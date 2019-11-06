Sustainable fashion collections sometimes have to be taken with a pinch of salt. But Bershka's National Geographic collaboration proves that some brands are really committing to a more eco-friendly way of working.

The 9-piece outdoor collection features gorgeous National Geographic wildlife photography (including a cute red panda) on super cosy designs like puffer coats and hoodies. Aiming to encourage a deeper appreciation of the natural world, it also features a whole host of sustainable fabrics.

Each design comes with Bershka's Join Life label: a commitment to make the fashion industry more environmentally-friendly. For example, puffer coats are made with 100% recycled polyester padding and T-shirts feature 100% ecologically grown cotton. Hoodies are comprised of at least 65% ecologically grown cotton while the backpack includes a minimum of 50% recycled polyester.

Bershka has made several other dated commitments. In 2020, it promises to get rid of all plastic bags and to make all its stores eco-efficient (saving up to 20% more energy and 40% more water). The brand's designers will also be trained to ensure that items are easily recyclable. By 2023, all single-use packaging will be eliminated and, by 2025, all cotton and linen will be sustainable and all polyester will be recycled.

With prices starting from just £15.99, the only thing that's missing from this collection is a bigger size range. (Currently, womenswear pieces range from a UK size 6 to 12.) But if you make some noise, your wishes may well be heard. In the meantime, here's every piece you can buy.