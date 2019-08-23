The vagina is extremely durable. The fact that it can pass a watermelon-sized object (aka, a baby) and still retain its shape is impressive all on its own. However strong it is, though, the best kegel balls can help make it even stronger for a myriad of reasons — whether for better orgasms during sex, improved bladder control, or your own comfort levels.

Kegel exercises are subtle movements where you contract and relax certain muscles in the vagina. These movements strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which are responsible for supporting your internal reproductive organs. While anyone can do kegels (even men), they're especially great for women who feel a loss of muscle strength after childbirth, leak urine after sneezing or laughing, still feel the need to urinate right after emptying their bladder, or are looking to achieve stronger orgasms during sex.

The best news? There are tons of tools you can use to help you, and most of them are super discreet. Put them in, go about your day, and no one will have any idea. They also come in all different shapes, sizes, and designs (from crystal quartz eggs to computerized smart kegels that let your vagina play games on your phone). These nine great options are sure to fit your skill level, lifestyle, and vaginal needs.

1. Kinetic Cueing Mechanisms That Remind You To Flex

The IntiFit premium kegel exercise kit was designed by a certified OBGYN and physical therapist. It's one of the most popular options available because of its ergonomic shape, body-friendly materials, and built-in movement system that encourages awareness. Each shape has a kinetic cueing mechanism inside that subtly vibrates, reminding you to flex your muscles during activity.

The single weight is for beginners while the double weight is for more advanced users, and both are hypoallergenic, easy to clean, and velvety soft. Thanks to the shape and removal string, reviewers write, "I really enjoy how easy they are to insert and retrieve."

2. Six Progressive Weights Ensure That You Always Have A Comfortable Challenge

If you're looking for a set that you can use from a beginner status to an advanced one, this one is a great investment. The Intimate Rose kegel exercise weights are BPA-free, non-porous, hypoallergenic, and made from safe medical-grade materials. Six progressive weights ensure that you always have a comfortable challenge, and the elongated shape provides simple and effective strengthening that reviewers are noticing after only a few days. Since they're color-coded, have a removal string, and are roughly the size of a tampon, buyers are "blown away" by their results and ease of use.

3. These Smart Kegel Balls That "Vibrate" When You Move

Made from body-safe silicone, the OMOteam kegel ball set uses movement-based stainless steel weights inside to stimulate your muscles all day with subtle vibrations. The vagina naturally tightens around them, creating strength and improving sensitivity for better orgasms. The single ball can be used for beginners, while the two-bead design is ideal for intermediate users — plus they're easy to take out thanks to the built-in loop tabs, and they don't require any batteries to work.

4. These All-Natural Stones So You Can Progress From Beginner To Advanced

If you're looking to move from beginner to advanced using just one set (but would rather stay away from synthetic materials while doing so), these Yoni Egg kegel balls are a wonderful resource. Each set comes with three natural stones — nephrite jade, rose quartz, and black obsidian — in a storage pouch, and each one is sized and weighed for a safe progression. They're also drilled at the narrow end so you can add a string (unwaxed, unflavored dental floss included) and people are absolutely loving how gorgeous they are.

5. This Stainless Steel Option Is Discreet And Advanced

This set of two Secretly Yours kegel Ben Wa balls is made from safe, hypoallergenic medical-grade stainless steel. Since they're round and come without strings, they're super discreet — so you can keep them on your dresser, and guests likely won't even know what they are. They also come in a cute carrying bag with a zipper and clasp. According to reviewers, they're heavier and better-suited for intermediate- or advanced-use, but they provide a "great workout" for vaginal muscles.

6. This Interactive Tracker And Exerciser That Syncs To Your Smart Phone

Simply place the Elvie kegel exerciser and tracker inside, connect to the app, and receive instant biofeedback that tracks your strength and progress. You even can play fun, interactive games that help you exercise your pelvic floor. Since it's waterproof, rechargeable, and made from medical-grade silicone, it's as easy to clean and power as it is to use.

The reviews section is filled with those who were looking to strengthen their vaginal muscles post-childbirth, for sex, or to improve bladder control, and many say this device "really helped." They also state that it's especially effective for beginners, since it can notify you if you're not doing a kegel correctly.

7. This Advanced Stone Made From Actual Crystal Quartz

The JIC Gem Yoni is made with pure rose-quartz crystal, making it one of the most beautiful and unique kegel tools on the market. It's crafted by gemstone professionals and even comes in a luxurious velvet bag. Thanks to its shape and natural weight, this pick aims to stimulate specific reflexology points inside the vagina — and it can be easily cleaned using soap and warm water. It has a hole at the top for use alongside a string, and since it's heavier and larger than other options, reviewers say it's best-suited for more advanced users.

8. These Cute Cherry-Shaped Kegels With Different Weights

Made with 100-percent premium grade silicone, this Shibari kegel balls kit is totally waterproof, skin-friendly, and can be used with water-based lubricants. Each kegel has a separate weight that progresses along with you, and they've got silicone strings for easy removal. Thanks to the cherry shape, these are a great jumping-off point for beginners because they're small enough to insert easily, but the rounded design keeps them there.

9. This Automatic Toner That Does Most Of The Work For You

If you're looking for something foolproof and hassle-free, the K-fit kegel toner does all the hard work for you. It takes the guess-work out of kegels with 11 pre-set programs that automatically exercise the pelvic floor. Just insert the ergonomically-designed probe into the vagina, clip the handset onto your belt, and go about your day. Reviewers rave that it's "definitely worth the purchase" because "this little kegel toner started helping right away ... No more worries about leakage when I sneeze [or] have sex."

This post was originally published on 5/22/2017. It was updated on 6/18/2019.