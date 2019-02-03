Just minutes before kickoff at the 2019 Super Bowl, Marvel premiered a brand new Avengers: Endgame trailer. Instead of focusing on the battle on the horizon between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, fans watching got a taste of how the remaining Avengers, led by Captain America, will be gearing up to battle Thanos in the fourth Avengers film.

It's a dark day in New York City in the opening of the new Avengers: Endgame teaser. Fog covers the abandoned Citi Field and a lonely looking Statue of Liberty, as a voice off-screen says, "Some people move on, but they're not us." Needless to say, the remaining Avengers — Ant-Man, Captain America, Thor, Nebula, Iron Man, Black Widow, War Machine, Rocket, the Hulk, and Hawkeye — are not going to let Avengers: Infinity War be the last they see of their fellow superheroes.

In the trailer, Cap and the rest of the surviving Avengers appear to be back in the U.S. after losing their battle with Thanos in Wakanda. It's unclear how much time has passed since the fatal "Snap" that wiped out half of the Earth's population, and half of the Avengers, but Steve doesn't appear to be doing so well. It looks like he's been going to a (notably small) support group for survivors. That is, when he's not working on a plan to get everyone back who was lost.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

The trailer also teases how the rest of the Avengers are dealing with the disappearance of their loved ones. Black Widow, for example, is practicing her aim — no doubt to get ready for her next showdown with Thanos. Meanwhile, a shot of a brooding Thor suggests he's feeling guilty that he didn't aim for the head when he finally got his axe into the powerful purple villain.

As for those not on Earth, Iron Man and Nebula, it appears that they are desperately trying to make their way back. A shot of Nebula and Tony Stark working on some technology confirms that the two, who were last seen mourning the loss of Gamora and Peter Parker, respectively, in space, will band together in an attempt to return to Earth.

But perhaps the most telling shot in the entire trailer is the one of the remaining Avengers walking through the airplane hangar, looking dressed and ready for battle. It's hard to tell who, exactly, is in the shot, as they appear in silhouette. But, it looks like Cap will be leading Thor, Black Widow, Rocket, Hawkeye, Ant Man, War Machine, and hopefully Bruce into battle once more, which should give fans hope that they're not going to let Thanos' snap be the end of this story. In fact, fans on Twitter were quick to latch onto the heroic shot, with @MrNiceGuy18_58 noting that it practically screams "Avengers Assemble!"

The teaser, while short, was also full of potential clues as to what might actually happen in Avengers: Endgame. A close-up of Cap putting on his original shield could suggest that he and Tony do, in fact, get the chance to patch things up in person before their final battle against Thanos. Or, if nothing else, it means that Cap is going back to his 1940s roots. Moreover, shots of Thor in what looks like a green, hilly location could hint that he somehow makes it into Thanos' soul world, as seen in the final shots of Infinity War.

Speculation aside, Avengers: Endgame sure looks like it's going to break the hearts of Marvel fans, and they can't wait.