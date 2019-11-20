Fashion friends, it's our favorite time of the year. No, I'm not just talking about the holidays (aka the best excuse to get dolled up and show off your best ensembles). I'm talking Black Friday and Cyber Monday clothing deals, all of which offer major discounts and steals from your both your favorite retailers and new brands that you should have on your radar. Whether you're shopping for your friends and family or on the hunt for something to treat yourself with, look no further.

Because we know that the holiday season is busy and life gets in the way, trying to find where you can get the best bang for your buck can be time-consuming. We've got you covered with this epic list of all of the best brands who are participating in the sales. Between Old Navy and PrettyLittleThing, you will have no problem finding somewhere to score a deal and spend your hard earned cash. Though Black Friday’s reputation is often viewed as problematic and wild during in-store encounters, you can still manage to avoid the crowds and score deals straight from the comfort of your couch.

This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 29, so there’s still time to choose which sales to go after. Need a head start? Here are some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday clothing deals so far.

Old Navy

Old Navy plays no games this year, starting its Pre-Black Friday Sale on Nov. 20. You can grab all jeans, sweaters, and outerwear for 50% off in-store and online.

Black Friday: Nov. 27 through Black Friday (Nov. 29) you get 50% off everything from items starting at $5 in-store and online. Exclusions will apply to certain items.

Cyber Monday: Nov. 30 OldNavy.com will offer 40% off everything. Plus, 50% off all non Active and licensed sweatshirts and hoodies, sweaters, and jeans. The deal will also be offered for in-store purchases. And starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 2 everything is 50% off.

If you're also an Old Navy cardmember, you can get access to 50% off your purchase as early as Nov. 21 through Nov. 24 with your Old Navy credit card. And yes, it works online and in-store, too. You can find all the details of holiday deals here.

Hush Puppies

Black Friday/Cyber Monday: Get your footwork in action early as Hush Puppies is starting its Black Friday sale early on Nov. 25 through Cyber Monday on Dec. 1. Get 40% off select styles and an extra 20% off sale items with the code: BLACKFRIDAY.

Forever 21

Thanksgiving: Forever 21 is offering 30% off online and in store with (online only) doorbusters up to 80% off. In addition, there's an added 20% off the entire purchase with free shipping on orders over $21 and free express shipping on orders over $75.

Black Friday: You get the same 30% off online and in-store, plus an online only exclusive of 30% off sale. Doorbusters offer up to 80% off with free shipping and free express shipping on orders over $75. There will also be an added 20% off your entire purchase.

Nov. 30 & Dec. 1: Excluding Riley Rose, you can get 50% off sale online only, plus 21% off your purchase. Doorbusters are up to 80% off with free shipping on orders over $21 and free express shipping over $75

Cyber Monday & Tuesday: Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2 and will offer 40% off the entire site with Doorbusters up to 80% off, no free shipping minimum, and free express shipping over $75 purchases. Cyber Tuesday will offer the same deals, but with only 30% off the entire site.

New York & Co.

Black Friday: New York & Co. have already started their Black Friday deals beginning Nov. 14 with 50% off everything until Nov. 19. Additionally, you can steal deals on off-shoulder sweaters for $9.99, (faux) leather jackets at 67% off, night sets for 55% off, hoodies for $14.99, and sweater dresses for $19.99.

Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing is giving you deals up that wazoo between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Thanksgiving: Up to 70% off everything

Black Friday: Up to 75% off everything

Cyber Monday: Up to 80% off everything

SHEIN

Black Friday/Cyber Monday: Online retailer Shein is offering a major sale with promotions for up to 90% off with free shipping and returns. Plus, theres' a surprise gift with your purchase.

Bandier

Black Friday: From Nov. 26 through Dec. 1, Bandier is giving 25% off its entire site, but excludes full price footwear, Theragun, the Carolyn Rowan x Stephanie Gottlieb collaboration, CAALO, Bacon, LTH Jacket, Mackage, and Agolde.

Cyber Monday:

From Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, you can also get 25% off the entire site on Cyber Monday including full price and sale items. Plus, there'a an additional 40% off sale. The same exclusions for full price footwear, Theragun, Carolyn Rowan x Stephanie Gottlieb, CAALO, Bacon, LTH Jacket, Mackage, and Agolde apply.

Guess

Pre- Black Friday: From Nov. 23 until Nov. 27, Guess is offering 30% off the entire store. Exclusions may apply.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday: From Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, you can nab 40% off the entire store. Plus, you can get a GWP Travel Kit with any $125+ purchase.

Draper James

Draper James is known for its classic southern-inspired silhouettes offering sizes 0-24. The sale starts from Nov. 27 through Dec. 2

Black Friday/Cyber Monday: Score 25% off the entire site including sales online and in-store.

BaubleBar

BaubleBar's Black Friday sale starts Nov. 28 and goes until Dec. 3.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday: 35% off entire site

Addition Ellle

Addition Elle is offering deals before its Black Friday Weekend Sale. Beginning Nov. 22, you can get 50% off 1 item.

Nov. 23: You can get 50% off activewear with no exclusions. Plus, you can cop Ashley Graham bras for $29 and panties for $10.

Nov. 24 - Nov. 27:

On Nov. 24, you can get 50% off markdowns, this time including 50% off sweaters, denim, and dress pants for $29 (minus designer brands). On Nov. 25, 50% off outerwear (plus designer brands) and $19 winter accessories. On Nov. 26, get 50% off shoes and dresses including designer brands and $10 and on Nov. 27, receive 50% off bras and sleepwear with matching panty sets for $10.

Black Friday: Stating Nov. 28 through Dec 1 , Addition Elle is offering 40% off its entire site with no exclusions.

Cyber Monday: On Dec. 2, the 40% off sale continues plus an extra 10% off and free shipping.

ModCloth

Black Friday: From Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, ModCloth is offering 20% off everything. There are also deals for 30% off $100 and 40% off $200+. If you're under the brand's email subscription or smartphone application, you'll get access to offer starting Nov. 24.

Cyber Monday

You'll have the chance to get 30% off everything on Cyber Monday plus free shipping from Dec. 2 through Dec. 3.

TOMS

Black Friday/Cyber Monday: Using the Code THANKFUL for 30% off, you can checkout any of your favorite TOMS styles starting Nov. 24 through Dec. 2.

Lucky Brand

Black Friday/Cyber Monday: Lucky is offering a 50% off their sale section for the entire site from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30

More to come...