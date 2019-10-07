The 9 Best Workout Shoes For Women
Whether you’re a runner, HIIT class lover, weight lifter, or anything in between, having a solid pair of shoes to wear during a workout is an absolute necessity. And the best workout shoes for women will enhance your fitness routine, so you feel good all workout long. To find the ideal pair of shoes for you, think about these factors:
- Functionality: With so many different gym shoe options available, it can be overwhelming to pick the best pair. So it's smart to start by finding a shoe that is functional for the specific workouts that you are doing. For example, if you’re really into CrossFit, HIIT, or for cross-training, your best bet is to find a shoe that is stable all around and has really good traction so you can stay super solid while lifting, jumping, and more. On the other hand, if running outdoors is your thing, look for kicks that are designed to log some serious mileage with a thick enough sole that you don’t feel every rock on the path.
- Comfort: Your shoes need to feel good on your feet, it’s as simple as that. Cushioning is one big factor and is especially important if you’re wearing your shoes for long distances. Another factor to consider? Fit. Your shoe should not be too tight or too loose. Some workout shoes come in wide or half sizes so you can find your ideal sizing.
- Traction: Traction is an important factor regardless of your preferred workout (after all, no one wants to slip and fall). However, if you’re doing outdoor or high-intensity workouts, traction is even more important and you should specifically look for this feature in your workout shoes.
To help you on your search for the best workout shoe, here are nine options Amazon reviewers love for a range of different workouts.
1. The Best Workout Shoe For Running Outdoors
With more than 7,800 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating, these shoes from Asics are a favorite among those who run, and for good reason: superior traction (thanks to the rubber sole) makes running outdoors safer, while gel cushioning helps to absorb the shock of every step you take. A removable sockliner allows you to insert custom orthotics for an even more personalized fit. Choose from a variety of different designs and colors, as well as wide and half sizes.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: "These are my second pair because I LOVE these shoes!! Amazing ankle support, super comfortable, and perfect for running. [...] I have really high arches so it’s hard to find something with good support, but these shoes, these shoes here, they are heavenly!!"
- Available sizes: 5-14, including half and wide sizes
2. The Best Workout Shoe For Running Indoors
The minimal and sleek design of these running shoes from Nike is truly eye-catching. But what’s even more standout is how comfortable these shoes are. The soft foam midsole provides plenty of cushioning. For running indoors, these shoes have the ideal amount of traction (just not as much as the Asics pick). They’re lightweight and breathable, so you can get plenty of mileage in with these shoes. They also come in half and wide sizes.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: "Feels like ur running on clouds. Love these sneakers. I run almost everyday on the treadmill and these really absorb the shock."
- Available sizes: 5-12, including some half and wide sizes
3. The Best Budget Running Shoes
These shoes from Flarut offer a solid amount of arch support and cushioning, which is the perfect combination for those who love to run. However, they're half the price of the first two pairs. Featuring a nonslip yet flexible rubber sole for traction, these shoes are great for working out both indoors and out (especially because they are also super breathable). Choose from five solid-color options. While there are a few half sizes, there are not wides available.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I needed some more running shoes ordered a red pair and purple pair because of the beautiful colors. I was AMAZED with the shoe... so LIGHT and COMFORTABLE!”
- Available sizes: 5.5-11.5, some half sizes
4. The Best Overall Workout Shoe For Lifting Weights, HIIT, Cross Training, & CrossFit
When you’re doing a lot of moving and pivoting during intense workouts, finding a flexible yet stable shoe is everything. And these workout shoes from Reebok are exactly that. The shoe provides secure footing thanks to the extra-abrasive outsole traction, while the wide toe box provides a comfortable fit all workout long even when you're shuffling and jumping. These shoes are lightweight yet durable, and the low-cut design allows for added mobility. These are available in a range of colors and some half sizes.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I love these shoes so much that I just ordered my second pair. I use them daily for Crossfit workouts, and they are by far the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn. They also provide support in all of the right places for a variety of functional movement exercises.”
- Available sizes: 5-11, including some half sizes
5. Another Great Gym Shoe For Cross Training, HIIT, CrossFit, & More Available In Wides
These lightweight gym shoes from Nike are another great cross training, HIIT, CrossFit, and weightlifting shoe — and these are available in wides and half sizes. The mesh allows for amazing breathability, while the durable cushioning makes them oh so comfortable. Plus, the shoe is super flexible in all directions, which is great when your workout involves a lot of moving and twisting. The strategically placed rubber pods on the outsole provide extra traction and stability.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Very comfortable shoe, perfect fit.... used for weight training and cross training. Good support and I’m ready to order another color!”
- Available sizes: 5-12, including half and wide sizes
6. The Best Budget Gym Shoe
At just $30, these workout shoes from Jarlif, are a great deal for versatile gym shoes. These check all of the boxes of a good pair of kicks: They’re flexible and breathable, lightweight, have a nicely cushioned insole, and have a rubber antislip bottom. Plus, they're available in six colors and a few half sizes.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “These shoes are fantastic! Soft, light weight, and sooo comfortable. I even use them for Zumba. I am going to order anther pair... especially at this price! Can't go wrong.”
- Available sizes: 5.5-10
7. The Best Shoe For Dance Workouts
Show off your moves with these shoes from Ryka, which are the best pick if dancing or dance-inspired workouts like Zumba are your workouts of choice. The pivot points on the bottom of the shoe allow you to easily and smoothly twist and turn, which is what sets this shoe apart for dance workouts. There's also strong traction and the mesh is highly breathable. This pick also features a lot of cushioning for comfort. Choose from a variety of bright and colorful designs. This is also offered in wide and half sizes.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Using them for Zumba and dance aerobics and have plenty of support for the bouncing and jumping and yet very light and easy to move across the floor, even on carpet. Really like the pivot spot on the soles. Colors are terrific, bright and energetic!”
- Available sizes: 5-11, including half and wide sizes
8. The Best Shoe For Walking Workouts
Never settle for an ill-fitting pair of workout shoes again; the size range of these walking shoes from Skechers will allow you to find the perfect fit (you can even choose extra-wide sizing). With more than 9,400 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating, reviewers agree that these shoes are the best pick for long walks. The lightweight shoe features superior cushioning and a flexible bottom. And when it comes to traction, reviewers say it delivers. "I love that they have great traction, so I never have to worry about slipping or sliding or falling," one fan noted. And with no laces, getting the shoes on is a breeze; simply slide your feet in and you’re ready to go.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “These shoes are soooooo comfortable.[...] when I looked at them I actually liked the way they looked, but when I put them on my feet, OMG, they changed my life. I have never worn any shoes that were this comfortable in my life. They truly feel like you are walking on clouds, you could not go wrong with these shoes.”
- Available sizes: 5-11, including half, wide, and extra-wide sizes
9. The Best Barefoot-Like, Minimalist Workout Shoes
If you want to feel like you are exercising almost barefoot but still need some protection and traction for your feet, these minimalist shoes from JOOMRA should be added to your cart. The rubber bottoms offer enough traction and durability for trail running, while the knit fabric is comfortable and lightweight. Elastic wraps around the feet to hold the shoe in place. There is even removable insoles for extra cushioning and arch support if you want it. And Amazon reviewers? Well they love them, as evidenced by the strong 4.6-star rating. These are available in a few half sizes and a variety of colors.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I have never worn a 'minimalist' shoe before but decided to give these a try. They came today and I am shocked at how incredibly comfortable they are right out of the packaging! Very lightweight and flexible with plenty of room to wiggle your toes. [...] Highly recommend these to anyone interested in having happy feet.”
- Available sizes: 6-11, including some half sizes
