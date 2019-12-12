As the year and the decade draw to a close, we reminisce on the ways in which fashion and beauty have evolved, especially in the last year. An amazing manicure is a way to add a little burst of magic and pizazz to any outfit. Whether you choose to keep it simple or go all out, nails really are a great way to express your personality. So as we ring in 2020, here are the best nail trends of 2019. How many have you tried?

Nail art has never been so stylish as in 2019. Gone are the days of your regular mani pedi with a classic red, or french tips; now bloggers, influencers, and Instagrammers have filled social media with photos of intricate nail art and cool designs.

Let's face it, some of the nail trends we see are on Instagram are a little easier to wear and don't include our nails being weighed down with an abundance of jewels. Some of the most popular nail trends of the year have been tartan, tortoise shell and my very favourite, flames. We've also seen some seasonal designs for Christmas, Halloween and all the other celebrations in between.

Le's dig into the very best 2019 had to offer.

1. Flames Flames have without a doubt been one of the biggest trends of the year. They first became popular during the back end of summer and they had a real moment over the Halloween period, mainly in a black colour, but now we've seen them in a number of different hues.

2. Tortoise Shell First tortoise shell glasses, then accessories and now nails. This required a highly talented nail tech to complete this look, but the end result is very cool. These are next on my list. (P.S. See a handy guide on how to create the look here.)

3. Tartan Tartan has become very popular over the festive season, and to be honest they look pretty incredible. If the thought of rocking tartan nails seems a little too much for you, perhaps opt for the pattern on one or two nails.

4. Eye Eyes have been one of the biggest trends of 2019. What first started as a design replicating the evil eye, or the eye of protection, gradually morphed into different eye designs like this one.

5. Animal Print From cows to leopards, animal print has become very à la mode of late. This trend has seen people mixing up colours instead of regular print or adding a touch of something different like this rose gold sparkle (see above).

6. Marble Marble is one of the dreamiest nail trends of the year and I don't see this going anywhere soon. Pinks, reds, and nudes are particularly popular with this trend. But lace them with blues and sparkles for a really glam look.

7. Negative Space Negative space nails are a good way to update a french tip or regular mani. With this trend, the darker colours seem to have had the best effect because of the contrast, so opt for a blue, black, or rouge noir.

8. Ombre First ombre hair came to take the world by storm, then came it's predecessor, ombre nails. We've seen these in every colour and some really whacky gradients. If you're looking to keep it simple, opt for a pastel colour, but if you want to make more of an impact go for a fluorescent yellow or pink.

9. Galaxy Cosmic nail art is in everyone, so take note. Moons, suns, stars, and the milky way have all featured heavily in our nail designs this year. And looking at the one above, can you blame us? Need.