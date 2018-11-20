The Best Dermatologist-Recommended Beauty Products You Can Buy at Walmart.com
Shopping for beauty products — better yet, understanding what products are worth your money — can be really tricky. There are so many options catering to different skin types that it can be difficult to understand what formulations are best for your skin. There's no one better to trust when it comes to skincare than a dermatologist, so looking for products recommended by these specialists is always a great idea no matter where you are on your skincare journey. Sure, price is often a good indicator of the quality of ingredients within beauty products, but it shouldn't be your rule of thumb because there are plenty of beauty products backed by dermatologists at all price ranges.
It's a common misconception that high-end, luxury skincare products are the only ones with a dermatologist's stamp of approval, but that couldn't be further from true. There are handfuls of affordable drugstore beauty products backed by dermatologists that you can get your hands on without breaking the bank — from cleansers and exfoliants to foundations and bronzers. What's even better? There's no need to look any further than Walmart.com. Find a few of our favorite luxury and drugstore beauty products recommended by dermatologists below!
For Dry Skin During The Winter, Replenish Your Skin With This Hydrating Cleanser
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, Daily Face Wash for Normal to Dry Skin, 12 oz.
This ultra-gentle hydrating cleanser is a great option for the colder months, or for anyone with chronically dry skin. It's formulated with three types of ceramides and hyaluronic acid to combat dehydration with every use.
For Clearer and Brighter Skin, Try This Over-The-Counter Retinoid
Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment, 15 gram
If you've always wanted to give a retinoid a chance but didn't want the commitment of getting a prescription from your dermatologist, Differin is a great alternative. Not only can it help clear acne, but it also has the same benefits of a typical retinoid—more even tone, a natural glow, and smoother texture.
To Achieve The No-Makeup-Makeup Look, This Foundation Is A Must-Have
Clinique Superbalanced Silk Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Free of parabens, phthalates, and fragrance, this oil-free foundation will give you that your-skin-but-better finish with sheer to moderate buildable coverage.
For Healthier Lips, Keep This Lip Balm With SPF On Hand
Aquaphor Lip Repair + Protect .35 fl. oz. Carded Pack
This dermatologist-recommended lip balm contains broad spectrum SPF 30 to keep your lips hydrated and protected from UV damage all day long.
Wash Away Dead Skin With This Powder-Based Microfoliant Cleanser
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Facial Cleanser, 2.6 Oz
This rice-based powder formula activates with water, forming an exfoliating paste that lifts away dead skin and impurities for a complexion that's brighter and more radiant.
For Daily UV Protection, Try This Facial Moisturizer With SPF
Eucerin Daily Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Moisturizing Face Lotion 4 fl. oz.
This fragrance-free daily moisturizing lotion with SPF 30 is lightweight, non-greasy and most importantly non-comedogenic.
Wipe Away A Dull Complexion With These Peel Pads
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel 30 Treatments
These exfoliating wipes are definitely a splurge-worthy option if you're looking to treat yourself. They promise more even skin tone, diminished wrinkles, and a brighter complexion.
For A Bronzer That Does More Than Just Deposit Color, Try This Skin-Loving Formula
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Butter Bronzer
Think of this bronzer as a hybrid formula—it has the melts-into-your-skin feel of a cream bronzer, but with the flawless finish of a powder bronzer. Plus, it's enhanced with essential fatty acids and Murumuru Butter to moisturize the skin as it works.
For Smoother Lips This Winter, Try This 100% Natural Lip Color
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Shimmer, Plum
Forget lipsticks that dry out your lips to a flaky mess. Try this 100% natural moisturizing lip tint with shea butter, beeswax and fruit oils that nurture the lips as they deposit color.
For Better Skin Come Morning, Try This Repairing Overnight Serum
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, 1.7 Oz
Treat your skin to this nighttime treatment formulated with hyaluronic acid to plump wrinkles and hydrate the skin as you sleep.
