains, both indoors and out. The removable liner can accommodate an insert if you need extra support or cushioning. And let’s not forget about the mesh that makes these shoes super breathable, perfect for those lengthy runs on a hot day or just a walk around the block. Sizes 5-14, including wide sizes

5. The Best Sneaker For Arch Support Brooks Addiction Walker Walking Shoes $120 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON These sneakers from Brooks mean business when it comes to arch support; the shoes are loaded with support making them a great choice for low arches. The casual sneakers only come in three color options and are a bit pricey, however, the size range is impressive (choose from half, narrow, wide, and even extra-wide sizes). Mid-sole cushioning makes these sneakers very comfortable, while slip-resistance makes them easy to walk in. One reviewer even had this to say, “These shoes are the best I've ever worn. The shoes provide solid support for the entire foot and a good, comfortable arch. I love these shoes.” The only potential downside? It's not the most breathable out of the bunch. Sizes 5-12, including narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes

6. The Best Slip-On Sneaker Dr. Scholl's Madison Fashion Sneaker $50 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Dr. Scholl’s shoes are known for comfort, and these slip-on sneakers are no different. These shoes have a memory foam insole, while the super-soft lining helps you avoid blisters and discomfort. Choose from dozens of cute color and print options. Amazon reviewers love the versatility of these shoes. “I was looking for slip on sneakers that would be comfortable and that I could wear everyday but also dress up. These were the perfect match. They are very comfortable, I can wear with or without socks, my feet don't get too sweaty, easy to break in,” one reviewer wrote. However, other sneakers on this list have better breathability and arch support. Sizes 5-11, including wide sizes

7. The Best Sneaker For Wide Or Narrow Feet Propet Tour Walker Strap Sneaker $75 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON If your wide or narrow feet make shoe buying a major hassle, you need these sneakers from Propet in your life. The size range of these sneakers is out of this world: Choose from narrow, regular, wide, extra-wide, double extra-wide, and even triple extra-wide in some sizes. The perforated top allows for some breathability, while the easy velcro straps will keep the shoe nice and snug. Remove the footbed to accommodate custom orthotics, if you need to. The shoe is well-cushioned, and has good traction so you can walk around all day long with ease. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I love how comfortable they are. I also love that when they say wide, it is actually wide. There is plenty of room in the toes and very comfy. I have bought several pairs of Propet shoes and love how they fit and wear. At the end of the day my feet are still comfortable and not wore out or sore." Sizes 5-12, including wide, extra-wide, double extra-wide, and triple extra-wide sizes