Summer 2018 has been very, very good to the beauty world. It seems like every time we hit refresh, a new eyeshadow palette has dropped — from Fenty Beauty’s Moroccan Spice to the Born to Run palette by Urban Decay, there are tons of new products that makeup lovers want to test out. But if you don’t feel like dropping $50 at Sephora, (we totally get it), we’re happy to report that there are a ton of affordable eyeshadow palettes at Walmart for under $20.

Walmart has a massive collection of palettes that rival the best-selling, high-end ones you see top beauty bloggers raving about on YouTube in terms of formulation, color, and long-wear capability. Whether you prefer to use the best high-pigment eye shadows to create dramatic looks or find yourself drawn to the subtle neutral tones in the most popular nude palettes, there is a palette out there for you.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite budget-friendly eyeshadow palettes that serve up a mix of bright and muted tones, mattes and metallics, and large and small sizes — each with their own unique vibe for you to create the eye look of your dreams. And the best part? They’re all under $20! If you find yourself hitting “add to cart” over and over again, we can’t say we blame you.

A Beauty-Guru Approved Eyeshadow Palette for Fall

This Small But Mighty Palette Can Create Any Look

Walmart NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette $18 Walmart If you want tons of color options but also love to throw your makeup in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups, look no further than this warm neutrals palette by NYX. The 16 shades are a mix of mattes, shimmers, and metallics, and the velvety formula glides over lids with ease. Shop Now

This Versatile Palette Goes From Day to Night — And Has Highlighters

Walmart Maybelline New York Total Temptation Shadow + Highlight Palette $10 Walmart Whether you want to create a sunset-inspired smokey eye or a light and romantic look, this Maybelline palette has it all. Literally — it doesn’t just stop at shadows. This palette also includes two highlight colors to complete your look and help consolidate your makeup bag. Shop Now

This Dupe for Too Faced's Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette Is Only $12

Walmart L'Oreal Paris Paradise Enchanted Scented Eyeshadow Palette $12 Walmart This palette from L’Oreal contains 12 shadows in warm shades like creamy ivory, bronzed ambers, and rosy neutrals to take your eye look to the next level. The texture is super velvety and, as a bonus, is infused with a yummy peach scent — which means these smell as good as they look. Shop Now

If You Have a Sweet Tooth, You'll Love This Chocolate Scented Palette

Walmart COVERGIRL TruNaked Scented Eye Shadow Palette $10 Walmart Calling all chocolate lovers! Not only does this palette by Covergirl feature eight highly-pigmented shades that call to mind rich chocolate and caramel, but the palette is scented so that every time you go to create a killer eye look, you get a rush of cocoa-y goodness. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that. Shop Now

Go Bright With This Colorful Eye Shadow Palette

Walmart SHANY Boutique Eye Shadow Palette $9 Walmart For the makeup fanatic who likes to go bold with their shadows, this Shany palette delivers. Not only do you get 40 (!!) shades for just nine bucks, but the range of shades is amazing. From lemon yellow to baby blue and even a vibrant poppy red, there is truly a rainbow of possibilities. Shop Now

Try a Neutral Look With This Matte Eyeshadow Palette

Walmart e.l.f. Mad for Matte 10pc Eyeshadow Palette $8 Walmart If you like to keep your eyes more natural, pick up this e.l.f palette. With these 10 matte neutrals you can make a bold statement with a smokier look or keep things subtle with the lighter shades. Shop Now

This Shimmery Eyeshadow Palette Makes The Most Glam Looks

Create a Bold Look With This Cruelty-Free Eyeshadow Palette

Walmart MILANI Bold Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette $15 Walmart Milani’s Bold Obsessions palette is one we’re currently coveting. The palette has twelve shades (both matte and shimmer) that range from neutral to jewel-tone with a creamy formula that makes blending super easy. Plus, it gets major bonus points for being cruelty-free! Shop Now

Create a Smoky Eye on a Budget With This Affordable Palette

Walmart Hard Candy Look Pro Smoky Eyes Eyeshadow Palette $8 Walmart If you haven't yet mastered the ever-popular smoky eye, don't worry — this $8 palette is the best starter kit you could ask for. Not only does it come with 9 shadows, it also comes with a primer to make your look last all day. Shop Now

This Highly Pigmented Shadow Palette Creates So Many Looks

Walmart Black Radiance Eye Appeal™ Shadow Palette $6 Walmart This palette mixes moody neutrals with vintage-inspired shades, giving you so many brilliant-yet-unexpected combination possibilities. The 12 shades vary in finish (pearl, matte, metallic, and shimmer) and a long-lasting formula keeps these shadows in place until you reach for a makeup wipe at the end of the day. Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.