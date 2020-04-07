1. Best For Teething

What's great about it: KONG's puppy teething toy is designed to soothe achy teeth and gums during the teething stage, and thanks to the strategically placed ridges, it also helps improve dental hygiene. And one more thing: The toy doubles as a puzzle. Fill the hollow center with peanut butter or a KONG treat, and your dog will be challenged to get it. Note that this toy comes in three sizes, from small (for puppies up to 35 pounds) to large (for puppies up to 65 pounds).

What fans say: "My puppy loves this toy! He frequently carries it around the house with him, throws it across the floor and then chases it, and plays tug of war with it. He loves it so much that we haven't needed to put any food or treats in it yet."

2. Best Rope Toy For Small- To Medium-Size Dogs

What's great about it: This set of four puppy chew toys is a great option for playing games of tug-of-war and fetch, but they also clean teeth, massage gums, and fight plaque and gum disease. These toys are on the smaller side, so they won't necessarily keep up with larger dog breeds as they grow, but they're very durable and machine-washable, too.

What fans say: "They're incredible. She loves them, both for play and to absorb her chewing instincts, which are pretty strong. It's absolutely amazing how they hold up. She's made it through the ropes that connect the tied-up ends, but all of those ends are still in great shape."

3. A Freezable Chew You Will With Water

What's great about it: This puppy teething toy is freezable, so it can help relieve pain caused by teething and also cool your dog down on hot days. And since it's filled with 100% water, it's totally safe for your pet. The two openings allow you to insert favorite treats, which can help up the reward factor. Like most chew toys, it cleans teeth and can even works as an indoor fetch toy for light play.

What fans say: "Very sturdy and my dog absolutely loves it!! Life hack: I put it in the freezer and he really thinks that he’s getting a nice treat when I get it out to give it to him. Keeps him busy for a while. Sometimes I stuff it with a little bit of kibble or peanut butter and it keeps him busy..."