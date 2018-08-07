The theme of American Horror Story Season 8 may center around the end of days, but as dark as that premise may be, Ryan Murphy is doing everything in his power to make this the most blindingly star-studded season yet. Just days after announcing that Jessica Lange will reprise her role as Murder House's Constance Langdon, Murphy took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal a few other exciting additions to the American Horror Story: Apocalypse cast, which include a few memorable fan favorites from Coven that are bound to get fans even more excited for the new season.

According to Murphy's tweet, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Stevie Nicks will all be returning to the AHS world in what is sure to be an epic Coven reunion. It was announced back in June that Season 8 would serve as a special crossover event between Murder House and Coven, so many fans were hopeful to see multiple character returns. And based this latest piece of casting news, they're definitely getting their wish.

Hearing Farmiga's name among the already impressive roster list feels particularly intriguing, considering that she hasn't served as a prominent figure in the anthology series since Season 3 where she played Zoe Benson. But will she reprise her witchy role or go back to portraying her iconic Season 1 character, Violet Harmon? Unfortunately, Murphy didn't go into much detail on the matter, but it's also possible that she'll return to play both parts rather than just one or the other. That's the beauty of having a crossover season, after all.

Considering that Nicks has only ever appeared in Coven as herself, it makes sense that she will be appearing as herself yet again when the new season premieres in September. Meanwhile, Sidibe never appeared in Murder House, so odds are she'll be back as Queenie from her Coven days — or maybe even a brand new character. As for Rabe and Conroy, who were in both Murder House and Coven, their parts are a little trickier to predict. But most fans will agree that seeing any of these characters again will be a real treat.

For her part, Sarah Paulson is set to play three separate roles in AHS: Apocalypse, including Coven's latest Supreme, Cordelia, and Murder House‘s go-to psychic, Billie Dean Morgan. Then there's Emma Roberts who will once again take up the mantle as Madison Montgomery. Additional AHS alums that are confirmed to appear throughout Season 8 include Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, and Adina Porter.

FX Networks on YouTube

The first teaser for AHS Season 8 made its debut this week in addition to the casting news, showcasing a fetus inside of an hourglass (among other chilling images). This is, of course, in keeping with the whole apocalypse theme, as the unborn child is meant to signify the end of days. This also nicely ties in with the fact that Cody Fern is set to play a grown-up Michael Langdon, the antichrist son of Vivian Harmon and Tate Langdon who was last seen killing his nanny at the end of Murder House.

Will it take a coven of witches to stop him from destroying the world? Considering everyone Murphy is bringing back, it's certainly possible. One thing's for sure, the more Coven alums returning, the better.