Never settle for an ill-fitting pair of workout shoes again; the size range of these walking shoes from Skechers will allow you to find the perfect fit (you can even choose extra-wide sizing). With more than 9,400 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating, reviewers agree that these shoes are the best pick for long walks. The lightweight shoe features superior cushioning and a flexible bottom. And when it comes to traction, reviewers say it delivers. "I love that they have great traction, so I never have to worry about slipping or sliding or falling," one fan noted. And with no laces, getting the shoes on is a breeze; simply slide your feet in and you’re ready to go.

What Amazon reviewers are saying: “These shoes are soooooo comfortable.[...] when I looked at them I actually liked the way they looked, but when I put them on my feet, OMG, they changed my life. I have never worn any shoes that were this comfortable in my life. They truly feel like you are walking on clouds, you could not go wrong with these shoes.”