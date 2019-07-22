Mr. Rogers is back to teach us all about how to be neighborly, and how to rock a cardigan, in the first A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood trailer. The trailer for the Mister Rogers movie was released on Monday, July 22, and it's pretty perfect in every way, in large part thanks to Tom Hanks' portrayal of the television show host and educator.

Hanks is, of course, another childhood favorite of, well, pretty much everybody who has ever seen one of his movies — be it Big (1988) or Toy Story (1995). And, thanks to his good-natured smile and friendly disposition, one might argue that he's as beloved and cherished as Mr. Rogers himself. In this first trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Hanks uses every bit of that charm to become Fred Rogers, and it will make those who grew up watching Mister Rogers' Neighborhood feel right at home.

Before fans start thinking this is just another biopic, rest assured, it's not. The film, from director Marielle Heller, focuses on a very specific time in Mr. Rogers' life, when he was in the throws of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood fame. As stated in the film's official synopsis, obtained via press release by Bustle, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is "based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod." Matthew Rhys (The Americans) will play Tom Junod, a cynical young father who "is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers" and "overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor."

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

More to come...