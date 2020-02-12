Ever since *NSYNC (minus Justin Timberlake) reunited to perform with Ariana Grande at Coachella in April 2019, fans have been begging the boy band to tour once again, with or without JT. Now, a fellow boy band are interested in making that happen as well. The Backstreet Boys want to tour with *NSYNC, and seriously, take my money already.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, Feb. 11, host Andy Cohen asked the Boys — A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell — what they thought of *NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake seemingly not being interested in touring with his former boy band. Carter responded with a truly brilliant idea for remaining members Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick. "Maybe in the future, after we're done with our world tour, maybe we could do a tour with Backstreet and the four of them, maybe like a package tour," he suggested.

Back in 2011, the Backstreet Boys went on the NKOTBSB Tour with New Kids on the Block when they were just a foursome (after Richardson had temporarily left the group). And it had a lot of success, so the idea definitely has merit. Besides, with or without JT, a Backstreet-*NSYNC joint tour has the potential to make millennials explode with excitement. No member of *NSYNC has responded to the idea, but if they didn't try to make this happen, they'd really be tearin' up our hearts.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

The two boy bands hitting the road together would be a true full-circle moment, considering how often they were pitted against each other when they were both active in the early 2000s. However, during a separate interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Backstreet Boys insisted that the Backstreet-*NSYNC rivalry was never really that intense.

"We love them, they’re great guys," Carter told host Jimmy Fallon. "I mean the only time that I can really remember there being like a rivalry is maybe late ’90s early 2000s." Specifically, Carter recalled the time the Backstreet Boys were offered to play at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and chose to perform the National Anthem instead. As fans may remember, *NSYNC went on to perform the Halftime Show with the legendary Britney Spears and Aerosmith. “I look back at it and it’s kind of one of those bucket list things where we regret it a little bit," Carter admitted.

Perhaps if they joined together on tour, the NFL would notice and give Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC the chance of a Halftime Show once again. There's no limits for this potential supergroup.