When folks think of eye brow maintenance, tweezing, waxing, or threading are probably what comes to mind. Then their brain likely goes to the pencils and pigments that help keep their sets filled-in and full. But there's an important step that most people forget — snipping wayward strands. And that's where the best eyebrow scissors come in. You need the right kind of scissors to make sure you're getting the perfect shape to your arch. Because otherwise, what's the point?

Before you get to snipping and trimming, there are a few techniques to keep in mind if you're unsure how to trim your eyebrows. First of all, it's if you're not experienced in eyebrow grooming, it may be best to keep any major shaping to the professionals. But if you just need to get a few hairs to behave, start by brushing them in the direction that they typically grow with a spoolie brush. In the center of the brow, that tends to be straight up. But as the brow arches, they grow off to the side. Once your brows are brushed, take your scissors and snip any unevenness a little bit at a time — you can always take more off as you go. Use your natural arch as a guide, and you'll maintain a nice shape.

Of course, all of this is moot if you don't have the right scissors. So we've rounded up the best options on the market, which you'll find just ahead.

Tweezerman Stainless Brow Shaping Scissors And Brush: If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, you'll want to go with Tweezerman Stainless Brow Shaping Scissors And Brush. Tweezerman is known as a gold-standard brand when it comes to brow tools, and this scissor is no different. It's ergonomically designed, so it fits comfortably in your hand and curves to line up perfectly with your arches, and its precision tip ensures you're snipping only the hair you mean to snip. It also comes with a bonus spoolie brush, so you can easily brush those brows up for the perfect trim. This is the perfect combo for both beginners and pros alike.

Peak Facial Hair Scissors: If you're someone who finds scissors awkward and cumbersome, then you'll love these Peak Facial Hair Scissors. Instead of having finger loops, this innovative scissor is designed like a tweezer, with two spring-loaded tabs you can squeeze in your fingers. The benefit of this? It allows you to hold your wrist straight, so that the scissors become an extension of your arm. Plenty of people find this setup a lot less awkward, which makes for a more pleasant trimming experience overall. The handles are slip-proof, and the scissors are incredibly lightweight. And even though this blade is more expensive than the others on this list, it comes with an amazing guarantee — should the scissors dull or break, you can send them back for a replacement.

Etereauty Tweezers Set: Looking to knock out all your brow needs in one purchase? Then check out the Etereauty Tweezers Set. It comes with two different types of tweezers and a mini scissor, so you're covered when it comes to grooming. The rubber covering on all three tools means that they won't slip and slide out of your hands, and the curved design of the scissors make it great for natural-looking brows. The two tweezers, on the other hand, are amazing for just about anything you'd need. The curved option makes tweezing errant hairs a snap, while the precision tip on the other makes it easy to apply false lashes.