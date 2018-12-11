The Best 2018 Holiday Gift Sets At Sephora For Your Last Minute Gift Shopping
The weather is colder, the fairy lights are lit, and there's a sale every other second. If you haven't gotten into the holiday spirit yet, though, you may have forgotten about holiday shopping. The best holiday gift sets at Sephora are here to rescue you for your last minute gifting, and you'll be able to just squeak in under the cut-off for shipping. Whether you've got a friend that's obsessed with their hair, can't get enough glitter for the season, or has a sheet mask on at least three times a week, there's a gift set out there.
One of Sephora's greatest offerings during the holiday are their gift sets. Not only are they filled with popular products that people on your list (or you because treat yourself) have been longing try, but they've got sets for basically every price point. Want to splurge on your best friend this year? They've got you. On a budget but still want something nice? They've got you there, too.
From major skin care hitters like Tatcha to affordable hair care brands like Verb, Sephora may not have the drug store offerings of Ulta, but they've got quality gift sets for everyone regardless of the price.
These 15 holiday gift sets from Sephora are a great place to start looking for your last minute gift-giving needs.
Gift Sets For $25 & Under
If you're shopping for multiple people or if you're on a budget these Sephora gift set for $25 and under will be perfect.
Benefit Cosmetics Confection Cuties Set
Benefit Cosmetics has quite a few classic products, and their Confection Cuties set features three of them. With Gimme Brow, Roller Lash, and the Porefessional, it's the perfect set for your friend who's looking to try out the brand.
Verb Bring Your Verb Ghost Kit
If you've never tried Verb or you have a haircare obsessed friend, this set is a dream come true. The brand's ghost oil is their signature product, and it's perfect lightweight hair oil. Now, you or your friend or family member can test out the entire line with this affordable gift set.
If you've got a friend that you've tried to convince that double cleansing is the only way to wash your face, you need to get them this set from Clinique. Not only is it ultra-affordable, but it features the brand's well-known Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm.
Stila 3D Dazzle Mini Glitter & Glow Liquid Shadow Kit
If there's a time for glitter (there's always time for glitter tbh), it's the holiday season. Whether you or your gift list members are looking to spice up their makeup looks, this set is a perfect gift for the season.
Pat McGrath Mini MatteTrance Lipstick Trio
If you have a serious makeup lover in your life, a Pat McGrath product is the way to go. McGrath is a goddess of makeup, and her products are raved about. Plus, how cute are these adorable minis?
Gift Sets For $50 & Under
If you want to spend a bit more money on the people on your list, Sephora's definitely got plenty to offer beauty lovers who are getting gifts from you.
BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Mini Macaron Set
No matter the season, highlighter is always in. Whether you love a pink tone or a golden one, these mini pressed powder highlighters from BECCA are perfect for the glow lover on your list.
Glow Recipe Limited Edition Watermelon Jelly Tote Set
If you have friends that haven't tried Glow Recipe yet, now is the time. Not only does this set come with a super cute jelly tote, but it'll allow friends to test the brand's entire range (minus their new Avocado Sleeping Mask).
Sephora Collection Spellbound Brush Set
No one can ever have too many makeup brushes. Plus, you'll be able to save them a few more weeks until they're forced to wash all of their existing brushes.
Briogeo Hair-O-Scopes Brightest Stars Bestsellers
Briogeo's Hair-O-Scopes set is filled with some of their bestsellers including a full size of their popular Don't Despair, Repair hair mask.
Got a skin care loving friend or family member? This set from Laneige will be a fast favorite. With a full size of the brand's famous lip sleeping mask and their overnight facial sleeping mask, it's hard to find someone who won't love this gift set.
Gift Sets For $100 & Under
Want to splurge on your friends and family? Sephora's gift sets for $100 will help you spoil your besties and family members.
When it comes to luxury skin care, Tatcha is where it's at. If you've got friends who have never tried this Japanese skin care brand, this set is filled with their biggest hits.
Benefit Cosmetics Magical Brow Stars Blockbuster Brow Set
Benefit's brow products may just be what they're most famous for, and why not give your friends and family the gift of a sculpted arch with this set?
Drunk Elephant The Big Reveal Kit
Drunk Elephant is another costly skin care brand, but thanks to this gift set, your friends and family can try out many of the brand's best products including their cult favorite Virgin Marula Oil.
Amika Smooth Criminal Polished Perfection Gift Set
Want to get someone a gift set that'll really blow them away? This incredible deal from Amika features a straightening brush, hair mask, and all sorts of other goodies for incredible hair.
Beauty Bio Contouring Rose Quartz Roller and Radiance Rosehip Seed Facial Oil Set
If you've got a real skin care junkie on your list, Beauty Bio's Rose Quartz set is a must-buy. Not only does it feature a rosehip seed oil to moisturize and brighten the skin, but the rose quartz roller inside is a lux way to depuff the face and promote lymphatic drainage.
No matter what you're planning to spend on your friends and family this holiday season, there's a Sephora gift set out there for you (and for them).