With Secret Santa due dates around the corner, there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to find the right gift for someone — especially when Pinterest exists. But while you're grabbing the best makeup deals and sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for other people, it doesn't hurt to snatch a lil extra something for yourself.

It's not everyday that there's a sale on some of your most coveted makeup brands, but where there's jingle bells, there's a discount on beauty not far behind. This year, some of your faves are being stocked on shelves with a chopped price tag. From Ulta's early onset Holiday Haul to Target's gift sets, there might be some wiggle room in your budget for you to get one more gift for someone else.

While to some, it's still seems early but stores like Ulta and Sephora have been brewing up cool discounts throughout the last months of 2018 on Morphe, Nyx Cosmetics, Makeup Revolution and even more than that.

Shopping can get stressful if you don't know where to start. But don't lose your cool just yet. This list of the best makeup deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday will hopefully help you navigate the steals better.

Here are the top picks.

BOGO Free NudeStix Lip Products

According to Refinery 29, there's still no explicit news on all of Ulta's Black Friday deals, but the store is offering a BOGO free deal on the brand's NudeStix creamy lip and cheek pencils.

30% Off All Glam Glow Products

Online shoppers can get 30% off of any product on site at Glam Glow, and if you need an incentive to upgrade your highlighter palette, let it be this one.

30% Off Of Able Eyeliner Duo Set

In a press release, Able Cosmetics is offering a sitewide 30% off on both Black Friday & Cyber Monday. Time to line those lashes.

BeautyBlender Kits $50 & Under

Bounce & nude blender kits are set at $50 this Black Friday at BeautyBlender.

$15 & Under Deals At Sephora

Sephora hasn't yet revealed which exact products the makeup mecca is offering for $15 and under, but this lip care set is already up for grabs at $12.

25% Off BareMinerals

Bare Minerals' Solar Spectrum Makeup Kit will be cut down almost by half its price on Black Friday (Nov. 22 to Nov. 23). The brand will also be launching three 2-piece kits that will retail for $12.

For Cyber Monday (Nov. 25 - Nov. 26), the brand will be offering 25% off the site with no exclusions and free shipping.

10% Off Of All Fenty Beauty Products

Fenty Beauty is throwing fans a beauty bone. According to Hello Magazine, the brand is offering 10% off all products both in store on online at Harvey Nichols from Nov. 23-Nov.26. Two matchsticks are better than one.

25%-30% Off Cover FX

According to a press release, Cover FX is letting fans go wild on their highlighters and other products for both Black Friday sales (Nov. 20-Nov. 25) and Cyber Monday deals (Nov. 26). Black Friday is reserved for 25% off the entire site and top customers get to shop it on Nov. 20.

For Cyber Monday, it's 30% off the entire site as well as the brand's Blurring Primer GWP for orders $50 and up until 2 PM. After 2 PM, however, it's 25% off the site including the Blurring Primer. You also can't forget that there's free shipping all day.

25% Off All Morphe Products

Morphe fans, rejoice! Because all your favorites will be 25% off as well as the rest of the site and in store from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23. And then the discount will continue on Nov. 26. So, if you're still in need of a makeup gift for the beauty obsessed in your life, Morphe has you covered.

20% Off All Nars Products

Nars is giving its Narssissists a 20% site and in store discount off all products between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26.

20% - 50% Off Urban Decay Products

Urban Decay obsessors won't know what hit them this holiday season. From Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, beauty lovers will receive a 20% plus free ground shipping and UDBJ Loyal Members get 25% off. But it doesn't stop there.

Sunday shoppers (Nov. 25) get 50% off NAKED Skin and All Nighter Concealers as well as Urban Decay Pro makeup brushes. Cyber Monday is the only day you can get half off on the NAKED Heat palette.

Throughout the rest of the week, Urban Decay deals will continue. On Tuesday (Nov. 27) select Vice lipsticks will be 50% off, Wednesday (Nov. 28) is reserved for a 50% discount on the NAKED Petite Heat, Thursday (Nov. 29) gives fans 50% off select palettes such as the Lightbeam ($12), Moondust ($24), and NAKED Skin Shapeshifter palettes ($22). Friday, Nov. 30 will offer $10 Stocking Stuffers and Saturday (Dec. 1) ends with a 50% discount off the NAKED Smoky palette ($27).

The holidays are springing up on everyone early, and shoppers are probably thankful. After all, no one really wants to stand in endless lines all day to gift a good present.