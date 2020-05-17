When it comes to grooming your brows at home, waxing and tweezing can be a risky business. Trimmers, on the other hand, are practically foolproof. But how to choose the right one? The best eyebrow trimmers, which can be electric or non-electric, will be affordable and compact, easy to use, and equipped with other handy features — say, an LED light or bonus attachments for other parts of your body/face.

If you could use a refresher on how to do your own eyebrows, the main thing to keep in mind is that less is more. Start with a very small area and see how it looks before you go ahead and trim off more hair. (It's kind of like cooking with salt. It's easy to add more but super hard to take it out after you've thrown a whole handful into your pot.) Beyond that, be sure to read your trimmer's individual instructions, and go ahead and watch a few YouTube or Instagram tutorials for reference.

Ahead you'll find three of the best eyebrow trimmers, plus one handy grooming kit, that you can buy on Amazon. Scroll on to shop them now.

1. The Overall Best Eyebrow Trimmer Vogcrest Rechargeable 2-in-1 Hair Remover and Eyebrow Trimmer $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This eyebrow trimmer is equipped with all the right features — and then some. It features a small head for precise eyebrow trimming, and can also be used to remove unwanted hair in your nose or on your face. Swap to the larger (included) head if you want to groom bigger areas, like under your arms or around your bikini line. What's more, though, is that it has a built-in LED light, which makes it easier to see what you're doing, and is handily rechargeable via USB. Last but not least, it's waterproof and easy to clean. Helpful review: "I like the size and shape of this trimmer. It's easy to hold, small enough to travel with and VERY simple to clean [...] I bought it primarily for cleaning up my eyebrows in between waxing but am starting to think I no longer need to waste money and time going to the salon for waxing. My favorite feature is that it's rechargeable via USB and does not require wasteful batteries which would also make the product heavier for traveling with."

2. The Best Budget Eyebrow Trimmer Conair Satiny Smooth Ladies Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon For something a bit less expensive, there's the Conair Satiny Smooth Precision Trimmer. This small battery-operated trimmer comes with a few different attachments so you can use it all over your face and body. For eyebrows, two comb attachments are included so you can shape your brows to your desired length and prevent accidentally removing more hair than you'd intended. It doesn't have any fancy features like an LED light, but it does have a long-lasting battery and, considering all the attachments it comes with, you can't beat the price. Helpful review: "Love the attachments — two options for brow length and one for nose, which I also use for my upper lip peach fuzz. It has a great lithium battery to have lasted four years!"

3. The Best Manual Eyebrow Trimmer Schick Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon For a manual experience, try these Schick Dermaplaning Tools to groom and detail your brows. These come with covers that you place over the razor which shortens how much of the blade reaches your skin, thereby providing you with a more precise tool to clean up stray hairs without taking too much off. It's also a handy tool for dermaplaning, an exfoliation process that removes the outermost layer of your skin, along with all the fuzz, to leave your face feeling baby-soft. This, in turn, not only makes your skin look and feel super smooth, but it also means any base makeup you apply on top, like foundation, will glide on easier and more evenly. Helpful review: "The eyebrow add-on piece is incredible for shaping your brows. It's painless and easy to control, and gets the hair off in one swipe so you don't have to go over the same patch of skin over and over (so no irritation)!"