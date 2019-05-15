As LGBTQ Pride Month approaches, some brands are going the extra mile to ensure that LGBTQ people feel seen, heard, and supported. Enter American Eagle, which just partnered with the It Gets Better Project for a Pride collection where 100% proceeds of every single sale is donated to the organization.

The It Gets Better Project is a non-profit organization that helps connect LGBTQ youth across the world with each other, so young people aren’t “fighting the good fight” solo. For the organization’s Pride collection in partnership with American Eagle, queer (or not) shoppers can decide from 14 pieces of loud, fun, and expressive clothing and accessories. Per a press release from American Eagle, 100% of the collection’s sales will also go to the It Gets Better Project.

From tees that read “Gayer Than Gay” to boxers splattered with the phrase “Super Gay,” there’s no fogginess surrounding who the line is intended for. Fans can nab an assortment of T-shirts, tanks, hats, and hoodies to represent their community for Pride while also helping young queer folks connect.

American Eagle and the It Gets Better Project will continue its work for the LGBTQ cause with is social campaign #TheirStory. From May 15 to Jun. 15, LQBTQ people are encouraged to share their personal stories on people in their lives who have reminded them that "it gets better" using the campaign hashtag #AExME.

For those who want to show their rainbow stripes loud and proud, the collection is already available with prices ranging from $15.95 to $49.95 on American Eagle’s website and in American Eagle Stores. Here are some of the best picks in this edgy and charitable collection.

American Eagle Pride Graphic Tank

AE Pride Graphic Tank $19.95 $14.95 American Eagle Buy at American Eagle

Fans can speak their truth loudly in this cute Pride tank. On the days people really want to flex their queerness, they can rock this "Super Gay" tank for under $20.

American Eagle Pride Classic Boxer Briefs

Pride Classic Boxer $15.95 American Eagle Buy at American Eagle

In this unisex collection, American Eagle offers up these "Love Is Love" Boxer Briefs. Although this rainbow-printed underwear comes in black, fans can sport the "Super Gay" boxers that come in white.

American Eagle Tie-Dye Pride T-Shirt

Tie-Dye Pride T-Shirt $24.95 $18.71 American Eagle Buy at American Eagle

Tie-dye never really went out of style, and it's a '90s trend that backs the LGBTQ community in this collection. For $18, Pride supporters can cop this tee that represents the culture in the boldest words.

American Eagle Love Is Love Tee

Love Is Love Tee $24.95 $18.71 American Eagle Buy at American Eagle

The front of this tee features a cute rainbow holding up peace signs while the back leaves an inclusive message about sexual identity. This is one piece that leaves no sexual orientation behind.

American Eagle Rainbow Crew Sock

AE Rainbow Crew Sock $8.95 American Eagle Buy at American Eagle

Grab a pair of these rainbow bright crew socks because they've got Pride written all over them. As the least expensive thing in this collection, Pride supporters can shop more than two pairs of these babies guilt-free.

American Eagle Love Is Love Hoodie

Love Is Love Hoodie $49.95 American Eagle Buy at American Eagle

There's only one sweatshirt in the line, but it's a statement piece that remains relevant way beyond Pride month. One sleeve features an embroidered rainbow pattern and the other keeps up the "Love Is Love" graphic seen throughout the collection.

Thankfully, this collection is clearly more about those who need support than sticking a rainbow on a shirt — and that's exactly how Pride should be.