The weather is colder, the fairy lights are lit, and there's a sale every other second. If you haven't gotten into the holiday spirit yet, though, you may have forgotten about holiday shopping. The best holiday gift sets at Sephora are here to rescue you for your last minute gifting, and you'll be able to just squeak in under the cut-off for shipping. Whether you've got a friend that's obsessed with their hair, can't get enough glitter for the season, or has a sheet mask on at least three times a week, there's a gift set out there.

One of Sephora's greatest offerings during the holiday are their gift sets. Not only are they filled with popular products that people on your list (or you because treat yourself) have been longing try, but they've got sets for basically every price point. Want to splurge on your best friend this year? They've got you. On a budget but still want something nice? They've got you there, too.

From major skin care hitters like Tatcha to affordable hair care brands like Verb, Sephora may not have the drug store offerings of Ulta, but they've got quality gift sets for everyone regardless of the price.

These 15 holiday gift sets from Sephora are a great place to start looking for your last minute gift-giving needs.

Gift Sets For $25 & Under

If you're shopping for multiple people or if you're on a budget these Sephora gift set for $25 and under will be perfect.

Benefit Cosmetics Confection Cuties Set $19 Sephora Benefit Cosmetics has quite a few classic products, and their Confection Cuties set features three of them. With Gimme Brow, Roller Lash, and the Porefessional, it's the perfect set for your friend who's looking to try out the brand. Buy At Sephora

Verb Bring Your Verb Ghost Kit $15 Sephora If you've never tried Verb or you have a haircare obsessed friend, this set is a dream come true. The brand's ghost oil is their signature product, and it's perfect lightweight hair oil. Now, you or your friend or family member can test out the entire line with this affordable gift set. Buy At Sephora

Clinique Pep Your Skin Set $19.50 Sephora If you've got a friend that you've tried to convince that double cleansing is the only way to wash your face, you need to get them this set from Clinique. Not only is it ultra-affordable, but it features the brand's well-known Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm. Buy At Sephora

Pat McGrath Mini MatteTrance Lipstick Trio $25 Sephora If you have a serious makeup lover in your life, a Pat McGrath product is the way to go. McGrath is a goddess of makeup, and her products are raved about. Plus, how cute are these adorable minis? Buy At Sephora

Gift Sets For $50 & Under

If you want to spend a bit more money on the people on your list, Sephora's definitely got plenty to offer beauty lovers who are getting gifts from you.

Laneige Sleep and Glow Set $39 Sephora Got a skin care loving friend or family member? This set from Laneige will be a fast favorite. With a full size of the brand's famous lip sleeping mask and their overnight facial sleeping mask, it's hard to find someone who won't love this gift set. Buy At Sephora

Gift Sets For $100 & Under

Want to splurge on your friends and family? Sephora's gift sets for $100 will help you spoil your besties and family members.

Tatcha Bestsellers Set $60 Sephora When it comes to luxury skin care, Tatcha is where it's at. If you've got friends who have never tried this Japanese skin care brand, this set is filled with their biggest hits. Buy At Sephora

No matter what you're planning to spend on your friends and family this holiday season, there's a Sephora gift set out there for you (and for them).