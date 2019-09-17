Typically associated with steam rooms, luxury gyms, and age-old Alpine health remedies, eucalyptus is known for its unique herbal aroma that's simultaneously relaxing and invigorating. Naturally, if you're looking to turn your shower into your own, mini, at-home spa, using a eucalyptus-scented body wash is an easy self-care hack. Ahead, a handy guide to help choose the best eucalyptus body wash for you — whether you're looking for a classic shower gel, a multi-use soap, or an all-natural formula that doubles as shampoo.

If you're shopping for a eucalyptus body wash, you probably already know that you love the scent. But did you also know that eucalyptus can be used to help treat colds and sinus infections? That's because it has decongestant and antimicrobial properties that can help clear your airways, fight bacteria, and soothe the effects of respiratory conditions, particularly when combined with steam — so be sure to keep a bottle of extra-strong, eucalyptus body wash on hand for the next time you fall ill. While a body wash containing the scent won't help cure an infection, it might help you breathe easier and feel a little less foggy. (If you're interested in reaping the benefits of eucalyptus more powerfully, consider picking up a eucalyptus essential oil to use with a diffuser.

All that aside, if you're simply looking for a eucalyptus body wash to invigorate your morning showers, scroll on to discover five of the best formulas to try.

2. Best Moisturizing Eucalyptus Body Wash Caprina by Canus Fresh Goat's Milk Body Wash, Eucalyptus Mint $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have perennially dry skin, this creamy shower gel from Canadian brand Caprina will help replenish moisture from neck to toe. Made with real, locally-sourced goat's milk, which is rich in soothing and restorative nutrients (including vitamins, proteins, and minerals), the body wash combines a lovely, eucalyptus-mint scent with skin-softening abilities. The 16.9-ounce bottle contains ample product, and the formula is cruelty-free and dermatologist-recommended. Caprina also makes a eucalyptus bubble bath that boasts the same, moisturizing goat's milk base.

3. Best Eucalyptus & Citrus Body Wash Thymes Eucalyptus Body Wash $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this Thymes body wash come in a gorgeous, wood-capped bottle, but it's also made of a decadent, botanical-rich formula that's like a treat for your skin. With a eucalyptus top note, the formula also features hints of citrus, bergamot, and lemongrass, resulting in a herbal scent that's refreshing and crisp, with just a touch of sweetness. Even better, this body wash is infused with moisturizing ingredients like honey, aloe vera, and jojoba oil, which soothe and nourish dry skin. Thymes also makes a eucalyptus body lotion, hand soap, and bubble bath, all of which are packaged in stunning, gift-worthy bottles.

4. Best Eucalyptus Body Wash That Doubles As Shampoo California Baby Eucalyptus Ease Shampoo & Bodywash $18 | Amazon See On Amazon As far as clean beauty products go, California Baby is up there with the most trustworthy brands. For a super gentle body wash that doubles as shampoo, their two-in-one Eucalyptus Ease formula is a top choice for the whole family. The multi-use cleanser uses a blend of aloe vera and calendula to soothe sensitive skin, while organic soap bark and plant-sourced glucosides cleanse without stripping. This makes it a great choice not only for delicate-skinned young ones, but for adults dealing with skin conditions like eczema, too. Since the brand doesn't use any synthetic fragrance in their formulas, this body wash is infused with eucalyptus and Douglas fir essential oils to give it its invigorating, herbal scent. Not only is the tear-free formula vegan and biodegradable, but it also doesn't contain any sulfates, parabens, gluten, or other harsh chemicals and common allergens. If California Baby's all-natural skin care products have piqued your interest, check out their Eucalyptus Ease conditioner, bubble bath, body lotion, bath drops, and massage oil, too.

5. Best Multi-Purpose Soap Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap (32 Ounce) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Another multi-purpose pick, people love Dr. Bronner's line of Castile soaps for their ability to function as shampoo, body wash, hand soap, dish soap, and even all-purpose cleanser. The fully vegan and biodegradable soaps are also packaged in post-consumer recycled plastic, while over 90 percent of the ingredients in each formula are certified-organic. This eucalyptus scent isn't diluted with any other fragrance, making it a solid choice for traditionalists, and the blend of coconut, hemp, olive, and jojoba oils help keep skin moisturized and soft. Even better, the multi-use soap is packaged in an enormous, 32-ounce bottle that will last you ages.