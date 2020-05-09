There's a time and a place for everything and high heels certainly have theirs — dance clubs, date nights, weddings, even brunch. But when you're at work — especially if you have a job that requires you to be on your feet all day — you want your feet to be comfortable. Give your heels (and soles) a rest and choose the best flats for work that are supportive, cushioned, and designed with features that suit your personal style.

Fortunately, the world is full of great flats that come in all shapes and sizes. A comfortable pair of flats provides enough cushioning to support your feet while you walk and stand. Depending on where you work, your individual style preference, and your outfit of the day, you can choose from classic ballet flats with a soft, rounded toe; sleek, pointy-toed styles; conservative loafers; and even backless mule-style sandals. Some have buckles and straps while others have a simple slip-on design — and the number of colors and prints can take your outfit from sweet to spectacular.

I've done some research and found the best flats for work in a range of shapes and styles. Check out the picks below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Pointed-Toe Flats Made From Chic Faux Suede Ollio Faux Suede Pointed Toe Ballet Flat $27 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about them: These cute faux suede ballet shoes are some of the best pointed-toe flats out there. The d'Orsay-style flats have side cut-aways and a supportive rubber sole. Reviewers noted that they're comfortable, fashionable, and easy to slide on and off. Best of all, they're available in five solid colors and one fun leopard print, all of which are perfect for work. One reviewer wrote: "These are awesome! I needed a pair of comfortable flats to wear to work, and these are it. [...] I wore these to work the first day I got them and there was absolutely no break in, no blisters and no pain! Comfortable and cute! The toe isn't too pointy and they stay on perfectly." Available sizes: 6-10

2. A Pair Of Unbelievably Comfy Ballet Flats That Won't Give You Blisters Amazon Essentials Women's Ballet Flat $19 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about them: If comfort is your number one objective, you won't be disappointed with these soft, comfortable ballet flats. The popular, lightweight shoes, which boast over 4,700 reviews on Amazon, feature a breathable microfiber lining, soft faux leather upper, rubber sole, and elasticized top-line. No blisters, no breaking in period, no achy feet. Plus, they come in 15 colors. One reviewer wrote: "I am a public school teacher who stands (and sometimes runs) 9+ hours a day while at work. These shoes are insanely comfortable and did not need any 'breaking in.' They fit like a well worn and loved ballet slipper from the first moment I put them on. I will be ordering these in every color." Available sizes: 5-15 (regular and wide)

3. These Cute Buckle Slippers With Blissfully Soft Memory Foam Insoles Dr. Scholl's Women's Frankie Ballet Flats $40 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about them: Similarly to the selection above, these Dr. Scholl's ballet shoes are some of the most comfortable flats for work. Constructed with well-cushioned memory foam insoles, they feel soft against your feet and won't make you sore after walking and working all day. On top of that, they feature a classic round toe and square buckle and come in five neutral shades. One reviewer wrote: "Love these shoes! So comfortable, I wear them everyday for work. Just bought a second pair, since the first ones were wearing very thin. The nude color goes with anything, and the gold buckle adds a nice touch. Highly recommend!" Available sizes: 6-11 (regular and wide)

4. A Pair Of Simple, Practical Flats That Are Perfect If You Walk A Lot At Work Clarks Womens Ayla Low Ballet Flat $60 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about them: If your job involves a lot of moving around on your feet, these rank among the best flats for walking. The extra comfort comes from the soft, removable Ortholite footbeds that provide cushioning as well as shock absorption. Additionally, they have ultra-lightweight EVA soles that offer traction and grip, and they come in six shades. One reviewer wrote: "I’ve really been searching for ballet flats that have some built-in support. I trust Clark’s because they have been consistently well made and comfortable. I bought these shoes in the burgundy and wore them all day today. They slipped on easily and comfortably right out of the box. They are soft and have good support. Like all the other Cloudsteppers I own, this style is just a dream to wear." Available sizes: 5-12 (regular and wide)

5. These Breathable Scalloped Knit Flats With Air-Cooled Foam To Keep Your Feet Cool Skechers Women's Cleo-Scalloped Knit Skimmer Ballet Flat $35 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about them: These cute knit flats feature air-cooled memory foam that keeps your feet cool and reduces perspiration, making them ideal for folks who get sweaty feet. On top of that, they boast soft cushioned footbeds and a stylish scalloped design. The rubber soles offer great traction and they come in your choice of black or dark taupe colorways. One reviewer wrote: "Super comfy! I wear them to work. 8 hours still like walking on clouds!" Available sizes: 5-11

6. A Pair Of Stylish Almond-Shaped Flats With Elastic Ankle Straps DailyShoes Ballet Flat Shoes $18 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about them: With 1,100-plus reviews, these wallet-friendly women's flats are both popular and budget-oriented. Reviewers have touted their comfort, noting the soft faux suede and stretchy elastic straps, the latter of which keep the shoes in place while also adding style points. They're cute, practical, and available in tons of colors and styles (including strapless and pointy-toe versions). One reviewer wrote: "I can’t say how much I love these. I have them in grey and black and wear them almost everyday to work. They’re comfortable, stylish, and durable [...] I’m someone whose feet blister really easily, and these are one of the few pairs of flats I’ve ever found that don’t give me any blisters after wearing them for 8+ hours." Available sizes: 5-12

7. A Pair Of Sophisticated, High-Quality Leather Flats That Are Worth The Splurge Calvin Klein Women's Ghita Ballet Flat $75 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about them: If you feel like spoiling yourself on a pair of nice, high-quality shoes, these Calvin Klein T-strap flats are just the ticket. They feature a sleek, sophisticated design with a pointed toe and a chic ankle strap. They're made of Nappa leather and come in six colors. One reviewer wrote: "I’ve always tortured myself with heels — I thought I had to. I finally decided to try to find some dressy, fashionable flats to wear with my shorter pants suits. I tried these and they are soooo comfortable! Just today I was walking all around NYC in them for client meetings. I love them so much I bought another pair in a different color. They are also holding up really well. I’ve worn them probably a dozen times, walking all day, and they still look new. They are the perfect combo of style and comfort." Available sizes: 5-11

8. These Backless Flats That Are Great For Warm Weather Rohb by Joyce Azria Maison, Soho & Jolie Pointed Toe Flat Slip On Mules $27 | Amazon See on Amazon What's great about them: Whether you're searching for shoes for warmer days at the office or you just prefer the open-back design, these sandal-style dress flats are a great choice. They're equipped with soft, well-cushioned insoles and tough, durable outsoles. On top of that, these shoes come in 15 different colors and styles. Some of the styles have bows while others have a simple pointed toe. Just note that they run a bit narrow, according to some reviewers. One reviewer wrote: "Honestly, I love these flats! They are perfect for work and can also be worn casually. They are comfortable and I always get compliments when I wear them." Available sizes: 5-12