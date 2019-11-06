Bustle

The Bershka x National Geographic Collection Is Cute, Eco-Friendly, & Affordable

By Lauren Sharkey
Bershka

Sustainable fashion collections sometimes have to be taken with a pinch of salt. But Bershka's National Geographic collaboration proves that some brands are really committing to a more eco-friendly way of working.

The 9-piece outdoor collection features gorgeous National Geographic wildlife photography (including a cute red panda) on super cosy designs like puffer coats and hoodies. Aiming to encourage a deeper appreciation of the natural world, it also features a whole host of sustainable fabrics.

Each design comes with Bershka's Join Life label: a commitment to make the fashion industry more environmentally-friendly. For example, puffer coats are made with 100% recycled polyester padding and T-shirts feature 100% ecologically grown cotton. Hoodies are comprised of at least 65% ecologically grown cotton while the backpack includes a minimum of 50% recycled polyester.

Bershka has made several other dated commitments. In 2020, it promises to get rid of all plastic bags and to make all its stores eco-efficient (saving up to 20% more energy and 40% more water). The brand's designers will also be trained to ensure that items are easily recyclable. By 2023, all single-use packaging will be eliminated and, by 2025, all cotton and linen will be sustainable and all polyester will be recycled.

With prices starting from just £15.99, the only thing that's missing from this collection is a bigger size range. (Currently, womenswear pieces range from a UK size 6 to 12.) But if you make some noise, your wishes may well be heard. In the meantime, here's every piece you can buy.

1. A Colourful Coat

National Geographic Puffer Jacket
£79.99
|
Bershka
Showcasing a beautiful (yet broken) glacier backdrop, this vibrant puffer jacket comes with a high collar to beat the chill. Available in size XS to L; UK size 6 to 12.

2. An Adorable Tee

National Geographic Panda T-Shirt
£15.99
|
Bershka
Made from 100% ecologically grown cotton, this cropped tee will make the most adorable addition to your winter wardrobe. Available in size XS to L; UK size 6 to 12.

3. An Explorer's Jumper

National Geographic Sweatshirt
£29.99
|
Bershka
Budding explorers, this cosy jumper's one for you. Available in size S to L.

4. A Hiking-Friendly Bum Bag

National Geographic Belt Bag
£25.99
|
Bershka
Store all your essentials in this mountainous bum bag.

5. A Stunning Puffer

National Geographic Puffer Jacket
£89.99
|
Bershka
The same mountain landscape covers this hooded puffer coat. Available in size S to L.

6. A Dreamy Hoodie

National Geographic Sweatshirt
£29.99
|
Bershka
For a dreamier vibe, opt for this pastel-coloured hoodie. Available in size S to L; UK size 8 to 12.

7. A Striking T-Shirt

National Geographic Wolf T-Shirt
£15.99
|
Bershka
Another eco-friendly tee features the stunning image of a lone wolf. Available in size XS to XL.

8. A Stand-Out Backpack

National Geographic Backpack
£45.99
|
Bershka
This colourful backpack will make sustainable travelling a breeze.

9. A Simpler Hoodie

National Geographic Hoodie
£29.99
|
Bershka
If black's your favourite colour, try this logo hoodie on for size. Available in size XS to XL.