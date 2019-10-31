The cold weather can cause havoc with our bodies in more ways than one. I tend to get really dry skin on my hands and legs. And another thing I (and many others) suffer with more in the winter is dry, chapped lips. While there are plenty of lip balms out there you can try, sometimes things get desperate and you have to get a little home remedy going. For these times, I have found the best at-home remedies for dry lips, most of which include ingredients you will have lying around the kitchen.

Cold winds have a majorly drying effect on our skin and lips, so are usually to blame for chapped lips. However, there are other reasons you may be suffering with dry lips, most likely of which is dehydration. Drinking water is inherently crucial to keeping our bodies balanced, and if we don't get enough, our bodies both inside and out can feel the effects. Dry lips and mouth are often the most noticeable areas that are affected by dehydration.

It is important to note however that if you continuously have chronic dry lips that are often painful and never seem to feel moisturised, it may be a sign of something else, so it's worth getting checked out by a doctor.

In the mean time, give these at home remedies a go:

Honey & brown sugar Shutterstock If you're really suffering, it may be worth mixing up a little home made scrub before actually applying your moisturising product. Gently exfoliating the lips ensure they are soft and any dead, dry skin is buffed away. The easiest way to make this at home is to combine brown sugar with honey and a little olive oil so it's not too sticky.

Green Tea This may come as a surprising one, but considering we often reach for green tea when we need a boost of antioxidants, it actually makes sense. Dr. Janet Zand revealed in her Huffpost column that green tea is actually an excellent hydrator. Simply use a (cold) used teabag, and press it to your lips for three to five minutes.

Coconut Oil Shutterstock Coconut oil is one of those products that will help with most things, and has been used in skincare regularly in recent years. While some may not want to apply it directly to their face, it can safely be used on the lips as a DIY lip balm. Coconut oil contains fatty acids which nourish lips, and its balm-like texture makes it ideal for this use.

Aloe Vera Another ingredient we often turn to for aiding issues such as sunburn or reactive skin, aloe vera can also soothe lips. The gel within an aloe vera leaf is a great lip hydrator, and also has a lovely cooling effect on lips. Keep it in a little jar for moments in need.