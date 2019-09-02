Whether you're newly committed to making more animal-friendly makeup purchases or you're a longtime cruelty-free beauty enthusiast, finding the right products can be tricky. Just like with the terms "natural," and "organic," there isn't any government-regulated definition of the term "cruelty-free." Luckily, there are quick and easy resources from organizations like PETA and the Leaping Bunny that you can use to confirm if your most beloved beauty brands make the cut. This list of the best cruelty-free lipsticks is another helpful place to start the next time you're on the hunt for some cruelty-free makeup.

In addition to online sources that verify brands that are cruelty-free, you can also check with the brand directly. Many brands will include PETA or Leaping Bunny certifications on their site (usually under the FAQs page), or specify that they don't test on animals or ask anyone else to do so on their behalf.

To help you get started, here are some of the best cruelty-free lipsticks for every type of formula preference — whether you're looking for a lip tint or a lip crayon, a bold red or a peachy pink hue, a shiny gloss or a matte finish, or moisturizing balm.

1. Best Cruelty-Free Lipstick With A Matte Finish Youngblood Intimatte Mineral Matte Lipstick $15 | Amazon See On Amazon For anyone who loves a lipstick with zero shine, this full-coverage option provides a matte finish without leaving your lips dried or cracked. The Youngblood Intimatte Mineral Matte Lipstick uses ingredients like castor seed oil, jojoba seed oil, and aloe to create this creamy formula that applies smoothly and wears more comfortably than your average matte lipstick. It also comes in a full range of colors, from everyday nudes and soft pinks to several takes on a bold red lip, and even a few darker plum shades. Not only is Youngblood an entirely cruelty-free brand, but this lipstick is also vegan, gluten-free, and free of parabens and talc. Available shades: Boudoir, Charm, Fever, Flirt, Hotshot, Secret, Vain, Ooh La La, Seduce, Sinful, Vamp, Vanity

2. Best Cruelty-Free Lipstick With A Semi-Matte Finish Kiko Milano Unlimited Stylo $14 | Amazon If you're after a long-lasting lipstick to keep touch-ups at a minimum, the Kiko Milano Unlimited Stylo stays in place for up to 10 hours. Offering buildable coverage, the lipstick goes on creamy and dries down to a semi-matte finish that feels comfortable on dry lips, thanks to ingredients like monoi oil and passion fruit extract. In accordance with the EU ban on testing cosmetics on animals, everything Kiko Milano, an Italian brand, makes is cruelty-free. Available shades: Biscuit Rose, Coral Red, Fire Red, Fuchsia, Hibiscus, Magenta, Magnolia Pink, Orchid Violet, Peach, Pearly Deep Mauve, Strawberry Red, Tulip Red, Watermelon

3. Best Moisturizing Cruelty-Free Lipstick Ere Perez Olive Oil Lipstick $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer a subtle shine, but not a full-on gloss, the Ere Perez Olive Oil Lipstick offers the perfect balance. Formulated with a blend of hydrating ingredients like olive oil, cocoa seed butter, and castor oil, the lipstick applies smoothly, never flakes, and leaves lips feeling moisturized and soft. This lipstick is a great option if you're strict with finding products that are completely free of animal-derived ingredients, since in addition to being cruelty-free, Ere Perez is also vegan. Available shades: Big Band, Birthday, Carnivale, Festival, Fiesta, Picnic, Royal Runway, Soiree

4. Best Affordable Cruelty-Free Lipstick Milani Color Statement Lipstick $5 | Amazon See On Amazon It's not easy to find an affordable lipstick from a drugstore brand that's cruelty-free. But the Milani Color Statement Lipstick is the rare exception. The creamy formula leaves lips nourished with vitamins A and C, and it comes in over 30 shades, so you can find the perfect nude for your skin tone or go bold with any number of bright or dark colors. In addition to this line of Color Statement lipsticks, which offers a bold finish with a slight sheen, Milani also offers a range of matte lipsticks, depending on your preference. Available shades: Bahama Beige, Best Red, Black Cherry, Blushing Beauty, Bronze Beauty, Burnt Red, Cabaret Blend, Catwalk Pink, Double Espresso, Dulce Caramelo, Fruit Punch, Honey Rose, Naked, Natural Rose, Naturally Chic, Nude Crème, Orange-Gina, Perfect Peach, Pink Frost, Plumrose, Power Pink, Pretty Natural, Raisin Berry, Red Label, Rose Femme, Sangria, Teddy Bare, Tropical Nude, Tuscan Toast, Uptown Mauve, Velvet Merlot, Violet Volt

5. Best Cruelty-Free Liquid Lipstick Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This cruelty-free pick also happens to be a longtime beauty editor favorite. One of the OG liquid lip formulas, Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick is a creamy-matte formula that deposits pigmented color with just one sweep of the wand. The long wear formula doesn't bleed, transfer, or feather, but it also restores a bit of hydration despite the shine-free finish, thanks to ingredients like vitamin E and avocado oil. With 35+ shades available on Amazon, you'll never get bored of color options. Available shades: Amalfi, Amore, Angelo, Aria, Bacca, Baci, Bella, Bellissima, Beso, Biscotti, Caramello, Carina, Caro, Chianti, Como, Dolce, Dolce Vita, Fia, Fiery, Fiore, Firenze, Forza, Lido, Palermo, Paradiso, Patina, Perla, Portofino, Ricco, Rosa, Rubino, Siena, Sonata, Tesoro, Venezia, Vino

6. Best Cruelty-Free & Vegan Liquid Lipstick EM Cosmetics Infinite Lip Cloud $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Another one-step liquid formula, EM Cosmetics Infinite Lip Cloud is part of YouTube beauty guru Michelle Phan's makeup line. While the entire line is cruelty-free, this liquid lip in particular is also vegan. Infinite Lip Cloud was designed to work as a primer and lipstick in one, offering a creamy, velvet-like formula that won't cause lips to dry out. It imparts a bold matte finish and, over time, as it wears off, dries into a lovely stain. Available shades: Cashmere Crème, Crimson Red, Faded Clementine, French Nude, Magic Hour, Morning Mocha, Muted Mauve, Radiant Dawn, Rose Nude, Spanish Earth, Vintage Rosewood.

7. Best Cruelty-Free Lip Crayon Burt's Bees Matte Lip Crayon $8 | Amazon See On Amazon While liquid lipsticks take a bit of practice to apply with perfection, the Burt's Bees Matte Lip Crayon is practically foolproof. You can use the crayon applicator on its own to precisely fill-in lips, or define them first with your favorite lip liner. The creamy matte formula is still hydrating, thanks to moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, kendi oil, and jojoba oil. The cruelty-free crayons are also free from common irritants like parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, fragrance, and flavors, making them suitable for more sensitive skin types, too. Available shades: Carolina Coast, Hawaiian Smolder, Napa Vineyard, Redwood Forest, Sedona Sands

8. Best Cruelty-Free Lip Tint Pacifica Beauty Color Quench Lip Tint $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes you don't want a true lipstick, but a subtle tint that simply enhances your lips. That's where Pacifica Beauty Color Quench Lip Tint comes in. The $5 pick nourishes lips using a blend of coconut oil, cocoa butter, avocado oil, and vitamin E. The formula doesn't contain any potential irritants like parabens, phthalates, petroleum, propylene glycol, or silicone either. The finish is creamy and sheer with a hint of shimmer, and you can find a second page with more color options here. Pacfica is also 100 percent vegan, in addition to being PETA-certified cruelty-free. Available shades: Coconut Nectar, Guava Berry, Sugared Fig, Vanilla Hibiscus