The Best Dermatologist-Recommended Beauty Products You Can Buy at Walmart.com

Shopping for beauty products — better yet, understanding what products are worth your money — can be really tricky. There are so many options catering to different skin types that it can be difficult to understand what formulations are best for your skin. There's no one better to trust when it comes to skincare than a dermatologist, so looking for products recommended by these specialists is always a great idea no matter where you are on your skincare journey. Sure, price is often a good indicator of the quality of ingredients within beauty products, but it shouldn't be your rule of thumb because there are plenty of beauty products backed by dermatologists at all price ranges.

It's a common misconception that high-end, luxury skincare products are the only ones with a dermatologist's stamp of approval, but that couldn't be further from true. There are handfuls of affordable drugstore beauty products backed by dermatologists that you can get your hands on without breaking the bank — from cleansers and exfoliants to foundations and bronzers. What's even better? There's no need to look any further than Walmart.com. Find a few of our favorite luxury and drugstore beauty products recommended by dermatologists below!

For Dry Skin During The Winter, Replenish Your Skin With This Hydrating Cleanser

For Clearer and Brighter Skin, Try This Over-The-Counter Retinoid

Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment, 15 gram $13 Walmart If you've always wanted to give a retinoid a chance but didn't want the commitment of getting a prescription from your dermatologist, Differin is a great alternative. Not only can it help clear acne, but it also has the same benefits of a typical retinoid—more even tone, a natural glow, and smoother texture. Shop Now

To Achieve The No-Makeup-Makeup Look, This Foundation Is A Must-Have

For Healthier Lips, Keep This Lip Balm With SPF On Hand

Wash Away Dead Skin With This Powder-Based Microfoliant Cleanser

For Daily UV Protection, Try This Facial Moisturizer With SPF

Wipe Away A Dull Complexion With These Peel Pads

For A Bronzer That Does More Than Just Deposit Color, Try This Skin-Loving Formula

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Butter Bronzer $14 Walmart Think of this bronzer as a hybrid formula—it has the melts-into-your-skin feel of a cream bronzer, but with the flawless finish of a powder bronzer. Plus, it's enhanced with essential fatty acids and Murumuru Butter to moisturize the skin as it works. Shop Now

For Smoother Lips This Winter, Try This 100% Natural Lip Color

For Better Skin Come Morning, Try This Repairing Overnight Serum

