Believe it or not, America's Got Talent has been mining the country for its best entertainers and putting them on TV for nearly 13 years. Since it first aired in 2006, the franchise has landed spinoffs in a total of 58 territories worldwide. That means there are dozens of multi-talented winners in the Got Talent hall of fame, and series creator Simon Cowell has decided it's finally time to bring some of them together in a special new competition. The America's Got Talent: Champions acts are an impressive group to say the least — and they're sure to make the inaugural Olympics of talent one to remember.

"I have always wanted to have a competition show for the very best of the best Got Talent acts from around the world," Cowell said in an NBC press release. "The variety and the talents of the acts who enter Got Talent globally are incredible and unbelievable."

You might remember some of the acts featured from recent seasons of AGT, while others you may have never seen perform before. All were either winners, runners up, or finalists on their country's version of the show, and the variety of talent is quite possibly the best the franchise has ever had.

They Can Sing

It wouldn't be a talent show without a few singers, right? Because singers heavily dominate most competition shows, AGT fans are often more interested in less conventional acts. But the vocalists who've made it to Champions have proven they deserve to be on the stage. Past seasons favorites include AGT Season 1 winner Bianca Ryan, controversial 2018 finalist Courtney Hadwin, and the beloved Susan Boyle from Britain's Got Talent.

They Can Dance

AGT has also seen its fair share of dancers, and especially dance crews. All of them had to really stand out in order to rise to the top. Australia's Got Talent's Justice Crew will be featured on Champions, as well as AGT's Season 8 winner Kenichi and BGT's Attraction.

They Take Risks

Dangerous acts offer a special type of entertainment, which is why Champions will feature some of the most thrilling. That includes danger roller skaters Billy and Emily England, from BGT, Stevie Starr, the regurgitator from Scotland, and the Deadly Games knife-throwing couple from AGT Season 11.

They're Full Of Tricks

AGT's most recent winner was magician Shin Lim, who will be returning to Champions for another chance to reign victorious. His competitors include Hermione Granger's would-be mini-me, kid magician Issy Simpson, and dynamic duo The Clairvoyants.

They Make You Laugh

Perhaps one of the franchise's most popular contestants, comedian, singer, and ventriloquist Darcie Lynne Farmer and her animal friends will be taking the stage once again. Joining her will be stand-up comedian Vicki Barbolak and Tape Face, among others.

Although most, if not all of the performers (there's 50 of them in total) will be familiar, Champions will welcome a new host: Terry Crews will be filling in for usual AGT host Tyra Banks, and while she will be missed, there's nothing wrong with pairing something old with something new. That's what this special is all about, isn't it? Old faces, but with a fresh competition.