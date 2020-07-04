If you’re looking for the best air fryers available to buy in the UK, you have come to the right place. You're in for a treat, as air fryers are quicker at cooking your favourite foods than an oven, and they make bacon even MORE crispy.

The air fryer turns 10 this year and the hot-air convection technology just gets better and better - while the appliance becomes sleeker and even more versatile to cook with.

From fried chicken to crunchy vegetables and air frying doughnuts, there are so many delicious meals and snacks to make. Plus, using an air fryer means cooking with less oil - something encouraged by The British Nutrition Foundation. In plenty of cases, your air fryer could replace your oven!

We scoured Amazon to find six of the the best-reviewed air fryers, with options for every budget, kitchen size and functionality.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Straightforward Compact One (& Under £40!)

It's 1.5 litre basket means the Tower Air Fryer is one of the smaller models on the market - perfect for kitchens with limited bench space. Set your manual timer for up to 30 minutes and chips-ahoy. At less than $40, it's a total steal for the first-time air fryer who doesn't want to over commit. Reviewers rate it because it's easy to use, clean and value for money.

So Big & Simple, It Could Replace Your Oven

With a whopping 4.5 litres of capacity, you can air fry an entire roast in it. Lots of 5-star reviews remark on the simplicity of the Netta Air Fryer's dials - easy to switch on and go, with no pre-programming needed. So if you're a household who can't stand to use their oven daily, this one is for you!

If You Prefer Brand Name Appliances...This Is The OG

Run, don't walk this air fryer from Phillip's Viva range is usually £200! With under a litre of capacity, this compact air fryer is ideal for the city dweller, or those without a lot of cupboard or bench space. Nearly 80% of reviewers have given this product 5 stars - noting its durability and heat output as it's top qualities.

Computerised and Chic

If you are kitchen proud, this Tefal Easy Fry Precision is for you. At this price point and above, you're seeing more pre-programmed settings. This one has eight settings for pizza, various meats, chips, muffins and baking. It's sleek and can cook five generous portions of meat or vegetables with 4.2L capacity.

This One Combines Tech & Scale, For Less Than £120

`77% of reviewers on Amazon gave the Breville Halo 5 stars, with some updating their review a year on, still impressed with it's performance. And well, it just looks sturdy, doesn't it? It has a 5.5 litre capacity so you can feed the masses with one of it's 5 pre-programmed cooking settings. Only downside - it's around 40cm tall so will likely need to live on your bench top.

The 'Ferrari' of Air Fryers, With 11 Incredible Cooking Settings

You may have noticed most air fryers are black. This one is a fabulous red! We first spotted it on Almost Makes Perfect's Instagram stories and turns out, it's well reviewed on Amazon with four and a half stars. It's 5.5 litre capacity means you'll be cooking A LOT of different things, and quickly. It's touch screen has 11 (11!) pre programmed settings for chicken, seafood, bacon, frozen foods, fries, vegetables, root vegetables... and the list goes one.