The Best At-Home Hair Dye From Walmart For Your Next Style Transformation

Finding the best hair dye outside of the salon can come with a lot of trial and error. And, if you’ve ever had a box dye experiment go south, you're probably a little hesitant to test the waters again. Fortunately, Walmart.com is stocked to the virtual brim with top-quality at-home hair dyes that come highly recommended by thousands of customers. From popular drugstore brands like Garnier and L’Oréal to cult-classics like Manic Panic, Walmart’s selection of DIY hair dye boasts formulas full of both luxurious pigment and deep conditioning ingredients like avocado and coconut oil that will leave your hair looking and feeling healthier than before.

Whether you’re looking for a rich refresh of honey blonde, chestnut, or black or want to go bold with technicolor hues or even silver, the superstore has everything you need to tap into your inner colorist. Shop our top hair dye picks from from Walmart.com, ahead.

A Top-Rated Permanent Dye in Trending "Cola" Brown

A Long-Lasting Purple Dye

A Foam Formula in Natural Blonde

A Shimmering Metallic Silver

A Creamy Hair Dye in Gorgeous Strawberry Blonde

An Avocado Oil-Infused Dye In Deep Burgundy

A Deeply Nourishing Drugstore Favorite in Light Brown

An Easy-to-Use Box Dye for Coveted Pastel Pink Locks

A Cult-Classic in Teal

A DIY Ombré Kit

Natural Hair Dye in Jet Black

Rainbow Temporary Hair Color

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.