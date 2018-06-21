Ah, the Clarisonic. It is arguably one of the most beloved skin care tools of all time. Its small, circular brush sloughs off dead skin with 300 movements per minute. With its ability to unclog pores and remove makeup in ways your fingers cant, some people claim that this miracle tool has saved their complexion. And while that may be true, a Clarisonic won't fix your face on its own. You need a good cleanser, too. But what are the best cleansers to use with a Clarisonic?

Truthfully, most cleansers will work well with this brush — with one exception. You never want to use an abrasive scrub with a Clarisonic. The granules plus your brush's bristles are bad news for your skin and can cause tears and aggravation, even on the strongest dermis.

Once you've got your perfect cleanser, there are a few rules to keep in mind to ensure you're getting the most out of your Clarisonic. The most important? Figure out how often works for you to use your brush. While it should be gentle enough to use twice a day, most people won't need it that much. Some use it only at night, while others only use it twice a week.

So now that you're primed on proper technique, scroll on to find the best cleansers to use with your Clarisonic. There's one here for everyone.

Amazon Clarisonic Refreshing Gel Cleanser $18 AmazonBuy Now The easiest paring for your Clarisonic? A cleanser that was made specifically for it. Clarisonic's Refreshing Gel Cleanser is an easy choice because it's amazing for all skin types, but works especially well if you're normal-to-oily. It's specially formulated to control shine while still giving your skin that refreshed-looking feeling, and the paraben- and soap-free formula morphs from a gel into a creamy foam. The result? Skin that feels incredibly clean without being dry or tight.

Amazon COSRX Low-pH Good Morning Cleanser $11 AmazonBuy Now Just because you have a sensitive complexion doesn't mean you can't go for skin-improving ingredients. Just take a look at COSRX Low-pH Good Morning Cleanser. It contains tea tree oil to help control acne and BHAs to exfoliate, but what makes this an amazing option for sensitive skin is the fact that it has a low pH. That means it's a mild formula that won't send your delicate complexion into a tailspin — which is a great compliment to Clarisonic's sensitive skin brush head.

Amazon Avène Gentle Milk Cleanser $20 AmazonBuy Now If you've got dry skin, a cleansing milk is typically the best option. And when it comes to such formulas, Avène Gentle Milk Cleanser is one of the best. It's intensely hydrating, thanks to the thermal water its made with, and it also has vitamin E, which is intensely hydrating and packed with antioxidants. Here's one thing to remember with a cleansing milk, though — it doesn't foam up. That might be a strange experience when using the Clarisonic, but it's important to remember that foam doesn't equal clean. Try this milk and you'll be amazed by how smooth your skin feels.