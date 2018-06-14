Argentina might be poised to decriminalize abortion for the first time in 97 years. The government's Chamber of Deputies narrowly voted in favor of a legalization bill on Thursday, and though its success in the Senate is far from guaranteed, the passage of Argentina's abortion rights bill in the Lower House is still a huge step for the Argentinian women's rights movement.

The bill barely passed the chamber. The 129-person Chamber of Deputies debated it for over 22 hours — the Buenos Aires Times reported that the politicians exhibited "visible exhaustion" afterward — and it seemed destined to fail until two lawmakers changed their mind at the last minute and added their support. Ultimately the bill was successful, with 129 members voting in favor of it, 124 against, and one choosing to abstain.

Next, the bill must pass the Senate and be signed by President Mauricio Macri, who has said that he opposes it but won't veto it, either. According to the Buenos Aires Times, the Catholic Church is also resisting the measure. Argentina is a heavily Catholic country (Pope Francis is from Buenos Aires) but abortion has gained more support there in recent years. Some Argentinian polls this spring showed that between 57 and 66 percent of the country wants abortion to be legalized.

Running parallel to the increased acceptance of abortion has been the trend of faith becoming less important to Argentinians in recent years. In 2013, Foreign Policy noted the "church's slow decline" and even suggested that one reason for it might be that the church has "alienated itself from women parishioners with its inflexible stance on reproduction."

Argentina outlawed abortion as a general rule in 1921, though it has allowed women to terminate their pregnancies when their safety is at risk. Another exception has been permitted for the rape of women with mental disabilities; this rule was expanded in 2012 to allow all rape victims to seek abortions.

But abortion hasn't been an option for most women, and its criminalization has forced many to seek secret — and often unsafe — ways of getting the procedure. Researcher Mariana Romero told The New York Times that complications from these covert abortions are the leading cause of maternal deaths in Argentina. "There are between 45,000 to 60,000 hospitalizations derived from clandestine abortions every year," politician Brenda Austin told the paper. "Those who are against legal abortion are in favor of clandestine abortions."

It is particularly hard for low-income women to afford the safest versions of these secret abortions. "For poor women there has been an unwritten death penalty in our legal system because they pay for the decision to interrupt a pregnancy with their lives," Dora Barrancos told Argentina's Congress when advocating for the bill on April 10.

The bill that has just passed Argentina's Lower House would allow women to have abortions within 14 weeks of getting pregnant. According to the BBC, is expected to go up for vote in the Senate in September.

More to come ...