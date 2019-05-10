Hours after a shouting match forced the Alabama state Senate to delay a vote on legislation that would effectively serve as a near-total ban on abortion, the state's Republican lieutenant governor spoke out in favor of the bill, urging lawmakers to pass it. What's more, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said Alabama's latest abortion ban is intended to challenge Roe v. Wade.

"It is important that we pass this statewide abortion ban legislation and begin a long overdue effort to directly challenge Roe v. Wade," Ainsworth said in a statement released Thursday. "Now that President Donald Trump has supercharged the effort to remake the federal court system by appointing conservative jurists who will strictly interpret the Constitution, I feel confident that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe and finally correct its 46-year-old mistake."

Ainsworth's comments appear to confirm abortion rights advocates' fears that Trump has emboldened conservative state legislators to pass increasingly restrictive abortion bills in an attempt to challenge Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that effectively legalized abortion. During the 2016 presidential debates, Trump described himself as "pro-life" and vowed to nominate Supreme Court justices who were committed to overturning Roe v. Wade, CNBC has reported.

According to The Washington Post, Alabama state legislators are currently considering legislation that would effectively serve as a near-total ban on abortion in the state by barring doctors from performing abortions after a fetus is "in utero." If the bill is passed into law, Alabama would have the most restrictive abortion law in the country, the paper reported.

Ainsworth isn't the only lawmaker to have described the state's proposed anti-abortion bill as an attempt to challenge abortion rights on a national level. According to The Washington Post, Republican state Rep. Terri Collins, the bill's sponsor, has also said the bill is an attempt to spur a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade.

More to come...