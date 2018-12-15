Dimensions: 12.2 by 5.9 by 18.5 inches at its smallest; 18.3 by 12.2 by 9.5 inches when expanded

Available colors: Black, grey, dark green

What's great about it: This travel backpack features an expandable construction, so while it's perfect for storing electronics, it can also extend an extra 3 inches to fit all the travel necessities you would usually put in a suitcase. The main compartment has two zippered sections to separate your items. The interior sleeves offer a secure spot for tablets and laptops up to 15.6 inches big, while the largest pocket can hold a laptop up to 17.3 inches big.

Built with waterproof fabric that's resistant to tears, this backpack provides a built-in USB port to connect with your power bank, so you can charge your smartphone and other devices. And if you're also traveling with a suitcase, this backpack can be attached to its handle with the help of a velcro strap.

What fans say: "I sincerely love every feature of this backpack and I'm not even 'the backpack type.' As someone who has sworn by roller suitcases all her life, I can tell you this is better. It is hands free, the straps are comfy and distribute the weight very well. The compartments helped keep me way more organized than my suitcase could."