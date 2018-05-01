No matter how successful you are, the haters will always try to bring you down — even if you're part of the cast of a movie that's breaking box office records. On Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the cast of The Avengers: Infinity War read mean tweets on camera, and not only is the segment hilarious, but it's also proof that no one is safe from internet trolls.

Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and tons of other members of this massive cast were on hand to read some of the rudest tweets that have been shared about them in true Kimmel tradition. As always, there was a pretty even mix of insults about their looks and their talent, and fortunately, everybody kept a pretty good sense of humor about it. After all, how could you approach a segment like this any other way?

It's hard to say what the best part of this video is, because it's all so good — especially watching certain cast members totally lose it about whatever was tweeted about them. And if you're as obsessed with this cast as most of the world seems to be right now, there's a good chance this might be your favorite mean tweets segment yet.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Taking on a character in the Marvel universe has to come with a lot of pressure — think of all the devoted fans you'd be letting down if you didn't bring what they expected to the role? The good news is that most of these actors are beloved for the way they've brought these heroes to life, but these tweets just show that not everyone feels that way... and they're not afraid to let the whole world know.

A lot of the mean tweets focused on looks, which is typical. It's hard to believe someone would compare a legend like Samuel L. Jackson to a snapping turtle — during a tweet spree where they were "comparing old men to reptiles", no less — but it happened. And poor Tom Holland, being labeled as "one of those whities who clap when the plane lands." Ouch. So funny, but ouch. Does anyone want to be thought of as the kind of person who claps when the plane lands?

And it was kind of adorable to see the look on Boseman's face when he read the tweet that said, "OK, how did the coolest, blackest dude in the galaxy end up with some whitebread-ass [sic] name like 'Chadwick'?" And let's not pretend that Chris Evans discovering someone thought he played Captain America "like he's a big dumb hunk of sh*t" wasn't one of the best moments of 2018 as a whole so far.

The only downside to this segment is the fact that it's less than three minutes long, so there's no way that Kimmel could have possibly included the entire cast. It's a shame, really; maybe he should create a feature-length film of these tweets being read? It might be the best part of late night television, especially with this cast involved.

This video just goes to show that no matter how successful your career is, there will still be plenty of people waiting to bring you down — and if you're lucky, you'll be able to laugh at it like this cast did. And even if they didn't, who cares? Infinity War had the biggest opening weekend in box office history. Who has time for mean tweets with an opening like that?

May we all handle criticism in the future the way Chris Evans does: with uncontrollable giggling. That guy is doing it right.