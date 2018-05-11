While traveling's exciting, a vacation can also be (ironically) tiring, especially if you're in a different time zone and away from your regular routine. If you want to avoid becoming a traveling zombie, the best vitamins for traveling can help you stay healthy and relaxed while you're out of the office. What's more, in some cases it's even beneficial to switch up your supplement routine while you're traveling.

"Depending on the type of vacation and location, you may consider adding supplements to achieve certain goals, Dr. Jeffrey Gladd, a member of the scientific advisory board for care/of, which builds personalized vitamin packs, tells Bustle.

"If you are going on a relaxing, rejuvenating trip, it may actually be worth cutting down on some of your supplementation to give yourself a break. This would also help you gauge whether supplements or a focus on relaxation is what you really need." On the other hand, if you current vitamin and supplement is working for you like a boss, it's best to stick with it, though you might want to consider adding supplements depending on your destination. "If you are going to an area where unfamiliar foods may be introduced into your diet, adding a probiotic to your regimen before heading out and continuing for a few weeks upon your return can help support your digestion," Dr. Gladd advises. If you're planning a late-spring getaway, these are the best vitamins and supplements to take while you're traveling based on your vacation goals.

Giphy Vitamin B gives your immune system a boost and amps up your energy, making it an ideal addition to your supplement regimen if your vacation is going to be a little wild. "If you predict your level of alcohol intake is going to increase while on vacation, you may consider increasing your B vitamin intake to a healthy level with a B complex or additional multivitamin," Dr. Gladd advises.

Giphy One of the quickest ways to derail a vacation is by getting an upset stomach, so Dr. Gladd recommends bringing probiotics on any trip where you may be eating unfamiliar food. "Probiotics [are] essential for supporting digestive health, especially when traveling," he tells Bustle. "Probiotics help support gut health by overpopulating the digestive tract with healthy organisms." While probiotics can't prevent you from coming into contact with food-borne illness, they can strengthen your stomach when you're enjoying food you might not eat at home.

Giphy In addition to stocking up on vitamin B during a booze-heavy trip, you'll also want to make sure you bring some milk thistle, which, despite its name, does not contain any dairy. "If your alcohol intake increases, or you plan on taking acetaminophen more regularly throughout your trip, consider additional support from this liver supporting herb," Dr. Gladd recommends.

Giphy Whether you're traveling for work, or you're on a vacay, the last thing you want to bring with you is stress. This is where adaptogens like Rhodiola or Ashwagandha come in handy. "These adaptogenic herbs can help support stress and can help you maintain balance when things can get hectic. I recommend you start taking them three to four weeks prior to your trip to keep your system in balance and to help maximize your enjoyment during vacation," Dr. Gladd says. "Because studies show that the most stressful parts of a trip are at the end and upon returning home, consider some adrenal support during this time and continue for three-to-four weeks."

Giphy Between the planes, trains, and automobiles that come along with traveling, a lot of people get sick while on vacation. If you want to increase your chances of staying well, take elderberry, which contains a powerful immune-boosting antioxidant, according to WebMD.

Giphy Even if you plan on getting your vitamin D from the sun while on vacay, it's still a good idea to make sure you're getting enough of this immune-system-boosting vitamin. With the threat of skin cancer, you're likely not going to spend much time in the sun without your SPF. And, sunscreen actually limits the amount of vitamin D your body can absorb, according to WebMD. This is why it's a good idea to bring a supplement with you.

Giphy If you have a hard time sleeping away from home, adding a little extra magnesium to your supplement regimen can not only regulate your digestion, it can also help you drift off to dreamland. According to the blog The Sleep Doctor, "People with low magnesium often experience restless sleep, waking frequently during the night. Maintaining healthy magnesium levels often leads to deeper, more sound sleep."

Giphy If it's relaxation you're after during your travels, turn to Theanine. "This is an amino acid found in green tea, among other places, and is connected to the relaxing feeling you get when you drink a cup of tea," Dr. Edison de Mello told The/Thirty. "Theanine has been shown to reduce stress responses in your body so you feel more relaxed, even in situations that stress you out."