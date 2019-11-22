The Best Black Friday Deals Live Right Now

Whether you're eager to cross items off your holiday shopping list or simply eyeing some purchases for yourself, Black Friday can seem like the holy grail shopping event of the year. But don't be surprised to see that the best Black Friday deals are starting even earlier this season.

When do Black Friday sales begin? Retailers, from Bed Bath & Beyond to Macy's to even Amazon, have already started slashing prices on some of their most popular items. Right now, you can find jaw-dropping sales on brand new fashion, comfy home upgrades, and even deals on the best tech — if you know where to look.

So keep scrolling. Gathered up here are the very best Black Friday deals that are already live, so you can get a jumpstart on the best shopping day of the year.

Shop Macy's Early Black Friday Deals Up To 80% Off

38% Off This Stainless Steel Stand Mixer KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Classic Plus Stand Mixer $325 $200 | Macy's See On Macy's This stainless steel stand mixer is a fantastic kitchen upgrade that has over 6,000 reviewers raving. It's powerful 275-watt motor can whip up to 4.5 quarts of food, so you can handle even the most labor-intensive recipes. Get it for 38% off during Macy's early Black Friday sale.

75% Off This Durable Cookware Set Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set $120 $30 | Macy's See On Macy's A stainless steel cookware set with this many tools would normally run you over $100, but you can get this 13-piece set for just $30 if you hurry. It comes with everything from a sauce pan to a stockpot, so you can upgrade your entire kitchen.

75% Off This Comfy, Plush Weighted Blanket Sleep Philosophy Premium Soft Plush Weighted Blanket $220 $50 | Macy's See On Macy's This comfortable plush weighted blanket helps reduce nighttime restlessness and improve sleep quality. You can get it in one of three colors and multiple weights, all discounted for Black Friday.

Shop Bed Bath & Beyond's Early Black Friday Deals Up To 50% Off

30% Off This Dyson Air Multiplier Humidifier Dyson Air Multiplier™ AM10 Hygienic Mist Humidifier $500 $350 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Whenever you see any Dyson product on sale, it's worth taking a look. This top-notch humidifier helps distribute moisture into your space — perfect for winter dryness. Get it for 30% off while sales last.

50% Off This Best-Selling Google Home Google Home Mini 1st Generation $50 $25 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond This best-selling mini Google Home can answer your questions, set timers, play music, and so much more. You can even link it with your other smart home technology so with the sound of your voice you could turn on the lights or start your coffee maker. Get it for just $25 if you act fast.

50% Off These Turkish Cotton Bath Towels Wamsutta 805 Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Collection $20 $10 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond These Turkish cotton towels are soft to the touch, super absorbent, and machine-washable — everything you could want in a high-quality linen. Get the bath towel for just $10 (and other sized towels for 50% off, as well) while the sale lasts.

Shop Target's Early Black Friday Deals Up To 40% Off

34% Off The LG 4K Smart TV LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV $350 $230 | Target See On Target With over 2,500 glowing reviews, this 4K smart television would be a fantastic purchase any day. But, at 34% off, this is an especially great deal on a television that is smart-device-compatible, and can play all of your favorite streaming shows from Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

40% Off This 3-Quart Air Fryer As Seen on TV 3-Quart Power Air Fryer $100 $60 | Target See On Target This powerful air fryer may be just $60 during Target's early Black Friday sale, but it's worth way more. You can use this kitchen appliance as an air fryer, dehydrator, roaster, baking oven, and reheater for all your favorite recipes.

31% Off These Wired Beats Headphones urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector $58 $40 | Target See On Target There's a reason Beats is renowned for their incredible headphones. And, if you hurry, you can get these popular wired earbuds for just $40 — an incredible deal. Designed with ergonomic, silicone tips and flexible, tangle-free cable these headphones are a fantastic gift for anyone (or for yourself).

Shop Walmart's Early Black Friday Deals Up To 40% Off

40% Off This Best-Selling Instant Pot Instant Pot Stainless Steel 6-Quart Programmable Pressure Cooker $100 $60 | Walmart See On Walmart An instant pot like this one can perform more kitchen functions than you can even imagine. Use this six-in-one appliance to cook soup, bake a cake, brown meats, boil rice, and so much more. You can get it for just $60 during early Black Friday sales.

26% Off This Wifi-Enabled Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi Connectivity $330 $244 | Walmart See On Walmart This robot vacuum can handle all of your messes, from pet hair, to crumbs, to stray dirt. Even better, it's WiFi-compatible so you can control it from any room in your house. Get it for under $250 if you hurry.

33% Off This HP Intel Laptop HP 14 Intel 10th Gen Core Laptop $600 $400 | Walmart See On Walmart For a great deal on a new computer, this 14-inch HP laptop has 256 gigabytes of storage space, a stellar processing system, and can even charge up to 50% battery in just 45 minutes. Get it for $400 during Walmart's early Black Friday sales.