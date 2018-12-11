As much as I dread the month of December because of the brutally cold temperatures and realization that the year is coming to an end and more than half of my New Year's resolutions are still unresolved, it at least has one saving grace: the holiday season. I am a holiday fanatic. Give me any reason to celebrate or to be celebrated and I will go all out but I especially live for the December holidays.

When I was younger, I was naturally all about receiving gifts. I was very type A about what I wanted and even made my list in a fool-proof spreadsheet equipped with images, color preferences, and where to find it so I would get exactly what I wanted. A little extensive, sure, but also highly effective! Now, I'm a bit less intense about asking for things, and find myself instead making recommendations for what to get other people. For this month's editors' picks, I asked my fellow BDG Fashion Editors to tell me their holiday essentials — the cozy stuff they're wearing around the house, their party circuit must-haves, and so on. If you're still on the hunt for a gift for the most stylish person on your list, these should serve as some great inspiration.

No Plans The Track Pant & Camisole No Plans The Track Pant & Camisole $118 No Plans Sizes XS-XL Contributing Market Editor to The Zoe Report Mecca James-Williams says, "For the holidays, it all about family time, comfy clothes, and food! I happen to love these beautiful leisure sets from NO PLANS. They come in three colorways, and are the perfect silhouettes to lounge around the house, or pair with winter outfits for holiday occasions. Right now, I am in love with the yellow set. The color is perfect!"

Tommy John Second Skin Cheeky Tommy John Second Skin Cheeky $22 Tommy John Sizes XS-XXL Buy on Tommy John Bustle's Senior Fashion & Beauty Editor Olivia Muenter is all about comfort this holiday season. She says, "For the holidays this year, I tried to only ask/buy myself things that will truly make my life easier/more comfortable. When I tried Tommy John's underwear this year, they were so comfortable that I knew I had to replace all the uncomfortable underwear in my drawer with Tommy John's pairs — hence putting them on the top of my Christmas list. They're not cheap, but honestly never having to wear uncomfortable underwear again is priceless."

Jemma Birdie Gym Bag Jemma Birdie Gym Bag $198 Jemma Buy on Jemma Katie Dupere, Bustle's Associate Fashion & Beauty Editor, suggests a gym bag as a gift! She says, "If you know a person who loves to get physical in the gym, chances are they have a really ugly sports bag for their workout gear. For the active fashionista in your life, that is simply unacceptable. This gym bag by Jemma is beyond chic, super durable, and made with vegan leather. It has literally everything anyone could ever need in a gym bag — a strap to securely hold a water bottle, a cushioned pocket for a laptop, a washable bag for gross gym laundry, a coordinating cosmetics case, and a VENTILATED POCKET for smelly gym shoes. With a seriously smart layout, this sleek bag will be a winner. Plus, it can double as a weekender or a carryon for the gal on-the-go."

Scotch Plaid and Flannel Pajamas Scotch Plaid and Flannel Pajamas $64.95 L.L.Bean Sizes XS-3X Buy on L.L.Bean Kara McGrath, Bustle's Executive Fashion & Beauty Editor never really understood the need for a formal pajamas set, until a couple fell into her lap this season. She says, "Now I'm obsessed with jumping into a matching pair of flannel pants and top as soon as I get home from work. There's a reason L.L.Bean is a classic choice for some good, cold-weather PJs: Of all the options I've tried so far, these are definitely the coziest."

BYCHARI Initial Necklace BYCHARI Initial Necklace $70 BYCHARI Buy on BUYCHARI Sara Tan, Bustle's West Coast Senior Fashion & Beauty Editor, says, "This holiday season, I'm planning on gifting my favorite necklace to my besties — ByChari's initial necklace. It's a dainty, gold-filled metal necklace that is comfortable enough to wear every day and goes with any outfit. The best part? You don't need to take it off when you're showering or working out because it won't tarnish or tangle. Besides, what's better than receiving a personalized gift? Especially one that's nice and shiny?"

Sleeper "Black Tie" Black Pajamas Set Sleeper Black Pajamas Set "Black Tie" $265 Sleeper Sizes XS-XL Buy on Sleeper I love adding a hint of extra to any outfit, even pajamas! I am obsessed with this set from Sleeper because I can literally wear these out. These are 100 percent any and all holiday party approved and I don't even have to change when I get home. I'll just crawl into bed and pass out.