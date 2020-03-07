You don't need me to tell you that a hair styling tool can, quite literally, make or break your hair. If you're like me, you've tangoed with terrible tools, whether it's a flat iron that sizzles your strands or a blow dryer so weak that it takes an hour to do the job. But finding the best hair styling tool for you is like finding the perfect partner. It just clicks, and suddenly you've gone from ho-hum hair to hair that always looks incredible. And while you may not have realized it, plenty of the most highly rated hair styling tools are available on Amazon.

But what makes a good hair styling tool? Well that depends on the type of tool we're talking about, and the way you like to style your hair. For products like flat irons and curling irons, you want something that styles your hair without causing too much damage. When it comes to blow dryers, you'll want a lightweight model that works quickly and efficiently. And in general, tools that can be used in different ways are always worth the investment.

So get ready to kiss your bad hair days behind. Whether you're buying your first curling iron or are looking to upgrade your favorite worn-out straightener from high school, scroll on for nine of the best hair styling tools on the market right now.

1. The Best Flat Iron HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you think a good hair straightener is just for, well, straightening your hair, think again. The HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron is a perfect example of how versatile the tool can be. Sure, it's great for achieving sleek, straight hair, if that's what you're after, but its rounded edges can also be used to create effortless-looking beach waves with just a simple bend of your wrist. But what sets this particular hair straightener apart are the details in its design. It heats up to 450 degrees, which is the absolute maximum professional stylists recommend when using hot tools, and its ceramic plates have micro-sensors that help prevent overheating. HSI's straightener also comes with its own travel pouch and a protective glove, so you don't have to worry about burning your fingers. But don't just take my word for it. This iron has over 21,000 (!!!) perfect five-star reviews on Amazon and counting, with plenty of shoppers calling it the best iron they've ever used. And the best part? It costs less than $50 — which, when you think about how long it'll last you, is basically nothing.

2. The Best Automatic Curling Iron The Beachwaver Co. S1.25 $129 | Amazon See On Amazon It's impossible to talk about the best hair styling tools without mentioning The Beachwaver, a fully automatic curling iron created by celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, which takes all the effort out of curling your hair (and seriously cuts down on arm/wrist pain). All you've got to do is clamp a section of your hair, then hit the arrow in the direction that you want your hair to spin. This genius tool curls your hair into the perfect spiral, providing you with A+ beach waves every single time. This particular Beachwaver has dual voltage, so it can be taken overseas and plugged into an adaptor without frying. It also automatically shuts off after an hour — just in case you're like me and tend to forget to turn off your hot tools. Plus, you can choose from three different barrel sizes: 1.25 inches, 1 inch, and .75 inch.

3. The Best Curling Wand Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand $25 | Amazon See On Amazon For flexibility in your curling technique, you want a clampless wand, like this Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand. Some people find clampless wands generally easier to use, and they also make it easy to create all different kinds of curls and waves. And when it comes to hot styling tools in general, you simply can't beat the $25 price tag on this Bed Head wand. The Curlipops Curling Wand has a ceramic barrel to help cut down on frizz while minimizing damage, plus a 6-foot swivel cord, a cool tip end, and a 1-inch barrel. This tool also has dual voltage capabilities, and comes with a bonus glove so that you won't singe your fingers. One thing to note, though: Clampless wands are tough to use if your hair is on the shorter side, as it's difficult to maneuver hair around the barrel without the help of a clamp. So, if you have short hair, it's better to look for an iron with a clamp, lest you burn your fingers or scalp!

4. The Best Curling Iron With a Clamp HOT TOOLS Professional 24k Gold Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron/Wand $50 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason you tend to see some variation of a Hot Tools curling iron in every salon you go to — the brand is the best of the best when it comes to traditional curling irons, and their price tags are extremely fair, considering their tools' quality. This one has a 24 karat gold-plated barrel, an 8-foot swivel cord, a 30-second heat-up, and an easy-to-use control dial with multiple different heat settings. Meanwhile, the brand's own Pulse Technology ensures even, consistent heat distribution from bottom to tip. Not only does this curling iron come in seven different barrel sizes, but you can also choose from a regular barrel or an extra-long barrel.

5. The Best Hot Air Brush Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush $58 | Amazon See On Amazon The Revlon One-Step is perhaps one of the most popular and iconic hair styling tools on the entire market. Think of it as a round brush and blow dryer in one — it does both jobs using one tool, resulting in a voluminous, salon-worthy blowout with barely any effort involved. Not only does it cut down on arm strain (and the need for pro-level skills), but it also dries hair incredibly quickly, thanks to the dozens of airflow vents embedded in the brush. Ionic technology helps reduce frizz and enhance shine, while ceramic coating prevents hair from becoming damaged. It also has three different heat and speed settings, as well as an amply sized cool tip to grasp onto when blow drying your hair. The One-Step has over 15,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, with countless reviewers claiming it's "literally" changed their life.

6.The Best Blow Dryer BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Everyone should own a solid blow dryer — and for a durable, under-$100 pick that'll last you years, it doesn't get much better than the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer. It's incredibly lightweight for those who can't stand the arm strain that comes with using a heavy tool, and its nano-titanium ionic technology means it dries hair extra fast. As any good hair dryer should, it comes with a concentrator attachment for smooth, versatile styling, and it also has six different heat/speed settings to choose from. "3 years later, best investment I made for my hair," wrote one of thousands of reviewers who gave the blow dryer a perfect five-star rating. "This is the best hair dryer I've ever used," commented another, with countless others echoing the same sentiment.

7. The Best Straightening Brush MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightener $45 | Amazon See On Amazon To make straightening your hair easier than ever, invest in this MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightener brush. Since your hair isn't being clamped like with a traditional flat iron, it doesn't tug or snag your hair, while the easy brush design means you can straighten the back of your head with ease. The MiroPure has an ionic generator, which helps cut down on frizz to leave hair silky and soft. It also comes with a travel pouch and a protective glove, for added safety and convenience. Plus, it has a 60-minute automatic shut-off for those of us too forgetful to remember to unplug our hot tools.

8. The Best Deep Waver Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver $30 | Amazon See On Amazon For easy-peasy defined waves, skip the curling iron or straightener and opt for this Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver instead. It provides big, bold, salon-quality waves and requires basically no technique. Bed Head's waver works like a flat iron, so it's super easy to use if you're a novice. Expect a more styled, crimped-like effect, as opposed to loose, barely-there beach waves. Like most top-quality hair tools, Bed Head's iron has ceramic plates that cut down on frizz and damage, as well as multiple heat settings and automatic shut-off. Even reviewers who say their hair typically doesn't hold a curl have had luck with this deep waver, and note that it creates waves that last for literal days.