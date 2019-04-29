If you want to easily sync your favorite smart devices and jam out without spending too much money, you'll want one of best Bluetooth headphones under $100 which prove you don't have to break your budget or sacrifice quality.

There are a few things to look for when shopping to get the biggest bang for your buck. Think about how you'll be using your headphones. If you'll be hitting the gym, you'll need a pair that’s sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating or above.

Comfort is also essential, especially if you'll be listening for many consecutive hours. The best headphones should have comfortable ear pads or cups, an adjustable headband, and, if they’re in-ear, include soft ergonomic ear tips. Noise-canceling features also improve the sound experience but you may want to avoid them when commuting or biking.

For quick syncing with your smartphone and other gadgets, look for headphones with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher. That'll provide better speed, range connectivity, and stronger signals for uninterrupted audio streaming. If you're traveling consider pairs that are foldable and compact for easy carrying.

No matter your needs, if you need help choosing the perfect pair, here's my list of the best Bluetooth headphones under $100 on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall Bluetooth Headphones Under $100 Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones $60 Amazon See On Amazon With great sound, a comfortable fit, reasonable price, and long battery life, the Cowin E7 noise-cancelling headphones are the best pick for most people. No wonder they're a best-seller on Amazon. These multi-use headphones feature both wired and wireless mode so you can switch it according to your needs. The large 40 millimeter drivers on these headphones provide rich sound and deep bass. There’s also a built-in microphone with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and swiveling ear cups for comfort. Plus, the battery delivers up to 30 hours of nonstop music. What fans say: "Wow. These are absolutely phenomenal headphones. I bought them about a year and a half ago, and I use them all the time. Bluetooth connection is lightning fast and has superb distance."

2. The Best Headphones Under $100 For Travel TaoTronics Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones $50 Amazon See On Amazon The unique foldable design and carrying case of the TaoTronics noise-cancelling headphones make them ideal for travel. Plus, the noise-cancellation features allow you to easily switch outside noise on or off during flights to make it easy to hear the announcements. With a quick five-minute charge, these headphones will play for two hours, and up to 30 hours when fully charged. The rotatable ear cups and adjustable headband also make them comfortable to wear. What fans say: "I was looking for a relatively inexpensive set of noise-cancelling headphones to wear when I travel by plane. These are perfect for that. Amazing value for the money."

3. The Best Bluetooth Headphones For Working Out Tozo T10 TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds $50 Amazon See On Amazon For intense workouts and running the sweat-resistant Tozo T10 Bluetooth earbuds are a great option. With an IPX8 water-safe rating, it can even handle being immersed in a meter of water for 30 minutes, so your sweat will be no match. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for strong signals outside or indoors. And the one-step pairing function also makes it easy to sync to your smart devices. These earbuds are designed with soft silicone ear caps to fit securely and comfortably in your ears, too. Plus, you can jam out for up to nine hours. What fans say: "I really like how comfortable these ear buds are and so lightweight. The sound quality is really good also. And the fact that they are waterproof is awesome due to the fact that I work out in the rain at times."