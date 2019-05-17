Now more than ever, fashion’s biggest brands are making a point to bring social justice into the collections that they drop. In their third exclusive collaboration, ASOS and GLAAD just launched its 2019 Pride collection and the fits are too cool for the summer. Think LGBTQ activism, but make it fashion.

A press release from ASOS DESIGN explains that the online retailer and GLAAD are partnering up for the third time to launch a collection where 100% of all net profits made will got to the LGBTQ organization. GLAAD puts its foot forward by promoting LGBTQ acceptance and changing the narrative about LGBTQ people in the media.

The ASOS DESIGN x GLAAD collection includes 50 stellar pieces across t-shirts, track jackets, snake-print co-ord sets, neon pullovers, clear tote bags, sunglasses, and more. To make this collection even more inclusive, the styles in the line aren't only available in straight sizes (offers sizes XS to XXL), but also curve and plus sizes for women (offers sizes US 12 to US 22) and men (offers sizes XXXL to 6X).

Pride supporters can already snatch up pieces in this neon rainbow collection as it’s now available online. Plus, prices start as low as $10. Here are some of the best picks in this Pride collection that’s reading rainbow vibes all throughout.

ASOS DESIGN x GLAAD& Curve Track Jacket

ASOS DESIGN x glaad& unisex track jacket $72 ASOS Buy at ASOS

The only track jacket in this collection will have fans tripping with its bright neon colors. As if a lava lamp exploded onto a jacket, this Pride piece features a cool oversized silhouette with a funnel neck and contrast taping on the sleeves that read "unity."

ASOS DESIGN x GLAAD& Unisex Snake Print Body Bag

ASOS DESIGN x glaad& unisex snake print body bag $29 ASOS Buy at ASOS

Body bags are the new wave of small travel bags. This snake print one from ASOS and GLAAD can either be worn around the waist as a fanny pack or across the body with its adjustable strap.

ASOS DESIGN x GLAAD& Unisex Cropped Sweatshirt

ASOS DESIGN x glaad& unisex cropped sweatshirt with tour print $48 ASOS Buy at ASOS

Those who celebrate Pride month can divulge in this cool neon green unisex cropped sweater. Featuring the "Unity" logo on the front in neon rainbow and while the back features GLAAD's logo.

ASOS DESIGN x GLAAD& Plus Embroidered Sweatshirt

ASOS DESIGN x glaad & Plus relaxed sweatshirt with embroidery $45 ASOS Buy at ASOS

Don't pass up a cozy sweatshirt in the spring, especially if its as Pride-ridden as this one. Fans can nab this simple black pullover with a crewneck and embroidered Unity logo for $45.

ASOS DESIGN x GLAAD& Unisex Snake Print Sunglasses

ASOS DESIGN x glaad& unisex sunglasses in pink snake print $19 ASOS Buy at ASOS

What's a sunny Pride parade without a pair of sunglasses to top off these colorful outfits. Standout in the crowd with these black and white snake print shades with pink lenses to block out the sun...and the haters.

ASOS DESIGN x GLAAD& Unisex Tank

ASOS DESIGN x glaad& unisex tank with photographic and tour print $29 ASOS Buy at ASOS

This neon green crewneck tank holds meaning in the feature photo printed on the front with LGBTQ people walking in unity. This sweet and significant tank retails for $29 and is also designed with drop armholes for an oversized look.

ASOS DESIGN x GLAAD& Curve Runner Shorts

ASOS DESIGN x glaad & Curve runner shorts with side stripe $40 ASOS Buy at ASOS

Match the trippy track jacket with its matching pair of runner shorts for $40. The shorts come with pockets in the front and a single pocket in the back with a drawstring waist for any needed adjusting.

Pride month is approaching fast, so if you're looking for a sickening summer look to support the cause, ASOS and GLAAD's collection is a great place to start.