The Best Blushers Under £10 For A Peachy Glow & Mega Savings

Finding the right blusher can be a complete pain. There are so many things to consider, from finding one that suits your skin tone, to picking the right formula (cream or blush, cream or blush, cream or...?!). And then there's budget: there are so many amazing pricier blushers from top brands around, but it can seem difficult to get your hands on a good blusher under £10 without it being chalky in formula or limited in colour range. I've picked out some of the best that won't break the bank and are actually GOOD.

As well as finding the right product, I have always struggled with applying blusher in the right place; too close to your nose and eyes, and you can end up looking a bit clown-esque, yet too far back and it may look as if you haven't used enough. The way I've learnt is to watch YouTube videos, of which there are plenty to peruse. But I also found this advice from Karla Powell, makeup artist and brand ambassador for MUA Cosmetics, really useful; she told Good Housekeeping that placement actually applies on the effect you want and your skin:

"For a youthful glow opt for light liquid and cream blushers to add a touch of colour to your face, we’re always taught to place blush on the apples of our cheeks," she explained.

"But as we age these can drop, so for a more youthful effect try adding your blush a little higher up, nearer to your cheekbones for a "lifted" effect."

Take this useful advice and pick your shade below, for the perfect blusher application.

Kiko Shade Fusion Trio Blush £8.99 Kiko This three in one trio ensures you versatility; mix all the shades together for a beautiful multi-faceted glow, or use them individually for more of a solid colour. The palettes come in multiple colour ways, so there's lots of choice there, too. Buy Now

Bourjois Little Round Pot Blusher Rose £6.49 Superdrug A classic for a reason, these pots of tiny blusher come in a number of shades and are totally affordable. Beloved by Zoella, they are renowned for giving a fresh glow, which is arguably unrivalled for this price point. Buy Now

No7 Pop & Glow Cream Blush Stick £10.99 Boots If creamy stick blushers are more your thing, this lovely lightweight formula should go right to the top of your list. It's the ultimate 'your skin but better' blusher, and can be built up for a higher impact look. Buy Now

Max Factor Miracle Touch Creamy Blusher Soft Copper £6.99 Boots This was the first blusher that made me fall in love with cream formulas. It's super sheer yet buildable, lightweight yet pigmented, and it's so tiny (yet long lasting), it is perfect for popping in a bag and taking on the go. 'Soft Pink' is my go-to shade. Buy Now

Nyx High Definition Blush £6 Cult Beauty Nyx makes some of the very best 'high street' makeup in the 'biz, and their little blusher pots are no different. Apply with a big fluffy brush to distribute the powder formula all over cheekbones for a delicious flushed glow. My favourite shade, pictured here, is 'Amber'. Buy Now

Rimmel Kate Sculpting Palette Blush £6.99 Superdrug Kate Moss' Rimmel collection is still legendary, and while her lipsticks are great, her complexion products are the unsung heroes of the collection. Just look at this little palette, complete with three complementary blusher hues for different skin tones and moods. Dreamy. Buy Now