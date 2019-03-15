Backpacks are not only a fashion statement, but they’re also legit luggage for the on-the-go person. Travelers, hikers, and outdoorsy people1, get excited. The Backpack by Away is being restocked. This is one product coming back to shelves after 9,000 people were waitlisted to buy the travel pack.

The Backpack by Away is so popular because of how much more (and even more than that) it can pack. The Backpack’s key features are what make it perfect for compartmentalizing keepsakes. Fans will be equipped with its three zipper compartments, a laptop-protected pocket, and an easy-access water bottle pouch on the outside. Plus, travelers can choose their preference of color since The Backpack is offered in Navy, Black, and Asphalt.

"Your luggage should pull more than its weight—it should be your home between homes, your closet between closets, your outlet between outlets," the brand states in its mission.

According to an Away representative, the fan-favorite travel accessory became one the brand’s most in demand product among Away’s following. It originally launched Aug. 21, 2018 and sold out Aug. 27. The Backpack became the brand's fastest item to sell out among the travel brand’s core personal pieces.

The Backpack retails for $195, and is officially available to buy again March 15 online and in Away stores.

Since it first launched in Aug. 2018, The Backpack had been sold out up until this restock. Within that time, the previously mentioned 9,000 people were on a waitlist to buy the bag.

From the outside, The Backpack looks medium sized, but is actually large enough to pack a 15-inch laptop. Users of The Backpack can take their work with them, having space to carry notebooks, earbuds, passports and wallets, and other personal items.

This smart piece of luggage for travelers is also made out of nylon to go against potential damage and has built-in padded straps to make carrying it easier.

The Backpack is also a gem for travelers as it secures perfectly atop any one of Away's rolling suitcases.

For luggage users who want something a little less bulky, Away also offers customers The Daypack. Away's Daypack is less expensive than The Backpack, retailing at $145.

The Daypack is a smaller version of The Backpack. This smaller backpack still offers the same organization for passports and other small items, but it only fits a 13-inch laptop.

However, users can rock the Daypack in the original three colors or purchase the limited edition shades.

One of the limited edition Daypacks comes in a washed blue textured shade with color-blocked zippers, which will set you back $175. For a limited time though, fans can buy one of two pebbled leather Daypacks as part of the brand's Metropolis collection for $275. One is offered in black and the other in camouflage.

Nowadays, the goal of traveling with luggage is to make the trip as no-fuss as possible. Clearly 9,000 people agree that this backpack is as no-fuss as it gets.