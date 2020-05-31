Whether you're looking to clean the interior, the exterior, or both, the best car cleaning products get the job done quickly and without damage. Still, it's a large category filled with a huge selection of tools, so you should narrow down your needs before you start shopping. Here are the most common types of products for cleaning your car:

Sprays and wipes: You can use sprays or wipes on any non-delicate surfaces, but you'll need to figure out the material you're cleaning first. Some are best-suited for plastics and other hard surfaces (like dashboards, windows, and tires). Exterior sprays usually contain protective waxes that add shine to your car, while some interior sprays can be used on your upholstery — but only if they're specifically designed for it, so always check the label.

Vacuums: The best car vacuums are lightweight, portable, and plug right into your car so you can reach all the dirt, dust, and crumbs in the interior. They also come with accessories to help you get into tight corners.

Cleaning gels: This putty-like solution is simple and reusable. Thanks to its sticky, moldable consistency, it's a hassle-free way to tackle your vents, cupholders, and other less-than-smooth surfaces.

Air purifiers: While they likely won't clean your car on a visible level, the best air purifiers may help to get rid of airborne contaminants like odors, microbes, and allergens. They also get rid of odors rather than simply masking them.

Organizers: A good car organizer helps get your clutter in order and some designs even include a trash can, so you can keep garbage off of your seats and car floor, too.

Scratch removers: While deep scratches are best left to the professionals, there are DIY kits that let you buff out small scratches on your own. Just be sure that the product is reliable and well-rated, since lower-quality options could further damage your car's exterior.

Contact cleaner: If you're dealing with especially delicate components, contact cleaners are much safer than a traditional spray or a wipe since it blows away any dust, dirt, or residue without damaging sensitive electronics.

Now that you've narrowed down your needs, here are the nine best car cleaning solutions in all of the aforementioned categories.

1. The Best Multipurpose Car Cleaner CarGuys Super Cleaner $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a single spray that tackles virtually everything? CarGuys Super Cleaner can be used on leather, vinyl, upholstery, rubber, plastic, and more — plus, it can get rid of bird poop, engine grease, bugs, and tree sap. The nano-technology formula lifts away unwanted molecules without harming delicate surfaces, while the bottle has a professional-grade sprayer and an adjustable, leak-proof nozzle. No wonder this one has nearly 5,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

2. The Best Car Vacuum ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than finding an extension cord and lugging your full-sized vacuum out to the curb, there's the ThisWorx car vacuum. It plugs straight into a 12-volt lighter port and has a 16-foot power cord that allows you to reach deep into your car. It also comes with a flathead hose, extension tube, and brush head, to clean a wide variety of areas. Even though it weighs just 2.4 pounds, it has an 8.8-amp motor for powerful suction — plus, it's easy to clean out (it's bagless) and stores compactly in its included carrying case.

3. If You Have Dusty Vents Or Crumb-Filled Cup Holders TICARVE Cleaning Gel $9 | Amazon See On Amazon TICARVE's cleaning gel is an odd but intriguing putty that can be used on any water-resistant surface — and since it molds into crevices and has a sticky consistency, it's much easier than using a paper towel. Pick up dust from your vents, dirt from an organizer console, or crumbs from your cupholders, all without hassle or moisture. You can even reuse it over and over again.

4. The Best 2-In-1 Car Exterior Spray MEGUIAR'S Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Wash and wax your car's exterior at the same time with MEGUIAR's Ultimate formula. It pairs a gentle but effective cleanser with a polymer wax so you can clean and shine your car in a single step. Best of all, it's entirely waterless, so you don't have to worry about buckets, sponges, hoses, or water spots. "This is simply the best wash and wax product out of all the ones that I've tried," one reviewer wrote. "You get a large amount for your money and most importantly, the product cleans so well and so easily."

5. The Best Car Air Purifier Craftronic 2-in-1 Car Air Purifier $36 | Amazon See On Amazon With its dual USB charging ports, this gadget plugs into your lighter port to charge your phones and devices — but the Craftronic car purifier is also an air purifier. It uses negative-ion technology to neutralize odors, reduce potential allergens, and minimize airborne microbes so you can breathe easier in your car. Choose between gold and silver.

6. The Best Car Scratch Remover Kit Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply squeeze the Carfidant formula onto the included buffer sponge and then swirl it around in a circle over any light scratch in your car's paint. The professional-grade solution will remove wear and tear while simultaneously restoring your car's shine. "I received this polish very skeptical," wrote one professional detailer on Amazon. "However, to my surprise, this exceed my expectations. [...] The photos don’t do the gloss and depth justice."

7. The Best Car Organizer & Trash Bin Combo High Road StashAway Console $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Organize your accessories and designate a spot for trash — all in one brilliant bin that won't end up rolling around your car. The High Road StashAway attaches to your headrest or center console with its adjustable straps or drawstring cord. It then offers multiple mesh pockets for bottles, papers, and tissues, as well as a lidded garbage bin that can hold up to 1.5 gallons of trash. Last but not least, the durable vinyl lining in the trash is easy to clean and the leak-proof design prevents spills from damaging your car's interior.

8. The Best Solution For Delicate Electronics WD-40 Contact Cleaner Spray $7 | Amazon See On Amazon When cleaning out on-board computers, audio systems, and gearshift levers, you need to be extra careful with the delicate components. WD-40's Contact Cleaner blows away dirt, dust, and sticky residue using pressurized air and a quick-drying formula. It's even made with a thin straw nozzle so you can get into tight spots without hassle.