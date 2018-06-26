Praise the gods of Bachelor Nation, because Grocery Store Joe is back! Joe Amabile is heading to Paradise, along with a whole host of Bachelor Nation alums. As reported by People, the 2018 Bachelor in Paradise cast includes Joe, as well as past fan favorites from previous seasons. As always, the BiP cast features a group of Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who failed to get that final rose. Some came close, others were sent back the very first night (#JusticeForJoe), and others, well, they just brought the drama.

On Bachelor in Paradise, this new cast of seventeen men and women will aim to find love on the beach, or at the very least, find a nice, warm body to spend some time with. BiP has been known to be one of the more dramatic shows in the Bachelor franchise, with many more opportunities for heartbreak and betrayal than the more traditional Bachelor and Bachelorette. And this year's cast should prove to be quite explosive. After all, Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise will reunite male model Jordan Kimball and human chicken David Ravitz, who were just seen feuding on The Bachelorette before they were both sent home. This cast may be headed for Paradise, but it definitely won't be smooth sailings.

Angela was last seen aiming for Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor Season 21.

Fans should remember Annaliese from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s tumultuous Season 22 of The Bachelor.

Astrid competed for Nick's affections on The Bachelor.

