When it comes to cold-weather apparel, hats and jackets get a lot of attention, but footwear is an equally important part of your cold-weather wardrobe. After all, it's hard to enjoy the chilliest days of the year if your feet are freezing. Typically, the warmest boots for women have two key features in common:

Insulation: If your boots aren't insulated, they can't trap heat and keep you warm. That's why it's important to make sure they have high-quality insulation, along with some type of fleece or faux fur liner where possible. Weatherproof material: Your boots need to be able to block rain, wind, and snow from penetrating the exterior. For this reason, your best bet is a durable material like leather or suede treated with a waterproof coating, although high-quality synthetic fabrics can work well, too.

Another thing to keep in mind when looking for boots is traction. This doesn't impact their warmth, but given that cold temperatures often involve rain, sleet, and ice, it's a good idea to have anti-slip protection to prevent you from falling.

Below, I've made a list of the warmest boots for women — all based on the criteria above. Scroll through to find the pair (or two) that fits your style the best.

1. These Popular Insulated Snow Boots With More Than 8,000 Reviews Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Insulated Snow Boot $90 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These popular winter boots have more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon, many of which attest to their supreme warmth. I tried them out myself and found that they kept my feet not only warm but completely dry, too. This is due to the combination of fully waterproof leather (which is extremely durable) and the 200-gram thermal insulation. They have lightweight soles that don't feel clunky yet offer supreme traction. On top of that, they feature lace-up closures and come in six colors. [[Adjust these?]] What fans say: "Best Ever Winter Boots!!! I've lived in Iceland, Germany, Alaska, Minnesota, and now Washington State. These are the warmest and most comfortable I've ever worn" Available sizes: 5 to 12

2. These Budget-Friendly Composite Suede Boots With Triple-Layer Insulation DKSUKO Women's Classic Waterproof Snow Boots Winter Boots $31 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Cute, simple, and reasonably priced, these simple slip-on boots have multiple layers of insulation to keep your feet warm. The exterior consists of composite suede [[PVC suede?]] that's water-resistant, and the inside is lined with soft, cozy flannel. On top of that, the vulcanized rubber soles have anti-slip patterns that offer great traction to prevent you from slipping. Available in a handful of colors and two different [[shaft]] heights, they're a great find for under $35. Although their official temperature rating is 50 degrees Fahrenheit (which is fairly standard at that price tag), several reviewers say they are warm enough for much colder climates. [[Is temperature rating something all of these have and is worth noting?]] What fans say: "I live in Chicago and most days are under 30 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter and my feet stay warm even with thin or no socks on. As I walk through the snow or in a wet puddle, they have proved to be waterproof and my feet stay dry. They have a good grip design on the bottom to give me enough traction too while walking on ice patches so I don’t slip. They are supportive so that my back doesn’t hurt after wearing them all day." Available sizes: 5 to 11

3. These Stylish Buckle Boots That Can Be Worn Three Different Ways Lamo Women's Hurricane Fashion Boot Chelsea $70 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Aside from the fact that they keep you extremely warm, these women's winter boots are stylish, too. They feature cute knit cuffs with buckles you can adjust for a custom fit. The exterior is also comprised of sturdy cow suede leather, while the inside boasts faux fur, and the soles are constructed from tough, grippy rubber. These boots come in three colors: brown, green, and black. Best of all, they are super versatile, allowing you to wear them three different ways. [[Water resistance?]] What fans say: "Excellent shoes! Super comfortable and warm through the coldest days, can't wait to buy my next pair!" Available sizes: 5 to 11

4. A Pair Of Extra-Tall Snow Boots That Are Fully Waterproof BOGS Women's Snowday Tall Waterproof Insulated Winter Snow Boot $90 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're seeking a taller pair of winter boots, you can't go wrong with these insulated snow boots. Although it's not leather, the material is nevertheless durable and 100% waterproof, with warm thermal insulation from toe to shin. You can walk in deep snow in these boots without getting cold or wet, and the rubber soles have traction for ice, too. They come in your choice of black, dark green, or light gray. What fans say: "They are comfortable, warm, durable, and waterproof. We've have negative temps and lots of snow in the past few weeks. These boots are my go to for walking the dogs. They have nice traction and my yak traks fit on the if I need a bit more due to icy trails.Highly recommend these." Available sizes: 6 to 11

5. A Versatile Pair Of Waterproof UGGs That You Can Dress Up Or Down Koolaburra by UGG Women's Sylia Fashion Boot $93 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with cute knit cuffs and a stylish lace-up design, these warm winter boots combine fashion and utility. You can wear them around the city to keep your feet toasty, and they also have enough traction to use on a mountain or other snowy locations. They're lined with real fur, making them both cozy and insulating. The main material consists of water-resistant suede, and the bottoms are made of durable rubber to give you a steady step. They're available in two classic colors: chestnut or black. What fans say: "I live in these boots! They keep my feet warm and toasty on cold winter days. They have great treads on the bottom so I don’t slip and fall. And unlike some other boots, it has a sturdy back that gives my foot the support it needs." Available sizes: 5 to 12

6. A Pair Of Chic Dress Boots That Are Designed For Sub-Zero Temperatures Comfy Moda Women's Fur-Lined Warm Winter Office Boots $120 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: When you need something that's dressy enough to wear to the office but you don't want your feet to freeze, these stylish winter boots are just the ticket. Designed for temperatures down to -5 degrees Fahrenheit, the soft, insulated boots keep your feet warm. Designed with waterproof leather and thermal faux fur liners, they also have thermoplastic rubber soles which feature anti-slip texturing and convenient zippers on the sides. The footbeds are compatible with most orthotics, and they come with bonus memory foam insoles. In addition to the black leather style pictured above, they also come in black suede and gray suede options. What fans say: "I just returned from a 4 day trip to Paris, it was freezing cold and we walked between 6 and 10 miles each day, these were the only shoes I wore the entire time. Warm and [comfortable] are understatements, I cannot say enough good things about these boots, my hard to fit feet were happy!" Available sizes: 6 to 11

7. A Pair Of Cold-Weather Wedges That Are Water-Resistant & Sweat-Wicking Forsake Alma Women’s Leather Wedge Water-Resistant Boot $150 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Constructed with sturdy, water-resistant leather, these high-quality wedge boots are both warm and durable. Available in black, mocha, or burgundy, the insides boast breathable, moisture-wicking mesh liners that help reduce sweat and odor while also adding a cozy layer of insulation. Additionally, the soles provide exceptional traction that works on pavement and dirt, too. [[Already noted above!]] Choose from three colors: burgundy, mocha, or black. What fans say: "I have more narrow feet than not. These fit perfectly with a medium thickness sock, or lighter socks. I enjoy them most with a medium wool sock. LOVE LOVE LOVE these boots. Wear them everyday all day. Get tons of compliments. Highly recommend." Available sizes: 6 to 11