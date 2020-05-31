Similar to foundation or base makeup for your face, body makeup can go a long way in helping to promote smoother, more even-looking skin. In fact, the best body makeup isn't just strictly for getting a faux tan or a bronze shimmer, nor is it only limited for use on the legs. These products come in an array of shades and are formulated to work anywhere from the neck down to help you conceal or smooth out whatever it is you want.

While shopping, you'll first have to consider what type of body makeup is right for your needs. To get your legs gleaming, a spray-on version will make for the easiest and quickest application. If you want to give your entire body a sun-kissed glow, but don't want to be bothered with a self-tanner, look for body makeup that comes in bronzy shades and applies with a creamy finish similar to a lotion. This will give you the chance to start with lighter coverage — similar to a tinted moisturizer— and build it up.

If your goal is to conceal something as specific as a tattoo, then the more full-coverage bottles will be best for you. These can come in liquid or creamy forms but all result in a natural finish that matches your skin tone. When you follow the application instructions, most body makeup should be transfer-free and long-wearing. However, to give yourself the peace of mind that it won't wear off in the water, look for a waterproof formula. In any case, you'll want to use a good tool to apply your body makeup of choice, like a large kabuki brush.

Whatever kind of coverage you're looking for, you'll find a list of the best body makeup you can find on Amazon below.

1. The Best Full-Coverage Body Makeup: Dermablend Leg & Body Makeup Dermablend Leg And Body Makeup (3.4 Ounces) $33 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't talk about full-coverage body makeup without mentioning Dermablend's Leg and Body Makeup. There are 12 shades to choose from, and it's thick enough to cover tattoos and bug bites in a natural-looking way — you just want to make sure to follow the brand's directions and apply in thin layers until you achieve your desired level of coverage. Also, it's so hydrating that it can double as a body lotion. "I really like the quality and feel of it," reported one Amazon reviewer. "It leaves skin feeling smooth and is not greasy nor sticky. The texture is silky which is a nice surprise." It's also smudge-resistant and won't transfer onto your clothes, even if you start to sweat. And unlike other body makeup, Dermablend's formula has an SPF of 25, which gives it another outstanding benefit.

2. The Best Body Makeup For Legs: Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Spray Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs (4.4 Ounces) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon A spray-on product, like this Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs, is perfect for people who want ease of use when it comes to application specifically for your legs. It evens out your skin tone instantly without transferring onto your clothes — and reviewers say that it doesn't streak, either. "Virtually no transfer to my khaki shorts, AND I relaxed in the pool with it staying on," wrote one Amazon reviewer. It's available in six shades (pictured here is "Deep Glow"), and for even more controlled coverage, there's a lotion version, too.

3. The Best Body Makeup For A Faux Tan: Vita Liberata Body Blur Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish $27 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of the Vita Liberata Body Blur is that it exists somewhere between body makeup and self-tanner. It provides a streak-free, sun-kissed glow, but washes off the next time you take a shower, and perhaps best of all, has no odor. So if you find yourself wanting to get bronzed for a special event — or really any day — but don't have the time (or patience) to apply self-tanner and wait for it to develop, this is the pick for you. It comes in four shades (pictured here is "Latte"), which produce a natural looking, budge-proof finish. "Under dance-floor lighting, self-tanners show up orange but Body Blur looked very natural," wrote one fan of the product. "It's now 7 hours later and still on. I haven't noticed it rubbing off on clothes." Body Blur is also free of parabens, fragrance, alcohol, petrochemicals, sulfates, and silicones. Pro tip: Mix a few drops into your regular body lotion for an even more subtle glow.

4. The Best Waterproof Body Makeup: Westmore Body Coverage Perfector Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector $45 | Amazon See On Amazon The best part about the Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector is that it's waterproof, and per one Amazon user, it will stay put in "the sprinkler, pool, [when you] wash dishes, [and] even take another shower." It comes in four different shades, which are formulated to blend into skin similar to how a thicker concealer would on your face, only there's an added illuminator built-in for a subtle, even glow. It's buildable, though for best results you should allow for 10 minutes of drying time between layers and then again before you get dressed.

5. The Best For Dry Skin: SugarBaby Bronze Radiance Cream SugarBaby Radiance Wash Off Bronzing Moisturizer Cream $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've got dry skin, sometimes the pigment from body makeup can accentuate your flakes. But this SugarBaby Radiance Wash Off Bronzing Moisturizer Cream is actually perfect if you're on the drier side, because it's more of a tinted moisturizer than a full-blown tube of body foundation. It's chock-full of aloe vera, sweet almond oil, shea butter, and vitamin E. That means it's intensely hydrating and will keep your skin super smooth all day long. Though it only comes in one shade, Amazon users report that it will look beautiful across many skin tones. "I'm a med dark skin black woman and this gave my arms and legs a beautiful glow," wrote one reviewer. Another commented, "This bronzer goes on easy and is a pretty, buildable color on my fair skin. I think it would be a good highlighter/illuminizer for any skin tone."