The Best 2018 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals At Old Navy Include $15 Jeans & $1 Socks
Black Friday is upon us. It's set for Nov. 23 while Cyber Monday takes place on Nov. 26. Many stores are celebrating Black Friday Eve — that is, they open their doors on Thanksgiving Night for a little post-dinner, shopping and beyond. Old Navy's 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales offer several levels of savings and different days of discounts. But one thing is consistent — you will save a ton of dough.
The buzzed-about and infamous Old Navy Cozy Sock One Dolla Holla Sale is back in action. The warm and fuzzy socks are cute AF, come in 32 varieties and styles, and cost just a buck.
Here's rundown of the spectacular week's worth of sales, followed by some of the pieces you ABSOLUTELY need to scoop up during the sale.
There's the Black Friday Pre-Party Sale, which runs from Thurs, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Nov. 20. Customers will get 40 percent off their entire purchase — both in stores and online. Old Navy credit card holders will enjoy 50 percent off purchases from Thursday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 18 when using their Old Navy card for in-store and online purchases. Ultimately, it's a whole advance week of holiday shopping.
On Black Friday, the aforementioned soft and stocking stuffer-worthy socks, which are normally $5 per pair, will be sold in stores for the doorbuster price of just $1 per pair. The socks are one dollar for one day only. For every pair purchased, Old Navy will donate $1 to the Boys & Girl Club up to $1 million.
The Black Friday Now sale starts on Wednesday, Nov. 21 and runs through Friday, Nov. 23. Shoppers will enjoy a whopping 50 percent off their purchases. Even better, thousands of styles will be available for $5. The Black Friday Now Sale applies in stores and online.
As for Cyber Monday, the Pre-Sale takes place on Saturday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 25. The brand is offering 40 percent off everything. Those shopping with Old Navy credit cards will get early Cyber Monday Sale access, enjoying 50 percent off purchases on Sunday, Nov. 25. Cardmembers also get free shipping. Also, all outerwear, sweaters, and jeans will be half off for the first time E-V-E-R.
The actual Cyber Monday Sale on Nov. 26 and offers 50 percent off everything. There are no exclusions, conditions, or fine print. Plus, customers get a free pair of Cozy Socks with purchase. Amazing, right?!
Old Navy is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve aka Wednesday, Nov. 21. On Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, Old Navy stores will open at 3 p.m. and remain so through the night. On Black Friday, Nov. 23, doors are open til 10 p.m.
Now, here's what to buy. Please note the full, pre-discount prices are listed below.
1. Fuzzy Socks
$5.99
No brainer! These printed, comfy, cozy, and super warm socks are reduced from $5.99 to just a buck on Black Friday. You can "sock up" on several pairs for your loved ones and yourself. They are the ultimate "socking" stuffer.
2. Skinny Jeans
$34.99
These jeggings are normally $35. However, during the Cyber Monday sales, all jeans are half-off for the first time ever. That reduces the price of these stylish, super skinnies to just $16.
3. Sweaters
$36.99
Old Navy sweaters are also half off during the holiday season sales. So this normally $37, fuzzy and cozy sweater will be marked down to approximately $18.50 with the discount. Whomever receives this warm and fashionable sweater as a present from you will be very, very happy.
4. LBDs
Plus-Size Ruffle-Trim Ponte-Knit Shift Dress
$38.99
An LBD is a great gift to give and get. It's timeless. It's a closet staple and a wardrobe necessity. This plus-size version is so stylish and will be less than $20 with the holiday discount.
5. Classic Peacoat
$59.99
On Cyber Monday, the entirety of Old Navy's inventory is 50 percent off. You can grab this classic peacoat, which will never go out of style and which will give the recipient and wearer several years of use, for $30. It's normally $60. Old Navy is making fashion dreams come true this holiday season.
6. Jumpsuit
Faded-Twill Tie-Belt Utility Jumpsuit for Women
$44.99
A jumpsuit like this can be so surprisingly chic. It'll be marked down to approximately $22 during the holiday shopping season. You can and will get several seasons of wear out of it. It can be dressed up or down, too.
7. Velvet Puffer
Plus-Size Frost-Free Velvet Puffer
$67.99
Velvet fabric upgrades any item of clothing — like this ruby red, warm, and cute jacket. It'll be marked down to $34. It's just the topper an OOTD needs.
8. Striped Sweatshirts
Relaxed French Terry Sweatshirt
$29.99
A nautically-inspired, striped top is another closet staple. This one will be just $15 when all is said, done, and on-sale. With that price, grab one as a gift and one for yourself. Twinning with your bestie is always a do.
9. Glitter Slippers
$22.99
What a cool and sparkly pair of shoes for lounging around the house. These would make a great Secret Santa gift or the perfect stocking stuffer for a steal.
10. Faux Suede Pants
High-Rise Stevie Faux Suede Knit Pants
$39.99
Millennial pink, faux suede pants are always a style "do." Grab 'em for the fashion plate in your life. Depending on when you buy them and during which sale, they could go as low as $20 a pair.
11. Fleece Hoodie
Semi-Fitted Zip Performance Fleece
$26.99
Old Navy is known and celebrated for its performance fleece. It keeps its wearers warm and looking good. Therefore, you NEED to grab some fleece zip ups, hoodies, and more on deal through Cyber Monday?
Old Navy's holiday sales take so much guess work and stress out of shopping this season. They won't send you into deep debt, either.