You can find virtually almost anything on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and that includes travel deals. If you're looking to take a holiday trip somewhere special this year, this upcoming week might be the time to book that flight, reserve that hotel room, and get your vacay on. Whether you're in need of a weekend getaway or an extended stay somewhere, the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals may be able to help you out.

There are different airlines, luxury hotels, and cruises that go into peak discount season after Thanksgiving and well into Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to The New York Times. And while the term "Black Friday" was coined in the U.S., the travel deals during the shopping holidays are not limited to domestic flights and hotels. In fact, different countries in Europe and South America even get in on the Black Friday fun. You just have to go into your search with an open mind and flexible traveling dates, because chances are you'll find a flight during the off-season. But the price reduction will be worth it.

Here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals that you can take advantage of ASAP:

1. 30% Off Your Stay in Costa Rica Courtesy of Playa Cativo Lodge The Playa Cativo Lodge in Costa Rica is offering guests 30% off their stay when they book three or more nights anytime between Jan. 10, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2020. All you have to do is use the code PARADISE20 between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. The deal is only applied with direct bookings and cannot be combined with other promotions or specials.

2. 25% Off Best Rates & 50% Off Resort Fees in Maui The Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort in Hawaii is allowing guests to take 25% off the best available rates and 50% off resort fees. The resort fees include complimentary outrigger canoeing excursions, GoPro Hero 6 rentals, and a 30-minute photoshoot. Just use the code SAVOR between Nov. 29, 2019 and Nov. 20, 2020. Blackout dates are from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020.

3. $200 Resort Credit & 40% Off Stay At Chatham Bars Inn in Massachusetts Courtesy of Chatham Bars Inn The Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Massachusetts is shelling out separate deals for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. On Black Friday until Dec. 7, guests have the ability to receive $200 resort credit that they can use on dining, boating, spa treatments, and other resort activities for reservations from July 6, 2020 to Sept. 6, 2020. From Cyber Monday til Dec. 7, guests can take 40% off their stays between Dec. 3, 2019 and May 7, 2020.

4. $300 Resort Credit in Antigua Curtain Bluff is offering guests $300 in resort credit for booking a Junior Suite or higher anytime between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. By calling Curtain Bluff at 888-289-9898 and using the code GETAWAY300, you can use the resort credit during your stay for any resort experiences which include spa treatments, wine, and tennis lessons. Just make sure that you plan for trip for anytime between Nov. 29 and March 27, 2020.

5. 30% Off Suite Bookings at The Dominick in NYC Courtesy of The Dominick The Dominick, a luxury, 5-star hotel in New York City, is offering guests 30% off suite rates if you book your room anytime between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. You just have to use the code ESCAPE and plan your trip for anytime before Dec. 31, 2020. The hotel includes a renowned spa, a seasonal outdoor pool, and banquet and event space.

6. 35% Off Best Rates at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach in Florida The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, a 4-star hotel in Clearwater, Florida, is offering 35% off its best rates and $100 in Food & Beverage credit when they book between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. The offer is valid for travel anytime between Jan. 1, 2020 and May 28, 2020, so you can start planning your trips for the New Year now.

7. 30% Stays at Goodstone Inn and Restaurant in Virginia Courtesy of Goodstone Inn & Restaurant The Goodstone Inn and Restaurant in Middleburg, Virginia is giving guests the chance to get 30% off midweek stays when they book two or more nights between Nov. 26, 2019 and May 31, 2020. Use the code CYBER when booking anytime between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 to get any stay between the days of Sunday to Thursday at a fraction of the original price. Plus, complimentary upgrades are available upon request (if available).

8. 40% Off Rates at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina in Saint Lucia The Marigot Bay Resort & Marina is taking 40% off its published rates between the days of Nov. 26 and Dec. 3. There's no code necessary, just book between those dates for stays between either Nov. 28 to Dec. 19 or Jan. 6, 2020 to April 13, 2020. All rooms, from penthouse suits, one-bedroom suites, and junior suites come with a private balcony.

9. 35% Room Savings, $600 Resort Credit, or More at Atlantis, Paradise Island in The Bahamas Courtesy of Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas Who knew paradise could be so affordable? Atlantis, Paradise Island is offering a special deal called the Five Days of Saving, everyday from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday. Each of these days, travelers have the chance to check the site and get deals including 35% off room rates, $600 in resort credit, a complimentary night, and other things. Check back during the Five Days of Saving to snag the best deals.

10. 20% Off All Destinations with The Moorings The Moorings, the luxury yacht chartering and sailing company, is offering 20% off all of its destinations (excluding Italy and Tonga). You can use the code CYBER to get the deals, but you only have on Dec. 2 to access the savings for Charters departing by Oct. 31, 2020.

11. Up To 44% Off Select Journeys with Abercrombie & Kent Courtesy of Abercrombie & Kent Abercrombie & Kent, a luxury small group travel experience company, is helping you bring in Cyber Monday by offering 44% of journey packages including the eight-day Vietnam Private Journey (previously $2,995, now $1,995) and the seven-day Paris & Amsterdam Private Journey (previously $8,795, now $4,895). Just book directly on the site anytime between 8:00am CST on Dec. 2 to 4:00pm CST on Dec. 6.

12. 25% Off & $100 F&B Credit At Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort is giving travelers 25% off their best rates plus $100 in Food & Beverage credit when you book your stay for anytime between Jan. 1, 2020 and May 28, 2020. Just make sure to make your reservations between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.

13. 50% Off Stay at Arlo in Miami & NYC Courtesy of Nautilus by Arlo Arlo is offering 50% off your stay in any of their hotels: Nautilus in South Beach, Miami, Arlo SoHo, and Arlo NoMad. All you have to do is use the code CYBER anytime after Black Friday and before Dec. 3 and you'll be good to go. Just make sure to book a minimum of two nights, or you won't be able to get the deal.

14. 40% Off Conrad Cartagena Colombia's five-star Conrad Cartagena, minutes away from the historic Walled City and the city's beaches, is offering 40% off accommodations. Each booking also comes included with a breakfast buffet. But the deal is available only on Cyber Monday for stays until August 2020, so be ready with your computer on the day of.

15. About 30% Off Stay at Bluefields Bay Villas in Jamaica Courtesy of Bluefields Bay Villas Bluefields Bay Villas is located on Jamaica’s south coast and includes six, all-inclusive luxury villas. If you book a stay for five nights anytime between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you get two free. You can stay with Bluefields anytime from March 1, 2020 to Oct. 30, 2020. Each of the villas come with private pools, and chef/maid service.

16. 30% Off A Stay At The Resort At Coco Beach In Puerto Rico The Resort at Coco Beach, a Hyatt-affiliated hotel, is celebrating Black Friday to Cyber Monday by offering a 72-hour sale that knocks off 30% for any travelers. The hotel includes expansive swimming pools, authentic Puerto Rican cuisine, and gold courses. Plus, you don't have to wait til after Thanksgiving Day — the deal begins on Nov. 27 and lasts til Dec. 3, allowing you to book travel dates anytime from Nov. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020.

17. 25% Off Sea View Hotel in Florida Courtesy of The Sea View Hotel The Sea View Hotel is a European style place on the beach where you can go swimming, get a massage, or take it all in at one of the local and historic coffee shops. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the hotel is offering 25% off booking from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3. But this means the sale is already on, so head over there as soon as possible to book your stay from anytime between Nov. 25 and March 31, 2020.

18. Up To 60% Off Hotels Worldwide at Orbitz.com Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1, Orbitz.com is offering up to 60% off hotels anywhere in the world. On top of that, you can save 15% off select hotels on the site by using the code ALLWEEK15. The possibilities are endless, which means you have a lot to look through, so happy searching!

19. 25% Off Aqua Aston Reservations in Hawaii, Florida, & Costa Rica Courtesy of Aqua Aston Hospitality Aqua Aston is already in the midst of its Instant Cyber Sale, offering 25% off bookings until Dec. 1 for members of its no-hassle, just-rewards A-list program. These members can also plan their stays for anytime between Nov. 19, 2019 and Dec. 15, 2020. For the public, Aqua Aston is offering 20% off bookings, starting Dec. 2 and ending Dec. 19. The public can plan stays from Dec. 3, 2019 to Dec. 15, 2020.