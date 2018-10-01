If you haven't waved goodbye to your beauty slush fund yet, you are in luck. There are plenty of other opps on which to blow your savings. This week's Beauty Sales are primo, which is pretty much the case every week. This rundown of rad deals can serve as your shopping list and save you loads of time. Of course you scan the Insta feeds of your fave brands in order to locate their heavily hyped and well-publicized sales. But this list does additional legwork and finds hidden, half-off gems and beyond.

You can scoop up uniquely shaped makeup sponges, a Pumpkin Spice Latte lip scrub that is peak fall, and more. Also, a limited edition, '80s-nostalgic brush set is on sale for less than $10. There is absolutely no excuse for not grabbing that collection. There are cool, crystalized lip glosses that are marked down and could be the perfect complement to your Halloween costume. If you plan to do an epic, extravagant, and extra beauty look this Halloween season, you don't need to break the bank if you shop this sale.

The best thing about these deep discounts is that you will save so much money that you can use that cash on other sale products. Or you can purchase newly-launching and/or full price items you have been eyeing.

Here are the 9 best beauty sales to shop this week.

1. The Pointer Blending Sponge

The Pointer Blending Sponges $6 If you prefer to use your own extremities to blend makeup, you need this duo of reusable blending sponges that fit over your fingers. They are shaped like your digits. The set is normally $12 and is marked down to half. It's like BOGO and that's always a good thing. Buy Now

2. Sara Happ Pumpkin Spice Latte Lip Scrub Kit

Sara Happ Pumpkin Spice Latte Lip Scrub Kit $50 Pumpkin Spice Latte-inspired makeup is peak fall and peak basic. It's also peak luxurious in the form of the exclusive Sara Happ Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub Kit. Pumpkin, cinnamon, and sugar are swirled together for maximum exfoliation. With cold weather and wind-battered lips in your future, it's best to preemptively care for your pout. There's also the Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss, which is super shiny and mega moisturizing. The Plump and Prime product is formulated to blur lip lines and boasts a light, velvety texture. You get three prestige products valued at $70 for just $50. Buy Now

3. ColourPop My Little Pony Brush Set

My Little Pony Brush Set $8.80 You cannot snooze on this major steal. ColourPop's limited edition My Little Pony Brush Set is marked down from $22 to just $9. That's less than $2.50 per tool. You get the Angled Face Brush, Fan Brush, Shader Brush, Tapered Blending Brush, Angled Eye Brush, and a translucent brush holder. The millennial and hot pink ombre bristles are beautiful. So are the pale pink handles. Grab these — NOW. Buy Now

4. Kat Von D Everlasting Glimmer Lip Veils

Kat Von D Beauty Everlasting Glimmer Veils $15 The Glimmer Veils are KVD's version of lip glosses or "top coats." You can wear these glittery-but-not-gritty lippies a la carte or swipe them over your fave mega matte shade for a new depth and dimension. The entire range is on sale for $15; the original price is $22. So if your Halloween costume involves statement lips, you may want to shop this range while it's discounted. Buy Now

5. Urban Decay Distortion Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Distortion Eyeshadow Palette $24 You can customize your eye look with the UD Distortion palette. It hosts 10 traditional shades and five "transformer" shades so you can design your own duotone hues. The palette is half off at Sephora. So pick it up and proceed to create DNA-distinct smoky eyes and then some. Buy Now

6. Fenty Beauty Up 2 No Good, Shawty? Lip Set

Fenty Beauty Up 2 No Good, Shawty? Lip Set $44 All of your fall lip essentials are included in this Fenty Beauty set. While Rihanna dropped new shades of the Stunna Lip Paint all last week, this three-piece collection is pretty much "must own." The lippies are full-sized and will allow you to create a 3D x ombre look. You get two Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks, in Shawty and Up 2 No Good, along with the OG Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. It's a $54 value so each product is less than $15 a piece. Buy Now

7. Tarte Spellbound Glow Rainbow Highlighter

Tarte Spellbound Glow Rainbow Highlighter $15 The unicorn trend may be sooooo 2017 — but that shouldn't stop you from scooping up this four shade, unicorn-inspired highlighter compact. It's limited edition and stock is low, so don't sleep on this deal. You can swirl a big, fluffy brush over the pastel pans at different angles and therefore create a unique look every time. Buy Now

8. Too Faced Unicorn Tears Mystical Liquid Highlighter Drops

Too Faced Unicorn Tears Mystical Liquid Highlighter Drops $27 OK, so this one is a bit indulgent. These luminizing drops are on sale for $27, which is only $3 off the regular price. Still, how fun is it to store a bottle of unicorn tears on your vanity or in your makeup bag? Buy Now

9. BH Cosmetics Take Me Back To Brazil Rio Edition Eyeshadow Palette

Enjoy this week of stellar beauty sales.