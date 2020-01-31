Bustle

The Best At-Home Hair Dye From Walmart For Your Next Style Transformation

By Jessie Quinn
Finding the best hair dye outside of the salon can come with a lot of trial and error. And, if you’ve ever had a box dye experiment go south, you're probably a little hesitant to test the waters again. Fortunately, Walmart.com is stocked to the virtual brim with top-quality at-home hair dyes that come highly recommended by thousands of customers. From popular drugstore brands like Garnier and L’Oréal to cult-classics like Manic Panic, Walmart’s selection of DIY hair dye boasts formulas full of both luxurious pigment and deep conditioning ingredients like avocado and coconut oil that will leave your hair looking and feeling healthier than before.

Whether you’re looking for a rich refresh of honey blonde, chestnut, or black or want to go bold with technicolor hues or even silver, the superstore has everything you need to tap into your inner colorist. Shop our top hair dye picks from from Walmart.com, ahead.

A Top-Rated Permanent Dye in Trending "Cola" Brown

Garnier Nutrisse Permanent Hair Color
$7
|
Walmart
With high praise from nearly 7,000 Walmart customers, this popular hair dye is available in 15 colors, including a rich dark “cola” brown.

A Long-Lasting Purple Dye

Garnier Color Sensation Hair Color Cream
$6
|
Walmart
Non-traditional hair colors such as purple are often quick to wash out. But this Color Sensation kit in Intense Purple was made for long-lasting mermaid vibes.

A Foam Formula in Natural Blonde

John Frieda Precision Foam Hair Color
$12
|
Walmart
One of the trickiest things about dying your hair at home is ensuring you've covered every single strand. This foam formula in natural blonde makes for easy application and results in highly saturated color.

A Shimmering Metallic Silver

Got2b Metallic Permanent Hair Color
$10
|
Walmart
If you’re a blonde wanting to go silver, this metallic dye from Got2b is a must-try. The formula creates a multi-dimensional, salon-worthy look.

A Creamy Hair Dye in Gorgeous Strawberry Blonde

L'Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Permanent Triple Protection Hair Color
$8
|
Walmart
Achieve a salon-worthy strawberry blonde at home with this top-rated permanent hair dye in medium reddish blonde.

An Avocado Oil-Infused Dye In Deep Burgundy

Garnier Nutrisse Hair Color
$7
|
Walmart
Processing your hair with dye can have a drying effect on your strands, which is why a formula with deeply nourishing avocado oil is ideal. This rich burgundy comes highly recommended by nearly 5,000 Walmart customers.

A Deeply Nourishing Drugstore Favorite in Light Brown

Garnier Olia Permanent Hair Color
$8
|
Walmart
Garnier’s Olia at-home hair dye is a customer favorite with its ammonia-free, oil-rich formula. This light brown color offers rich shine, leaving the hair looking — and feeling — healthy and refreshed.

An Easy-to-Use Box Dye for Coveted Pastel Pink Locks

L'Oreal Paris Feria Pastels Hair Color
$9
|
Walmart
Achieving the perfect at-home baby pink is easier than ever with this popular box dye from L’Oréal Paris’ Feria line. With cool silvery tones, this shade feels chic and surprisingly neutral.

A Cult-Classic in Teal

Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream
$11
|
Walmart
For fun with color, go the cult-classic route with Manic Panic. This semi-permanent hair cream comes in a rainbow of colors and shades, including an eye-catching mermaid teal.

A DIY Ombré Kit

L'Oreal Paris Feria Ombre Brush-On Hair Color
$9
|
Walmart
Get the ombré look at home with this super simple brush-on hair dye. Made specifically for ombré looks, this box dye makes it surprisingly easy to achieve the salon effect for less.

Natural Hair Dye in Jet Black

Clairol Natural Instincts Hair Color
$8
|
Walmart
If chemicals are a concern, this natural semi-permanent hair dye is free of ammonia and parabens and made with 80% naturally derived ingredients.

Rainbow Temporary Hair Color

L'Oreal Paris Colorista Hair Makeup 1-Day Hair Color
$7
|
Walmart
Take a little style risk with a bold splash of color. This Hair Makeup formula comes in a rainbow of colors and is designed to wash out so you can try a fun look sans commitment.

