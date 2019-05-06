Your makeup routine is meant to be customized with products that not only suit your personal preferences, but that also complement your natural features. And unlike a foundation you simply match to your skin tone or an eyebrow pencil you match to your hair a color, finding the right blush can seem more complicated. Luckly, if you're currently on the hunt for one of the best blushes for fair skin, makeup artist Omayma Ramzy shares that it’s surprisingly easy.

As a general rule, Ramzy says peach and soft rose hues work best with fair skin. “They give you a little flush without looking like you’ve been out in the sun for too long.” As for rosier shades, Ramzy says they create a natural pink glow. “There’s something very romantic about the just-pinched effect with fair skin,” she says.

Beyond shades, Ramzy says it’s also important to consider the formula, noting that on lighter skin tones, it doesn’t take much for blush to show up. Whether you’re a fan of a bold blush or you prefer something subtler, Ramzy says that creamy formulas are a great option because they provide buildable color.

Ahead, you’ll find five of the best blushes for fair skin, including one of Ramzy’s very favorite picks.

1. Best Light Pink Blush For Fair Skin L’Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Blush in Baby Blossom $8 Amazon See On Amazon L’Oréal Paris’ True Match line was designed to help take out the guesswork when it comes to finding your correct shade. While this includes a range of base products like foundation and concealer, the blush line boasts several cool, neutral, and warm options when it comes to adding a complementary touch of color. The True Match Super Blendable Blush in Baby Blossom is a perfect pink flush for fair skin tones, and it’s oil-free, noncomedogenic, and super easy to blend. “I’m very fair, and most blush makes me look clownish,” writes one Amazon reviewer. “This is a great blush because it just gives a natural pop of color to the cheeks.” Another shares, “It’s very easy to add more by layering without the color becoming too overpowering, [and] it’s also super easy to blend into your foundation.” The reviewer describes Baby Blossom as "a pink and rosy shade that gives my fair-skinned complexion a bright, fresh look.”

2. Best Rose Cream Blush For Fair Skin Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush in Rose Pink $12 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer a more buildable formula for your rosy hue, the Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush in Rose Pink is your best bet. The lightweight and creamy formula makes it easy to layer on with your fingertips, whether at home or on-the-go. And the blush is hypoallergenic and free of synthetic fragrances, making it a safer choice for sensitive skin, as well as a more natural option. One Amazon reviewer who recommends Rose Pink for fair skin tones, also writes that the blush “Melts in [to the skin], and truly looks like a natural flush.”

3. Best Cheek Stain For Fair Skin Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain $39 Amazon See On Amazon This two-in-one option can be used on cheeks and lips, and it’s also one of Ramzy’s favorites for fair skin tones. “I’m a massive fan of a ‘fair rose’ look,” she says.” To achieve that rosy blush, Ramzy recommends applying a few dabs of the Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain onto the apples of the cheeks and blending it out (the liquid formula lets you brush the blush right onto your cheeks and diffuse with your fingers). “If you apply too much, take your foundation brush — without adding any more foundation — and use the brush to blend through your work again,” Ramzy says of the fail-proof blush.

4. Best Blush For Fair Skin With Shimmer Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso $7 Amazon See On Amazon For that peachy color Ramzy mentioned, Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso is an Amazon favorite with over 800 five-star reviews. The line gets rave reviews for its pigmented and long-lasting formula, but for pale skin, Luminoso works because it’s a soft peach shade with a touch of shimmer. “I have pale skin, and it worked great,” writes one Amazon reviewer, adding, “[It’s] not too orange, not too pink — just a nice light peach glow.” Another fair-toned reviewer says that Luminoso “makes my skin look lively and warm.”